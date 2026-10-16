How to get Getafe vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Getafe host Sevilla on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Coliseum in Getafe.

Across their last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Sevilla has held the upper hand with three victories compared to Getafe's one win. In their most recent league encounter in February 2026, Sevilla secured a narrow 1–0 away victory at the Estadio Coliseum.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Sevilla kicks off at the Coliseum in Getafe, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Getafe vs Sevilla LaLiga fixture, you have several options depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Offices: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Getafe CF website (or Sevilla FC if you are looking for away section seats). This is the safest and most direct method to secure face-value tickets, though availability depends heavily on general public release windows and club membership status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Getafe vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Getafe vs Sevilla LaLiga fixture vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically start around €30 to €50 for standard view seats behind the goals or upper tiers, going up to €90 to €150 for central sideline views (Tribuna or Lateral) depending on exact block availability.

Club Member / Season Ticket Holder Rates: Members often receive discounted priority windows, though standard general public releases apply standard tier pricing.

VIP and Hospitality Packages: Usually range from €250 to €500+ per person, offering premium padded seating, food/beverage access, and exclusive lounge entry.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Standard & Corner Seating: List starting prices from approximately €65 to €80 for upper tier or corner sections.

Sideline & Lower Tier Seating: Premium lower bowl positions or high-demand stretches generally command prices between €120 and €250 .

Average Market Price: Tickets average around €200 to €450+ depending on how close the matchday is and overall fixture demand.

Getafe vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Sevilla Form

Getafe have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Malaga, but they lost 1-0 to Real Betis and 1-0 to Osasuna during the same run. Across five matches, Getafe scored five goals and conceded four, with draws against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo providing the only other points.

Sevilla have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 defeat to Barcelona, while they also lost 1-3 to Atletico Madrid. Wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia, along with a draw at Espanyol, round out a run that has produced eight goals scored and eight conceded across the five games.

Getafe vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Sevilla won 1-0 at the Coliseum in LaLiga. Before that, Getafe claimed a 2-1 victory at Sevilla's ground in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sevilla have won three times and Getafe once, with one match ending in a goalless draw in February 2025.