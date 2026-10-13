How to get Sevilla vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sevilla host Osasuna on Monday, October 26, 2026 at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville.

Their encounters at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán are often tightly contested affairs, featuring low-scoring draws alongside decisive single-goal victories for the home side. However, Osasuna demonstrated their ability to upset the Andalusians by claiming a 2–1 victory in their most recent league matchup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sevilla vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sevilla vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Sevilla vs Osasuna kicks off at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, on Monday, October 26, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 10 26 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

How to buy Sevilla vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options to purchase tickets for Sevilla FC vs CA Osasuna at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium:

1. Official Club Box Office

Sevilla FC Official Website: Purchasing directly through the official Sevilla FC ticketing portal is the most reliable method. Tickets are sold at face value without reseller markups.

Stadium Ticket Windows: Remaining general admission tickets can be bought directly at the ticketing booths (Taquillas) at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán leading up to matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Sevilla vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

For standard LaLiga fixtures like Sevilla FC vs CA Osasuna, ticket prices generally vary based on seating category and demand:

1. Direct / Official Club Prices

When purchasing directly from Sevilla FC's official channels, face-value general admission tickets typically range from:

Behind the Goals (Gol Norte / Gol Sur): €30 – €50

Side Stands (Fondo / Preferencia - Upper Tier): €50 – €75

Side Stands (Fondo / Preferencia - Lower Tier / Central): €75 – €120+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / General Admission: ~€50 – €60

Average Ticket Price: ~€90 – €150

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from ~€220 up to €1,500+ for premium lounge access and elite seating.

Sevilla vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Sevilla vs Osasuna Form

Sevilla head into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five LaLiga matches, scoring five goals and conceding six in that spell. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home defeat to Barcelona, though they had won back-to-back league games before that, beating Valencia 1-0 and Deportivo de A Coruña by the same scoreline. Their only other defeat in the run came against Atletico Madrid in late August, a 3-1 reverse.

Osasuna's recent form makes for difficult reading. Ramis's side have won just one of their last five league outings, drawing one and losing three, with a solitary win over Getafe their only bright spot. They have not scored in their last three matches and conceded four goals against Atletico Madrid last time out, a run that has seen them ship fifteen goals across four games.

Sevilla vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in April 2026, when Osasuna hosted Sevilla and won 2-1 in LaLiga. Looking back across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw between them. Sevilla's home record in this fixture shows a 1-0 win in November 2025, though they have also drawn 1-1 on two separate occasions in meetings at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.