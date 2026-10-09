How to get Arsenal vs Everton tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Arsenal host Everton City on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal and Everton hold one of English football's most played fixtures, having faced each other over 220 times across all competitions. Historically, Arsenal have held the upper hand in the rivalry, accumulating over 110 wins against the Toffees.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Arsenal vs Everton Premier League kick-off?

How to buy Arsenal vs Everton Premier League tickets?

Here are the primary options for buying tickets to an Arsenal vs. Everton Premier League match:

1. Primary Official Channels

Arsenal Official Membership (Primary Ticket Exchange / Box Office): The standard and most reliable way to purchase home tickets at the Emirates Stadium. Official members get access to ticket ballots and the official club ticket exchange to buy seats directly from season ticket holders.

Everton Official Membership (Away End Allocation): To sit in the away section, tickets must be bought directly through Everton's official ticketing portal, which usually requires an active Everton membership and sufficient booking priority points.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Arsenal vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for an Arsenal Premier League home fixture depend on whether the match is designated as Category A, B, or C, with Everton usually falling into Category B.

1. Primary Official Channels

Official Arsenal Membership (Category B Fixture): Standard adult matchday tickets purchased directly through the club ballot or ticket exchange typically range from £38.00 to £75.50 , depending on tier and seat positioning at the Emirates Stadium.

Concession Rates (Official Channels): Discounted tickets for Junior Gunners, Cannon Members, and Senior Citizens usually range between £10.40 and £39.25 .

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

When official allocations sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally list adult tickets starting from £118 to £145+ per seat due to demand and markups.

Arsenal vs Everton Premier League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Everton Form

Arsenal head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five games across all competitions while suffering one defeat and recording one win in cup action. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the Premier League, a result that snapped what had been a flawless start to the campaign. Prior to that setback, the Gunners had won away at Sunderland, beaten SSC Napoli in the Champions League, and defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the league. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded four, with the Brighton defeat accounting for all four goals against.

Everton arrive with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five outings. Moyes's side beat Ipswich 1-0 in their most recent Premier League match and also progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their league form includes draws against Tottenham and Manchester United, suggesting a team capable of grinding out points against stronger opposition.

Arsenal vs Everton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026 at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost none against Everton. The Gunners have scored seven goals in those meetings while conceding two, underlining their dominance in this particular matchup in recent seasons.