How to get West Ham United vs Middlesbrough tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

West Ham United host Middlesbrough on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the London Stadium in London.

Their most recent competitive meetings came during the 2016–17 Premier League campaign, which included a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium and a 3-1 victory for the Hammers at the Riverside Stadium. Prior to that top-flight era, the two sides occasionally crossed paths in the EFL Championship during the 2011–12 season, playing out a 0-2 away win for West Ham and a 1-1 stalemate in London.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for West Ham United vs Middlesbrough, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Championship kick-off?

West Ham United vs Middlesbrough at the London Stadium in London on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 London Stadium

How to buy West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official West Ham United ticketing portal or club ticket office, which is the most secure and authorized method for home supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult: Typically start from around £25 .

Typically start from around . Concession and Specialized Seating: Range from £10 to £30 .

Range from . Premium Seating: sRange from £40 to £50.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-Tier or Standard Seats: Start from around £20 to £27 .

Start from around . Average Marketplace Prices: Typically hover around £88 depending on exact seat location and demand.

West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Championship: Everything you need to know

West Ham United vs Middlesbrough Form

West Ham have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on November 7, and they drew 3-3 at Cardiff City in Parker's first game in charge. Across the five matches, the Hammers have scored seven goals and conceded eleven, with three consecutive defeats prior to the Cardiff draw underlining the difficult run that cost Nuno his job.

Middlesbrough have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Watford on November 7, following a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham on November 4. Before those two results, Middlesbrough had beaten Charlton Athletic 3-0 and Bolton Wanderers 5-1, demonstrating the attacking quality that has made them the division's standout side across the season.

West Ham United vs Middlesbrough: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs last met in the Premier League in January 2017, when West Ham won 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium. Prior to that, a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium in October 2016 was the most recent fixture between the sides in east London. Across the five most recent meetings on record, West Ham have won two, Middlesbrough have won none, and two matches have ended level, with one further draw. The last Championship encounter between the clubs came in March 2012, a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.