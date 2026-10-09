How to get Freiburg vs Bayern Munich tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Freiburg host Bayern Munich on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

Bayern Munich historically dominate this matchup, holding 38 victories compared to Freiburg's 5 overall wins. Their most recent league encounter at Freiburg's home ground resulted in a dramatic 3-2 victory for Bayern Munich.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for SC Freiburg vs. FC Bayern Munich at the Europa-Park Stadion, you have a few primary avenues depending on availability and your fan status:

1. SC Freiburg Official Ticket Shop

Club Website & Ticket Portal: The most direct way is through SC Freiburg's official ticketing platform.

Membership Priority: SC Freiburg club members get priority access to home matches. Because high-profile games against FC Bayern Munich typically sell out instantly, tickets rarely reach a public sale.

2. FC Bayern Munich Away Fan Allocation

Member Ballot: Tickets for away fixtures are distributed strictly to official FC Bayern club members and registered fan clubs via an online inquiry and ballot system on the official FC Bayern website.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for SC Freiburg vs. FC Bayern Munich at the Europa-Park Stadion vary significantly depending on whether you purchase through official channels at face value or through secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Face Value Prices

Official matchday tickets sold through SC Freiburg or FC Bayern Munich are standardized into general tiers:

Standing Room (Stehplatz): €15 – €20

Category 3 (Upper Tiers / Behind Goal): €35 – €50

Category 1 & 2 (Main Stand / Opposite Stand): €60 – €80

VIP / Hospitality Packages:€100 – €150+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Price: Around €200 – €300 for basic seating

Average Price: Around €350 – €700 across most seating areas

Premium / Category 1 Seats:€800 – €1,200+

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Form

Freiburg arrive in this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, a record that reflects genuine momentum. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, while their best performance in that run was a commanding 5-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. They also recorded a 4-1 victory over Werder Bremen and progressed in the Conference League qualifying round with a 4-1 win over Motherwell. Across those five games, Freiburg scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches, with one draw — a goalless stalemate against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their most recent outing was the 7-0 win over Union Berlin, which followed a 5-0 victory over Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League. Bayern have scored 15 goals across their last five matches while conceding just two, and they have kept two clean sheets in that period.

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-3 Bayern Munich win at the Europa-Park Stadion in April 2026, with Bayern coming from behind to take all three points. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Bundesliga, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one result where Freiburg came closest to a win. Bayern have been particularly dominant in recent editions of this fixture, including a 6-2 victory at their own ground in November 2025.