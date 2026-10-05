Bayern Munich take on Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Their most recent European encounter ended in a 3-1 victory for Arsenal in London during the previous season's league phase. Despite that recent defeat, Bayern Munich hold the overall historical head-to-head advantage with 8 wins across their 15 meetings in European competition.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

Bayern Munich face Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the UEFA Champions League, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match at the Allianz Arena, you have a few primary avenues depending on availability, budget, and membership status:

1. Official FC Bayern Channels

FC Bayern Ticket Request Portal: Official general admission tickets are distributed through a request/ballot system on the official Bayern Munich website. Requests open early, and tickets are assigned if available.

How much do Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match at the Allianz Arena vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets directly from FC Bayern or buy through secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Face-Value Prices

FC Bayern publishes a structured pricing grid for home Champions League matches. Discounts are available for club members (typically €2.50 off full price), children under 14, and seniors.

Category 1 (Central Main Stand): €130 (Members: €127.50)

Category 2 (Side Stands): €110 (Members: €107.50)

Category 3 (Corners & Outer Blocks): €90 (Members: €87.50)

Category 4 (Upper Tier Behind Goals): €60 (Members: €57.50)

Category 5 (Südkurve Standing): €19

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Starting / Entry-Level Price: ~€290 to €390

Average Standard Seating: ~€400 to €600

Prime / Central Seating: €700+

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Form

Bayern Munich arrive in excellent shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 7-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Bodoe/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League during this run. The only points dropped came in a 0-0 draw with Schalke 04. Across those five games, Bayern scored 17 goals and conceded none in their wins.

Arsenal's recent form presents a more complicated picture. Arteta's side won three of their last five, but their most recent match ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. Prior to that loss, they had beaten Sunderland 0-2 in the league and claimed a 0-1 away win at SSC Napoli in the Champions League, showing they can perform on the European stage.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-1 win for Arsenal at home in the Champions League in November 2025, a result that will give Arteta's squad confidence despite the difficult circumstances they arrive in. Before that, Bayern claimed a 1-0 home win in April 2024, a match that was part of a two-legged tie that also produced a 2-2 draw at the Emirates. The head-to-head across the five recorded meetings has been closely contested, though earlier encounters were heavily one-sided in Bayern's favour, including a pair of 5-1 aggregate results.