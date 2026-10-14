How to get Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Schalke 04 host RB Leipzig on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

In their last several league meetings prior to Schalke's stint away from the top flight, Leipzig put together a strong run of form, including a 4–2 victory at the Red Bull Arena and a 6–1 win in Gelsenkirchen during the 2022–23 season. Schalke's most recent competitive win against Leipzig came during a 1–0 away triumph back in January 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig kicks off on Saturday, 31 October 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 10:30 VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets?

There are a few primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig:

1. Official Club Channels

Official S04 Ticketshop: Directly through Schalke 04's official online platform. Keep in mind that official club members receive a priority sales window, and because Schalke has a massive fan base, high-demand fixtures frequently sell out during this exclusive phase before reaching general public sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig vary depending on whether you purchase through official channels or the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Area (Standing Room / Fan Sector): €15 to €20 for supporters located behind the goal in the home fan block.

Standard Seating Categories (Categories 3 & 4 - Upper Tier): €26 to €45 for upper-tier blocks and corner views.

Standard Seating Categories (Categories 1 & 2 - Lower/Middle Tiers): €50 to €62 for premium longitudinal views along the sidelines.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 to €400+ for exclusive lounge access and cushioned premium seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Upper Tier Resale: Starting around €35 to €75 depending on live inventory and demand fluctuations.

Average Resale Market Price: Typically ranges from €250 to €350+ for standard seats as high-demand fixture slots near matchday.

Premium Lower Tier & VIP Resale:€500 to €1,000+ depending on the specific block, proximity to the pitch, and ticket scarcity.

Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig Form

Schalke have taken seven points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 friendly win over Oberhausen, while their last Bundesliga result was a 0-0 draw with Elversberg. The opening-day 3-0 defeat at Augsburg remains their only league loss in that run, and back-to-back draws and wins since then point to a team finding its feet in the top flight.

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, which followed a 5-0 league win over Hamburger SV. Across the five matches, Leipzig scored ten goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects both their attacking output and their defensive vulnerability.

Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2023, when Leipzig won 4-2 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Leipzig have dominated, winning four times to Schalke's one victory. Leipzig have scored 18 goals in those five matches and conceded just five, with Schalke's solitary win a 1-0 result in January 2023.