Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoToulouse
Stadium de Toulouse
team-logoRennes
Book Toulouse vs Rennes Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Toulouse vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Toulouse
Rennes
Ligue 1

Toulouse take on Rennes in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Toulouse host Rennes on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Their most recent league clash took place in February 2026, when Rennes secured a narrow 1-0 victory at home. The teams last met at the Stadium de Toulouse in October 2025, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Toulouse vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Toulouse vs Rennes TicketsBuy Now

When is Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Toulouse vs Rennes kicks off at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Stadium de Toulouse

How to buy Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 match, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to secure standard tickets at face value is through the official ticketing platform on Toulouse FC's website. You will typically need to create a free account to access ticket sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Book Toulouse vs Rennes TicketsBuy Now

How much do Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission: Typically start around €15 to €20.
  • Sideline Seats or Central Stands: Generally range between €35 and €60+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Seats: Start around €30 to €45 for upper-tier or less central sections, depending on current availability.
  • Prime Seats or Longside Views: Start around €70 to well over €120+ depending on how close to matchday you purchase and overall market demand.
Book Toulouse vs Rennes TicketsBuy Now

Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Toulouse vs Rennes Form

Toulouse have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also drew 2-2 with Monaco earlier in October. A 3-2 win over Le Havre and a 0-3 victory against Le Mans show they are capable of scoring, though consistency has been difficult to maintain.

Rennes have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in a 4-3 Ligue 1 loss to Paris FC on October 18. They followed that result with a 2-2 Europa League draw at Juventus and then bounced back with a 3-0 win over Strasbourg. Across those five games, Rennes scored ten goals and conceded seven, reflecting an attacking approach that sometimes leaves them exposed at the back.

TFC

TFC - Form

PAU
L2-3
ASM
D2-2
LEM
W0-3
TRO
D0-0
OM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
REN

REN - Form

PAR
L4-3
JUV
D2-2
STR
W3-0
NCE
L5-2
OLY
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Toulouse vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Rennes at home in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, Toulouse have won two, Rennes have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The previous encounter at the Stadium de Toulouse, played in October 2025, finished 2-2.

Head to Head

ToulouseDrawRennes
3
1
1
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
0
FT
Ligue 1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
2
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
2
FT
Ligue 1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
2
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
0
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
2
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
2
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google