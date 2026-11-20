Wolverhampton Wanderers host Millwall on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Their most recent competitive league meetings came during the 2017/18 EFL Championship season, a campaign that ultimately saw Wolves win promotion to the Premier League. In those encounters during the 2017/18 season, Wolves secured a narrow 1-0 victory at Molineux before playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw away at The Den.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Championship kick-off?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall kicks off at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Molineux Stadium

How to buy Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Wolves Official Club Ticket Office: The most reliable and secure option for home fans is purchasing directly through the official Wolverhampton Wanderers website or ticket hotline.

The most reliable and secure option for home fans is purchasing directly through the official Wolverhampton Wanderers website or ticket hotline. Millwall Official Ticket Office: Away supporters traveling to Molineux Stadium must purchase their tickets directly through Millwall's official ticket allocation channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult General Admission: Typically range from approximately £25 to £45.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Adult: Starting around £80 to £100 .

Starting around . Longside and Premium Lower-Tier: Typically fluctuate between £100 and £130+.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Championship: Everything you need to know

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall Form

Wolves have won four and drawn one of their last five Championship matches, conceding just four goals in that period while scoring eight. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to Wrexham on November 7, a game they dominated without converting their chances. Earlier in the run, they beat Cardiff City 3-0 and Bristol City 1-2 away, underlining their attacking output across the sequence.

Millwall have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship outings, scoring five goals and conceding eight across those matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion on November 7, following a 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City four days earlier. The Lions' only win in that stretch came against Derby County, when they ran out 4-1 winners on October 31.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Millwall: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on December 26, 2017, when Millwall and Wolves drew 2-2 at The Den. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Championship, Wolves have won three times to Millwall's zero, with two matches ending in draws. Wolves have scored nine goals in those meetings, with Millwall netting seven.