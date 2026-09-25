Al-Faisaly take on Al Nassr on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah.

Al Nassr hold a strong historical advantage in this fixture, having won 13 of their 27 previous all-time meetings with Al-Faisaly. Al-Faisaly enter the game looking to turn around poor recent form, having gone winless in their last five league matches with three draws and two losses.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Faisaly host Al Nassr at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah, on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Majmaah Sports City

How to buy Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

Options to purchase tickets for the Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League match include:

1. Official League Platform (webook.com / Webook App)

The primary and official platform for Saudi Pro League match tickets. Tickets are typically released 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.

How much do Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League match vary based on ticket tier and marketplace:

1. Official General Admission (Webook)

Standard general admission tickets through official channels typically start at SAR 20 to SAR 35 for standard category seats, going up to SAR 50 to SAR 100 for premium longside seats.

2. VIP & Hospitality Categories

Gold, Platinum, and VIP box seats range from SAR 300 to SAR 1,500+ , depending on lounge access and seating proximity to the pitch.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

On secondary platforms such as GrintaHub , resale prices generally start from around SAR 800 to SAR 1,200+ due to demand for high-profile Al Nassr fixtures.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC Form

Al-Faisaly have gone without a win in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Al Ittihad, and they have also drawn back-to-back games against Al-Ettifaq and Al Hazem without scoring. Across those five matches, they have scored just four goals and conceded seven, with a goalless draw against Al-Ettifaq the only time they kept a clean sheet.

Al Nassr's recent run shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their heaviest result was the 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in continental competition, though they did beat Abha 2-1 in the league and earlier defeated Al-Taawoun by the same scoreline. They have scored seven goals across those five matches but conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern Postecoglou as he prepares his side.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2022, when Al Nassr ran out 4-0 winners at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the five previous encounters on record, Al Nassr have generally held the upper hand, though Al-Faisaly claimed a 2-1 home victory in August 2021 and also won 1-0 in a King Cup tie that same year. Al Nassr have scored 16 goals across those five matches compared to seven for Al-Faisaly.