Sabah FK take on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku.

This fixture marks a historic European occasion for Azerbaijani side Sabah FK as they take on a former European champion on home soil. Borussia Dortmund enter the contest as heavy favorites, aiming to secure crucial away points to maintain their push for the knockout rounds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League kick-off?

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund takes place at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

How to buy Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund, you can follow these steps:

1. Official Club Channels

Check the official Sabah FK ticketing portal or website closer to the match date. Home clubs typically manage general admission sales directly through their primary box office or official ticketing partners.

2. Official Away Club Allocation

If you are supporting Borussia Dortmund, ticket sales for the away end are usually distributed directly through Borussia Dortmund’s official fan club network or club ticketing service for eligible members and season ticket holders.

How much do Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match vary depending on seat category and where you purchase them:

1.Official Face Value (Primary Sales)

Standard category tickets through official club sales typically range from approximately €30 to €120, depending on whether you select upper-tier seats or premium lower-tier views.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official allocations are sold out, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices typically depending due to high demand:

Entry-Level : Starting prices for the lowest category (Category 4 / Upper Tier) generally begin around €125 to €160 .

Mid-Tier Seats: Standard central and sideline seats (Category 2 & 3) generally average between €200 and €450 .

Premium Category 1 & VIP: Prime lower-stand seating and VIP hospitality packages can range from €500 to over €900 , depending on demand and added lounge amenities.

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League: Everything you need to know

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Borussia Dortmund come into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the most in-form sides in Europe right now. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Paderborn in the Bundesliga, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and Hamburger SV 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored 16 goals and conceded just two.

Sabah FK have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Shafa in the Azerbaijani Premier League, and they also beat Zira 5-0 and Araz PFK 1-0 in the league during this run. They qualified for the group stage with a 5-2 aggregate win over Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund ahead of this fixture.