Lecce host Sassuolo on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce.

Their most recent encounter in May 2026 produced a five-goal thriller at the Mapei Stadium, where Lecce snatched a dramatic 3-2 away win via a 90th-minute stoppage-time strike from Nikola Štulić. Earlier in that 2025/26 campaign, the two sides played out a cagey goalless stalemate when they met in Lecce in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lecce vs Sassuolo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lecce vs Sassuolo Serie A kick-off?

Lecce vs Sassuolo at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 15 12 Dec 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

How to buy Lecce vs Sassuolo Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Lecce vs Sassuolo Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can buy tickets directly through the official US Lecce website under their ticketing section. Tickets typically go on sale to the general public around one to two weeks before the fixture date, and can also be purchased at authorized Vivaticket physical sales points in Lecce.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lecce vs Sassuolo Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Lecce vs Sassuolo Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curve Nord / Sud & Distinti (Behind the goals / Corners): €19 (Full price) / €9 (Under-14)

€19 (Full price) / €9 (Under-14) Away Section (Settore Ospiti): €19 (Full price) / €9 (Under-14)

€19 (Full price) / €9 (Under-14) Tribuna Est (East Stand): €25 (Full price) / €13 (Under-14)

€25 (Full price) / €13 (Under-14) Tribuna Centrale Inferiore (Lower Central Stand): €35 (Full price) / €16 (Under-14)

€35 (Full price) / €16 (Under-14) Tribuna Centrale Superiore (Upper Central Stand): €55 (Full price) / €23 (Under-14)

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curve & Corner Sections (Entry-level): Starting from €15 to €35

Starting from €15 to €35 Longside / Tribuna Est (Mid-tier): €45 to €75

€45 to €75 Central Stands / Tribuna Centrale (Premium): €80 to €105+

Lecce vs Sassuolo Serie A: Everything you need to know

Lecce vs Sassuolo Form

Lecce have recorded one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Torino, following a 1-2 loss to Genoa. The sole bright spot in this run was a 3-0 away win at Udinese. Di Francesco's side have scored 10 goals and conceded 10 across these five games, a record that reflects a team capable of attacking output but lacking defensive consistency.

Sassuolo have lost all five of their last Serie A fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 3-0 defeat to Roma, and they also suffered a 2-4 home loss to Fiorentina and a 2-6 hammering at the hands of Lazio in this run. The Neroverdi have scored nine goals but conceded 20 across these five games, underlining the defensive problems that contributed to Aquilani's dismissal.

Lecce vs Sassuolo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Lecce won 3-2 at Sassuolo's ground in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Lecce have won twice and Sassuolo twice, with one draw. The sides also played out a goalless draw in October 2025, while Sassuolo won 2-0 in a Coppa Italia meeting in September 2024.