How to get Augsburg vs Freiburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Augsburg host Freiburg on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

Historical head-to-head records show a tightly contested matchup overall, though Freiburg historically holds a slight upper hand with more victories across all competitions. In their most recent league fixture back in January 2026, the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the WWK Arena after Augsburg squandered an early second-half lead.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Augsburg vs Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Augsburg vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Augsburg vs Freiburg kicks off at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 10:30 WWK Arena

How to buy Augsburg vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets?

Securing tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between FC Augsburg and SC Freiburg at the WWK Arena involves several options, ranging from official club channels to secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

FC Augsburg Official Ticket Shop: Purchasing directly through the host club's official website or service center is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value. Face value pricing for single matches generally ranges from around 16 € to 18 € for standing areas and scales up across various seating categories (Cat 1 through Cat 3) depending on the fixture's category tier.

SC Freiburg Official Channels: If you are supporting the visitors, checking Freiburg's official ticketing portal for their allocated away-section allotment is the best path for visiting supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Augsburg vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Augsburg vs. Freiburg Bundesliga match vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels at face value or through the secondary resale market.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Areas: Renders between 16 € to 18 € for standard tickets, with reduced tickets available from 14 € to 16 € .

Category 3 (Stands A, Y, Z): Standard tickets cost between 20 € to 49 € depending on the match tier, with child and reduced options starting around 10 € to 46 € .

Category 2 (Stands B, C, P, Q): Standard tickets range from 25 € to 58 € , while child and reduced options range from 10 € to 54 € .

Category 1b (Stands D, H, R, V): Standard pricing ranges from 31 € to 66 € , and reduced tickets range from 20 € to 62 € .

Category 1a (Stands S, T, U - Central Longside): Premium central seating ranges from 39 € to 75 € , with reduced or restricted-view options spanning 23 € to 71 € .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Resale Prices: Cheapest available entry tickets generally start around 30 € to 35 € for upper-tier or short-side/behind-the-goal views.

Average Resale Prices: General long-side and standard seating options typically average between 45 € to 110 € .

High-Demand / Premium Seats: Premium hospitality blocks, lower-tier central seats, or last-minute high-demand requests can scale significantly higher depending on proximity to matchday.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Augsburg vs Freiburg Form

Augsburg have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last four Bundesliga matches, with a DFB-Pokal victory over Energie Cottbus also factoring into their most recent five outings. Their last result was a 3-2 home defeat to Werder Bremen, though they had previously drawn 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen and beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 away from home. Augsburg have scored 10 goals across those five matches while conceding eight.

Freiburg's recent record is notably strong. They have won three and drawn one of their last four Bundesliga games, with the only blemish a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. Their most recent league win was a 5-0 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach, and they also beat Werder Bremen 4-1 earlier in the run. Across their last five matches in all competitions, Freiburg have scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Augsburg vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the WWK Arena in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Augsburg have won twice, Freiburg once, and two matches have ended level. Augsburg won 3-1 when the sides met at Freiburg in August 2025, while Freiburg's only victory in the sequence came in October 2024, a 3-1 home win.