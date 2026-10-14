How to get Lille vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lille host Lens on Friday, October 30, 2026 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

This match is famously known as the Derby du Nord (Northern Derby), representing one of the most intense and historic regional rivalries in French football. In their previous league meeting back in April 2026, LOSC Lille secured a decisive 3–0 victory over RC Lens at the same venue.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Lens takes place at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 30 Oct 2026 - 16:05 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Lille vs. Lens Ligue 1 fixture, you can look into several primary and secondary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official LOSC Lille website is the most reliable method for face-value tickets, typically opening to club members and season-ticket holders first before general public sales.

Official Ticket Exchange: If the match is sold out on primary channels, clubs often operate an official resale platform where season-ticket holders can safely list seats they cannot use.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lille vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

For the high-demand Derby du Nord between LOSC Lille and RC Lens, ticket prices vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets directly from the club or through secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Face-Value Tickets: When purchased directly through the official club channels, standard league tickets typically start around €15 to €40 for regular upper-tier seating, ranging up to €80 to €150+ for prime lower-tier central views and hospitality. However, face-value tickets for high-profile derbies sell out quickly.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Prices for this fixture generally start around €80 to €150 for standard categories and can scale upwards of €200 to €350+ depending on the seating tier and demand.

Lille vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Lens Form

Lille have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Nice in Ligue 1, while a 2-0 win over Troyes and a 0-1 victory at Toulouse show they are capable of clean-sheet performances. They drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and lost 2-3 to Real Betis in the Champions League, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across the five games.

Lens have won once, drawn once, and lost three times in their last five matches. Their sole win came in the Champions League, a 2-3 result away at Slavia Prague. In Ligue 1, they have lost to Monaco, Lorient, and Strasbourg, scoring five goals and conceding six in those three league defeats alone.

Lille vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Lille at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, each team has claimed two wins, with one match ending in Lille's favour by a 3-0 scoreline in that same reverse fixture earlier this year. Lens won the corresponding away fixture 3-0 in September 2025, and Lille have also taken victories of 1-0 and 2-1 in earlier meetings from this dataset.