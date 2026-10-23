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Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoArsenal
Book Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Tickets
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How to get Slavia Prague vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Slavia Prague
Arsenal
Champions League

Slavia Prague take on Arsenal in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Historically, the Gunners hold a strong head-to-head advantage over Slavia Prague, including a notable 3-0 victory at the Fortuna Arena in November 2025.

Arsenal makes the trip to Prague looking to bounce back from recent domestic setbacks and maintain their continental campaign after a solid start in the group matches.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal kicks off at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Fortuna Arena

How to buy Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Here are the primary options and ways to secure tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal:

  • Slavia Prague Official Website: As the home team hosting the fixture at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Slavia Prague manages the primary ticket distribution. Priority is typically given to club members, season ticket holders, and loyalty program members before any remaining seats open to the general public.
  • Arsenal Official Website: For traveling supporters, Arsenal receives a formal allocation of away tickets through their official ticketing portal. These are distributed based on the club's Away Scheme, travel credit history, and ballot system for eligible members.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Home Section: Typically ranges from €85 to €115 (with standard entry tiers starting around €85 to €95).
  • Away Section (Arsenal Supporters): Typically ranges from €95 to €130.
  • Premium Club Seats / Hospitality: Generally priced between €150 and €250, which usually includes access to pre-match buffets and lounge areas.
  • Executive Boxes: Private suites for groups ranging between €500 and €1,000 per match depending on package specifics and catering inclusion.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale Tickets: Prices fluctuate based on demand, generally starting higher than face value at approximately €270 to €350+ depending on exact seating blocks.
  • VIP & Hospitality Resale: Premium hospitality packages and prime central view seats often command upwards of €1,200 to €1,600+.
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Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Form

Slavia Prague arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only defeat in that run came against Lens in the Champions League, where they lost 3-2. Since then, they beat Teplice 2-0 and Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the First League, and thrashed FK Varnsdorf 5-1 in the cup. Across those five games, Slavia have scored 14 goals and conceded just six.

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton in their most recent Premier League outing. Before that setback, they beat Sunderland 2-0 in the league and claimed a 1-0 Champions League win away at SSC Napoli. Arsenal have scored eight goals and conceded four across their last five fixtures.

SLP

SLP - Form

VPL
W2-1
ZLI
W0-1
SAB
L2-0
HRA
D0-0
FB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARS

ARS - Form

BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League in November 2025, when Arsenal won 3-0 at the Fortuna Arena. The two clubs have also met twice in the Europa League in April 2021, with Arsenal winning 4-0 in Prague and the first leg at the Emirates finishing 1-1. Arsenal's record against Slavia Prague across the five documented meetings is four wins and one draw, with a 7-0 Champions League victory from October 2007 standing as the most emphatic result in the series.

Head to Head

Slavia PragueDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
FT
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
FT
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
7
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
FT
1Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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