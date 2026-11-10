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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoLeeds United
Book Manchester City vs Leeds United Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Manchester City vs Leeds United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester City
Leeds United
Premier League

Manchester City take on Leeds United in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Manchester City host Leeds United on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

In their recent encounters, Manchester City has held the upper hand, securing a narrow 1-0 victory at Elland Road during their most recent Premier League meeting in February 2026. Prior to that hard-fought result, City also edged out Leeds in a thrilling 3-2 encounter at the Etihad Stadium in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Leeds United kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 13
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Manchester City ticket portal or club membership platforms for general admission or hospitality packages when windows open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Typically range from roughly £30 to upwards of £105.
  • Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start at roughly £61 for entry-level matchday experiences and scale up to £745+ for premium lounge access and dining.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Resale: Generally start around £44 for upper-tier or short-side seats, with average listing prices hovering around £136.
Book Manchester City vs Leeds United TicketsBuy Now

Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Leeds United Form

Manchester City carry a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 10 in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, which brought an end to their flawless domestic start. City's best showing in the period came in a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens, though a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Europe also features in the run. A 3-0 Premier League win over Liverpool at Anfield stands as their strongest domestic result across the five fixtures.

Leeds United come into this match with a W1-D3-L1 record from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw at Sunderland, which followed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Leeds' standout result in the sequence was a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, while their only defeat came 2-1 against Arsenal.

MCI

MCI - Form

AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
BHA
L0-1
RBL
W2-3
NFO
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEE

LEE - Form

ARS
L2-1
MUN
D1-1
SUN
D0-0
BOU
L2-0
TOT
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester City at Elland Road in February 2026. Across the last five Premier League encounters in the dataset, City have the stronger record, winning three of the five fixtures. Leeds' sole win in that run came at home, while City's victories include a 4-0 result at Brighton's ground and a 3-2 home win in November 2025.

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawLeeds United
5
0
0
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FT
13Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
10901155+1027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
10712267+1922
W
W
L
W
W
3
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
107032113+821
L
L
L
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
105321410+418
W
L
W
W
L
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
105141916+316
L
W
L
W
W
6
EvertonEvertonEVE
104421210+216
W
W
L
L
D
7
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
104331614+215
W
W
W
W
L
8
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
103521611+514
L
W
D
L
D
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
10352108+214
W
L
D
D
L
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
103431417-313
D
D
W
W
D
11
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
103341011-112
L
W
W
W
D
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
103341316-312
D
L
W
L
L
13
Hull CityHull CityHUL
102531111011
L
D
D
L
D
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
103251520-511
L
D
D
L
W
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
102441012-210
D
D
W
W
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
10235913-49
W
L
D
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
103071019-99
L
W
L
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
101541419-58
D
L
L
D
D
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
10226817-98
W
L
D
L
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
102171024-147
L
L
L
L
W
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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