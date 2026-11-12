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Championship
team-logoBristol City
Ashton Gate
team-logoSwansea City
Book Bristol City vs Swansea City Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Bristol City vs Swansea City tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Bristol City
Swansea City
Championship

Bristol City take on Swansea City in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bristol City host Swansea City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

In their most recent league encounter back in February 2026, Swansea City secured a tight 1-0 victory over Bristol City. Prior to that result, Bristol City enjoyed a strong performance at Ashton Gate in November 2025, defeating the Swans 2-0.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bristol City vs Swansea City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bristol City vs Swansea City Championship kick-off?

Bristol City vs Swansea City at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 19
Ashton Gate

How to buy Bristol City vs Swansea City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bristol City vs Swansea City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Bristol City FC ticketing portal for home seating or via Swansea City AFC for away supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Bristol City vs Swansea City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Bristol City vs Swansea City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Adult Tickets: Typically range from £25 to £40.
  • Concession Tickets: Starting around £15 to £25.
  • Hospitality and Executive Package: Generally starting from £75 up to over £150.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Shortside Section: Starting around £104.
  • Longside Lower Tier Section: Starting around £117 to £520.
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Bristol City vs Swansea City Championship: Everything you need to know

Bristol City vs Swansea City Form

Bristol City have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, following a 2-3 win over Bolton Wanderers before that. The Robins also drew 0-0 with Stoke City and lost 0-1 to both Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers in this run. Across those five games, Bristol City scored three goals and conceded five.

Swansea City's last five Championship outings produced two wins and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Portsmouth, which followed a commanding 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. The Swans also suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers and a 0-1 loss to West Ham United, while beating Millwall 1-0 earlier in the run. Swansea scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded ten.

BRC

BRC - Form

SHU
L0-1
STK
D0-0
BOL
W2-3
WOL
L1-2
NOR
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SWA

SWA - Form

WHU
L0-1
QPR
L5-0
BLB
W4-0
POR
L3-1
BIR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bristol City vs Swansea City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Swansea City beat Bristol City 1-0 at home in the Championship. Across the last five competitive fixtures between the clubs, Bristol City have won twice, Swansea City have won twice, and one match ended level. The head-to-head record is closely contested, with neither side able to establish clear dominance in recent seasons.

Head to Head

Bristol CityDrawSwansea City
2
1
2
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
3
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
1
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

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