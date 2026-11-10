How to get Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Madrid host Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

In their most recent league meeting in April 2026 at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. Alavés did manage to briefly trouble Madrid during the 2024–25 and 2025–26 cycles, though historical precedent heavily favors the capital club.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves kicks off at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option to purchase official tickets as they are released to general public sale, club members (socios), and Madridista cardholders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Typically range from €35 to €60 .

Typically range from . Premium Seating & Mid Tiers: Generally range from €80 to €150 .

Generally range from . VIP Hospitality Packages: Start from approximately €275.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard & Upper Tier Resale: Begin around €120 to €150 .

Begin around . Longside & Central Resale Seating: Commonly range from €160 to €250+ .

Commonly range from . VIP & Corporate Resale: Range from €350 to over €1,000.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture having won all five of their last matches across LaLiga and the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in LaLiga, and they also recorded a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in Europe during that run. Across those five games, Los Blancos scored 14 goals and conceded just three, including four consecutive matches without defeat at the back.

Alaves have struggled for consistency, collecting just one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Malaga, and they have lost three of their last four away from home. The visitors scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Real Madrid win at the Bernabeu in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won four and Alaves one, with the visitors' only win coming in December 2025 when they beat Madrid 1-2 away from home. Real Madrid have scored 13 goals across those five meetings compared to five for Alaves.