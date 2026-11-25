The 2025/26 season proved to be a memorable one for SC Freiburg fans. As well as finishing 7th in the Bundesliga, the 'Breisgau-Brasilianer' also reached the DFB-Pokal semis and were UEFA Europa League runners-up.

Want to see Freiburg take to the pitch over the coming months? You can book match tickets today.

Former SC Freiburg player, Julian Schuster, has taken to the management game like a duck to a water. Since he took over the reins at the Europa-Park Stadion in July 2024, the Baden-Württemberg club have impressed on both domestic and European fronts and they've maintained their momentum this season, with Igor Matanović and Yuito Suzuki continuing to net for fun.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at SC Freiburg matches this season, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming SC Freiburg fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Tickets Location Thu, Nov 26 (9pm) UECL: Freiburg vs Twente Tickets Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Sun, Nov 29 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Tickets Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Wed, Dec 2 (6pm) DFB-Pokal: Kaiserslautern vs Freiburg Tickets Fritz-Walter-Stadion (Kaiserslautern) Sat, Dec 5 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Hoffenheim Tickets Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Thu, Dec 10 (6.45pm) UECL: Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Tickets Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Sun, Dec 13 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Mainz 05 vs Freiburg Tickets Mewa Arena (Mainz) Thu, Dec 17 (10pm) UECL: Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Tickets Darius and Girėnas Stadium (Kaunas) Sun, Dec 20 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Stuttgart Tickets Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Sat, Jan 9 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Köln vs Freiburg Tickets RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Wed, Jan 13 (8.30pm) Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Hamburger SV Tickets Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Sat, Jan 16 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Tickets Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund) Fri, Jan 22 (8.30pm) Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Tickets Weserstadion (Bremen)

How to buy SC Freiburg tickets

Official SC Freiburg tickets sell through member presales before any general sale. The club's online ticket shop lets you check presale schedules, buy tickets, as well as signing up for member and newsletter alerts.

Club members (and Förderverein Freiburger Fußballschule members aged 6+) get exclusive first access to ticket sales at least one week before home matches. The general sale opens after the member advance window closes, and then only if tickets remain available.

In addition, fans can purchase SC Freiburg match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are SC Freiburg tickets?

Official SC Freiburg matchday tickets (Tageskarten) at the 34,700-capacity Europa-Park Stadion generally cost between €17-€20 for standing places and €29-€60+ for standard seated tickets, depending on the opponent and stand.

Unlike many Bundesliga clubs, SC Freiburg does not publish a static public price table on its site; exact matchday prices are dynamic based on the fixture's attractiveness (e.g, Bundesliga vs UEFA Conference League or top-tier opponents) and are only visible after logging into the official SC Freiburg Ticket Shop during an active sales phase.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Europa-Park-Stadion

Opened in 2021, the Europa-Park-Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau is the 34,700-capacity home ground of Bundesliga club, SC Freiburg. Built to replace the aging Dreisamstadion, it combines steep, intimate stands with pioneering renewable energy engineering.

For decades, SC Freiburg played at the Dreisamstadion (built in 1953). By the early 2010s, the pitch was slightly too short for standard UEFA regulations, requiring special permits from the German Football League (DFL), and renovating the tight riverside site proved financially unviable.

Memorable moments at Europa-Park-Stadion

First Bundesliga Match (October 2021) : Freiburg hosted RB Leipzig in their inaugural competitive fixture at the ground, earning a hard-fought 1–1 draw as part of a historic 10-match unbeaten start to their 2021–22 campaign.

: Freiburg hosted RB Leipzig in their inaugural competitive fixture at the ground, earning a hard-fought 1–1 draw as part of a historic 10-match unbeaten start to their 2021–22 campaign. European Nights vs Juventus & West Ham (2023 & 2024) : The stadium became a fortress during SC Freiburg's deep UEFA Europa League runs. Highlights include a famous Round of 16 clash against Italian giants Juventus in March 2023, where Freiburg ultras stayed long after a 2-0 defeat singing and waving scarves, and a gritty 1-0 first-leg victory over West Ham United during the 2023-24 Round of 16.

: The stadium became a fortress during SC Freiburg's deep UEFA Europa League runs. Highlights include a famous Round of 16 clash against Italian giants Juventus in March 2023, where Freiburg ultras stayed long after a 2-0 defeat singing and waving scarves, and a gritty 1-0 first-leg victory over West Ham United during the 2023-24 Round of 16. Germany's Demolition of Bosnia & Herzegovina (November 2024): In the senior men's national team's first-ever appearance at the venue, Julian Nagelsmann's side put on a clinic in the UEFA Nations League, cruising to a 7-0 win featuring braces from Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst.

SC Freiburg records and statistics

SC Freiburg (Sport-Club Freiburg e.V), known across Germany as the Breisgau-Brasilianer, is a Bundesliga club from the Black Forest city of Freiburg im Breisgau, famous for extreme managerial continuity, an elite youth academy, and consistently punching above its financial weight.

Founded in 1904 through two predecessor clubs that merged in 1912, Freiburg spent decades in amateur and regional tiers, often overshadowed by local rivals Freiburger FC.

From 1991-2007, the club was coached by Volker Finke. His fluid, attacking style earned the club its Breisgau-Brasilianer nickname. They secured their first-ever Bundesliga promotion in 1993 and a stunning third-place finish in 1994-95.

Club honours and trophy highlights

DFB-Pokal (German Cup) : Runners-up (2021-22)

: Runners-up (2021-22) UEFA Europa League: Runners-up (2025-26)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Christian Günter (472), Andreas Zeyer (440)

Most Goals: Vincenzo Grifo (109), Nils Petersen (105)

A Fortress Built on Patience

Between 1991-2026, Freiburg employed far fewer permanent head coaches than most Bundesliga rivals, highlighted by Finke's 16-year spell and Streich's 12+ years, refusing to panic even during relegations.

Joachim Löw's Club Roots

Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning manager Joachim Löw played three separate spells for SC Freiburg in the 1970s and 1980s, scoring 83 goals to remain one of the club's highest all-time scorers.

The Freiburg Football School

Opened in 2000 at the Möslestadion, Freiburg's renowned academy holds the record for most U19 DFB-Pokal titles (six) and produced German internationals such as Matthias Ginter, Oliver Baumann, Nico Schlotterbeck, and club captain Christian Günter.