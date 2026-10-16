How to get Levante vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Levante host Atletico Madrid on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia.

In their most recent league meeting at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in February 2026, the two sides played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw. Prior to that stalemate, Diego Simeone's Atlético side secured a 3-1 victory over Levante in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levante vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Levante vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, you have a few main options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Levante UD Club Website: Buying directly through Levante's official ticketing portal is the most reliable way to secure face-value tickets. Members and season ticket holders usually get first priority before remaining seats are opened up to the general public.

Official Atletico Madrid Club Website: If you are supporting the visiting team and looking for seats in the designated away fan section (Zona Visitante), you can check Atletico's official ticketing channels for away-match allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Levante vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Levante vs Atlético Madrid LaLiga match, categorized by official channels and the secondary ticket market with prices converted to Euros:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats (Goal and Tribuna/Lateral Alto): Official club sales through Levante UD typically start at around €30 for standard upper-tier and goal sections when matches first go on sale to members and the general public.

Central & Lower Tier Seating (Lateral Bajo / Main Stand): Better view categories directly from the club generally range between €50 to €100+ depending on exact proximity to the pitch and central positioning.

Away Section (Zona Visitante): Allocated tickets distributed via Atlético Madrid's official member portal generally align with standard visiting supporter LaLiga pricing caps, typically around €30 to €50 .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Goal Sections (Gol Alto / Gol Orriols Central Alto): List upper-tier goal tickets starting around €155 to €165 .

Side Stand / Lateral Alto Seating: Mid-tier and upper lateral views on the resale market generally range from €180 to €220 .

Lower Tier & Premium View Seating (Lateral Bajo): Premium lower-tier sideline seats starting anywhere from €230 to €350+ depending on demand and exact row availability.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Atletico Madrid Form

Levante head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, with two draws and two defeats rounding out a difficult recent spell. Their heaviest setback came in a 4-2 loss to Barcelona, while a 3-1 defeat to Villarreal was their most recent result. The one bright spot was a commanding 5-2 win over Real Betis, which showed Castro's side can score freely on their day. Across the five matches, Levante scored eight goals but conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern the home dugout.

Atletico Madrid's recent form tells a different story, with three wins from their last five competitive outings. Their most notable result was the 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the derby, which followed a 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna and a 3-0 win away at Real Sociedad. Their two defeats came against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga and Liverpool in the Champions League. Simeone's side scored ten goals and conceded six across those five games, with their domestic record particularly strong.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in January 2026, when the match ended 0-0 in LaLiga. Before that, Atletico won 3-1 at home in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, which span LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, Atletico hold the edge with two wins to Levante's one, with two draws completing the record. The sides have scored a combined nine goals across those five fixtures.