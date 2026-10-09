How to get Real Madrid vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Madrid take on Sevilla on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid has dominated recent encounters against Sevilla, securing a 1-0 away victory in their most recent league meeting in May 2026. This home game is crucial for Real Madrid as it serves as their final league fixture before El Clásico against FC Barcelona.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Real Madrid vs Sevilla in LaLiga, follow the standard release phases and purchasing methods:

1. Official Sales Phases

Tickets for home matches at the Santiago Bernabéu are released in tiered waves, usually 7 to 10 days before the matchday:

Socios (Club Members): Season ticket holders and club members receive the first priority window, often with a discount.

Madridista Premium Members: Official paid club supporters get secondary priority access, usually 1 to 2 days before general release.

General Public: Any remaining tickets go on sale to the public roughly 3 to 5 days before the match.

2. Primary Ticket Vendors

Official Club Website: Real Madrid's primary ticket platform.

VIP & Hospitality: VIP matchday packages are released earlier than general admission tickets and can be requested through Real Madrid's VIP portal.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resale

Secondary Marketplaces: Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub offer tickets resold by season ticket holders, though prices are often higher than face value.

How much do Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Madrid vs. Sevilla in LaLiga vary depending on tier, membership status, and purchasing channel:

1. Official Direct Ticket Prices

Socios (Club Members): €40 – €140 (includes priority member discounts across all seating tiers).

General Public:€55 – €180 (standard face-value range for official general admission sales).

2. VIP & Hospitality Packages

VIP Seats:€250 – €600+ (includes longside pitch-side seating, private lounge access, and matchday catering).

3. Secondary & Resale Platforms

Resale Marketplaces:€110 – €350+ (prices fluctuate above face value based on seat location and demand on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub ).

Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, losing only to Real Betis, who beat them 1-0 in early September. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win at Elche, and they also put four past Rayo Vallecano in a 4-1 home victory. Across those five games, Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded four, reflecting a side in confident attacking form.

Sevilla have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their only loss came against Atletico Madrid, who beat them 3-1 in late August. Luis Garcia's side have kept clean sheets in their two most recent matches, beating Deportivo de A Coruna 1-0 and Valencia 1-0, suggesting a defensively organised unit heading into this trip.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 win for Real Madrid away at Sevilla in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won four and Sevilla none, with one result not producing a Sevilla victory. Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five meetings and conceded just three, pointing to a clear pattern of dominance in this fixture.