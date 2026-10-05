How to buy tickets to the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026: Weekend schedule, ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

Still got the urge to go to a Grand Prix before the curtain falls on what’s been a sensational F1 campaign? There’s nothing like living in the moment. Let those dreams become a reality at the Mexico City Grand Prix, which takes places October 30 - November 1.

The Mexican Grand Prix (or Mexico City Grand Prix, as it’s been known since 2021) has been held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ever since the event first appeared on the F1 schedule way back in 1963.

Despite some barren spells when the event didn’t take place, it’s now a regular feature on the motorsports calendar and it’s a hugely popular venue, renowned for its passionate fans and dramatic races.

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 racing fan or a casual observer, the Mexico City Grand Prix is sure to stimulate the senses. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the Grand Prix, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026?

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1.

Date Time (local) Circuit (location) Tickets Sunday, November 1 2pm (CST) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (Mexico City) Tickets

How to buy F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One ticket portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official website, and they are also available via the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez site itself.

Please note that the circuit for the Mexican City Grand Prix is divided into different zones, which are distinguished by their own colour markings. To get to the designated zone, you must enter through the appropriate gate. Each zone has its own fan zone with all the necessary services and amenities.

Here's an overview of the various zones:

Zone Main Grandstands & Areas Key Track Views Best Entrance Gate Green (Verde) Grandstands 1 & 2, Paddock Club, Champions Club Pit lane, starting grid, main start/finish straight Gates 4, 6, 7 Orange (Naranja) Grandstand 2A High-speed passing on the main straight (General Admission) Gate 8 Blue (Azul) Grandstands 3, 3A, 4, 5, 6, 6A Turn 1 braking zone, Moisés Solana S-curves (Turns 1–3) Gates 9 & 12 Yellow (Amarilla) Grandstands 7, 9, 10, 11 Twisty complex of Turns 4–6 at the end of the second DRS zone Gates 13 & 14 Grey (Gris) Grandstand 14 (Foro Sol Sur) Stadium section, Turns 13–14, post-race podium ceremony Gate 2 Brown (Café) Grandstand 15 (Foro Sol Norte) Stadium section, slow corners, massive concert-like atmosphere Gate 2

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 tickets?

Official 3-day tickets for the 2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez range from 3,900 MXN-30,500 MXN ($215 USD-$1,678 USD) depending on the zone and seating section. Tickets are strictly zone-locked, meaning you cannot cross into other color-coded zones once inside the circuit.

Grandstand Circuit Zone Location & View Type 3-Day Official Tickets (MXN) Grada 1 & 2 Green Main straight, pit lane & grid action 30,500 Grada 10 Yellow High-speed curves (Turns 4 to 6) 19,900 Grada 11 Yellow Turn 6 & approach to the Lake S-curves 18,300 Grada 4 & 5 Blue Major braking point & action at Turns 1 to 2 15,000 Grada 5A Blue Inner view of the opening Turns 1 to 3 complex 13,900 Grada 7 Yellow Entry into the Turn 4 & 5 complex 13,900 Grada 6 Blue Acceleration zone out of Turn 3 13,000 Grada 12 Yellow Speed section through Turns 4 to 6 12,800 Grada 9 Blue Acceleration down the back straight 12,400 Grada 8 Blue Mid-point of the high-speed back straight 10,500 Grada 14 (Foro Sol Sur) Grey Inside iconic Stadium, final turns & podium 10,000 Grada 15 (Foro Sol Norte) Brown Inside iconic Stadium, slow chicane section 10,000 Grada 3A & 6B Blue Overtaking hotspot entry / Back straight 9,900 Grada 6A Blue General Admission standing area 7,000 Grada 2A Orange Mid-pit straight standing / Domestic GA 3,900

VIP & Hospitality Packages

If you are looking beyond standard grandstand seating, high-end VIP packages offer premium food, open bars, and paddock access:

Champions Club : Positioned right along the main straight, with prices starting at roughly $5,600 USD. It includes a reserved grandstand seat, hospitality lounge access, and guided paddock tours.

F1 Paddock Club : The ultimate luxury tier located either above the pit building or on the second level of the Foro Sol stadium, starting at approximately $9,600 USD.

Keep tabs on the official F1 and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 Weekend Schedule

Mexico City Grand Prix practice, qualifying sessions and the race itself are spread over three days as shown below:

Date Session Time (local - CST) Friday, October 30 Practice 1 12:30 Friday, October 30 Practice 2 16:00 Saturday, October 31 Practice 3 11:30 Saturday, October 31 Qualifying 15:00 Sunday, November 1 Race 14:00

Where is the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 held?

The Mexico City Grand Prix is held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, as it always has been, though the track was known as the Magdalena Mixhuca before 1979.

The circuit was first opened in 1959 and the current version still largely follows the outline of the original circuit. However, the modern set-up, which is approximately 2.6 miles (4.3 kilometres) long, has the track winding through a former baseball stadium, providing one of the most stunning backdrops of the F1 year.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is over 2200 metres above sea level, making the Grand Prix a breathless experience for the drivers. The F1 teams also have plenty to ponder, as the thin air affects engine performance and aerodynamics.

Valtteri Bottas holds the lap record of 1:17.774. He clocked that time during the 2021 edition of the race, which was won by Max Verstappen.

How to get to the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

The nearest airport to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the Benito Juarez International Airport (also known as Mexico City International Airport). It is situated approximately 10 kilometres east of the circuit.

Car Rental:

At Benito Juarez International Airport, there is access to several car rental companies conveniently located within the terminals. These include, Avis, Budget and Hertz.

Taxi/ride-sharing services:

In Mexico City, travellers have several options to get around the city comfortably using taxis and ride-sharing services, with some of the more popular options being: Uber, Didi and regular Taxis (Sitio de Taxis or Taxi Libre).

Public Transportation:

To travel from Benito Juarez International Airport to the city centre of Mexico City using public transportation, you have a few options, including the Metro and the Metrobus. The Mexico City circuit also organises a Ticket2ride service. It is a shuttle service from selected locations to the circuit and back.

What to expect from the F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2026?

During the 1970s, the Mexican Grand Prix was a focal point of F1's golden era, attracting immense crowds and delivering thrilling entertainment. A factor that led to its recent revival in popularity and fortune was the success of Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2023 F1 Championship and recorded top-10 finishes in the drivers’ standings for eleven consecutive years (2014-2024). He returns in his Cadillac this year, after being absent from the 2025 campaign.

The only other Mexican to claim an F1 race victory was Pedro Rodriguez in 1970. He sadly died a year later after a race incident, but his legacy lives on as the Mexico City circuit was renamed in honour of him and his brother, Ricardo (another former F1 driver), in 1979.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a stunning circuit and one that F1 enthusiasts need to experience in the flesh at least once in their lives. Set right in the centre of Mexico’s capital city, the track is characterised by its enormous 1.2km main straight, one of the longest of the whole F1 year, on which the modern F1 cars can clock speeds of up to 330km/h. Another standout feature is the Foro Sol stadium section, where the cars drive through a bowled grandstand.

The 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix was dominated by Lando Norris and the result propelled him into the lead of the Drivers' Championship. The McLaren driver finished over 30 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Are we set for a dramatic renewal this time around? Don’t delay, if you want to join the masses at one of the most memorable days in the Mexican sporting calendar.



