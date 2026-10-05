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Champions League
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoGalatasaray
Book Lille vs Galatasaray Tickets
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How to get Lille vs Galatasaray tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lille
Galatasaray
Champions League

Lille take on Galatasaray in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lille are set to play Galatasaray on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

This match represents the very first official competitive meeting between the French Ligue 1 side and the Turkish Süper Lig champions in European football. Lille will look to maximize home advantage in front of their supporters, while Galatasaray presents a dangerous challenge with their attacking lineup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Galatasaray, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League kick-off?

Lille vs Galatasaray takes place at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League tickets?

Options to buy tickets for the LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League match include:

1. Official LOSC Lille Ticketing Platform

  • Primary method is purchasing directly from Lille's official ticketing website (billetterie.losc.fr).

2. Official Away Fan Allocation (Galatasaray Fans)

  • If you are looking to sit in the away sector, tickets are distributed directly through Galatasaray SK via their official club channels and ticketing partners.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • If the match sells out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list available inventory from individual sellers
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How much do Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League match at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary based on the purchasing channel and seating category:

1. Official Club Sales (LOSC Lille Official Ticketing)

  • Upper Tier / Behind the Goals: Typically starts around €30 to €50 per ticket.
  • Side / Central Stand (Lateral & Central): Ranges from €60 to €120, depending on proximity to the pitch.
  • Youth / Member Discounts: Special concessions are usually available for official club members and supporters under 14 during the official presale phase.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Entry-Level Seats (Lowest Prices): Start around €100 to €130.
  • Average Standard Seating: Ranges between €140 and €250, depending on stadium position.
  • Away Sector (Visiting Fans): Typically trades between €110 and €180+ on secondary platforms.
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Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Galatasaray Form

Lille head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also recorded a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain during that run. Their only defeat came in the Champions League, a 3-2 loss to Real Betis. Across those five matches, Lille scored seven goals and conceded six, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability at the highest level.

Galatasaray's last five matches tell a more troubled story, with two wins and two defeats in that period. Their most recent result was a heavy 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig, and they also lost 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League. They did manage wins over Kocaelispor and Istanbul Basaksehir, but the manner of the Trabzonspor defeat will concern Buruk. Galatasaray scored eight goals across those five games but conceded nine, a record that highlights their defensive fragility coming into this tie.

LIL

LIL - Form

TFC
W0-1
BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GAL

GAL - Form

IBS
W2-3
SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lille vs Galatasaray: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lille and Galatasaray is currently available for recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as the fixture approaches.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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