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2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship - Day SixteenGetty Images Sport
PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 tickets: Watch Luke Littler and others live, Alexandra Palace ticket prices, tournament schedule & more

Tickets

Don't miss out on some sensational oche action, here’s how you can book highly-sought after tickets

The world's best darting deities are heading to Ally Pally in London for more festive oche thrills. The red-hot arrers action from the PDC World Championships commences on December 11 and climaxes with the final on January 3. You can secure seats today for the date or session of your choice.

World Darts Championship tickets - Starts Dec 11Book now

While the iconic Alexandra Palace maybe staging the biggest darts tournament for the 20th time this year, the sporting drama will unfold in the venue's Great Hall for the first ever time, expanding capacity to a record 180,000 tickets.

Luke Littler returns as the reigning two-time defending champion, and he'll be aiming to become the first player since Phil 'The Power' Taylor in 2006 to claim the crown on three consecutive occasions.

You could be joining the joyous darting throng by bagging yourself a spot at the Palace. Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information and details you need, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

What is the PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 schedule?

The PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 takes place at Alexandra Palace in North London from Friday, December 11, through to Sunday, January 3, though no matches are played between December 24-26 or on December 31 either. 

Here's a look at the tournament schedule:

Date (local time)

Round / Session

Tickets

Friday, December 11 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Saturday, December 12 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Saturday, December 12 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Sunday, December 13 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Sunday, December 13 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Monday, December 14 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Tuesday, December 15 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Tuesday, December 15 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Wednesday, December 16 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Wednesday, December 16 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Thursday, December 17 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Thursday, December 17 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Friday, December 18 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Friday, December 18 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Saturday, December 19 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Saturday, December 19 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 1 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Sunday, December 20 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Sunday, December 20 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Monday, December 21 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Monday, December 21 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Tuesday, December 22 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Tuesday, December 22 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Wednesday, December 23 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Wednesday, December 23 (7pm)

Evening Session (Round 2 - 4 matches)

Tickets

Sunday, December 27 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Last 32 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Sunday, December 27 (7pm)

Evening Session (Last 32 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Monday, December 28 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Last 32 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Monday, December 28 (7pm)

Evening Session (Last 32 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Tuesday, December 29 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Last 32 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Tuesday, December 29 (7pm)

Evening Session (Last 32 - 1 match & Last 16 - 2 matches)

Tickets

Wednesday, December 30 (12.30pm)

Afternoon Session (Last 16 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Wednesday, December 30 (7pm)

Evening Session (Last 16 - 3 matches)

Tickets

Friday, January 1 (12:30pm)

Quarter-Finals (2 matches)

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Friday, January 1 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals (2 matches)

Tickets

Saturday, January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals (2 matches)

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Sunday, January 3 (8pm)

Final

Tickets

How to get PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 tickets

Official ticket sales for the PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 were available via a ballot system rather than a first-come, first-served general sale for the first time. The ballot details were as follows:

  • PDCTV Annual Members Ballot - Opened on September 1 and closed on September 7.
  • General Ballot - Opened on September 8 and closed on September 14.
  • Results & General Sale - Ballot winners were notified in late September, and no general sale followed as the ballots exhausted standard ticket inventory.

Official Fan-to-Fan Resale: You can check the See Tickets Fan-to-Fan Resale Platform, which is the authorised resale marketplace for standard tickets.

In addition, fans can purchase PDC World Darts Championship tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

World Darts Championship tickets - Starts Dec 11Book now

How much are PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 tickets?

Official tickets for the PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 at Alexandra Palace start at £55 for tiered seating, £75 for table seating, and £399 for 501 Club hospitality. Prices scale upward through the tournament rounds, peaking for the final on January 3, 2027.

Ticket Category

Price - Early Rounds / Final

Key Features

Tiered Seating

£55+ / £95

Elevated stadium-style stands with wider seats, extra legroom, and cup holders.

Table Seating

£75+ / £110

Floor-level shared tables located closest to the stage and player walk-on.

501 Club Hospitality

£399+ / £599

Premium VIP lounge access, reserved seating, and inclusive food and drink packages.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27 held?

The PDC World Darts Championship moved from the Circus Tavern in Purfleet to the Alexandra Palace for the first time in 2008, so this will be the 20th edition played at the North London venue. Alexandra Palace’s Great Hall, which hosts the World Championship this year, has a capacity of 5,000+.

Opened in 1873 and intended as a 'palace for the people', Alexandra Palace's (often referred to as 'Ally Pally') original purpose was to serve as a public centre of recreation, education and entertainment and North London's equivalent of Crystal Palace in South London. Aside from the World Darts Championship, the Alexandra Palace has staged the Masters snooker tournament annually every January since 2012.

What is the format for the PDC World Darts Championship 2026/27?

The PDC World Darts Championship is a set-play tournament. Each set is won by the player who wins three legs.

  • First & Second round - Best of 5 sets
  • Third & Fourth - Best of 7 sets
  • Quarter-finals - Best of 9 sets
  • Semi-finals - Best of 11 sets
  • Final - Best of 13 sets

Who are the most recent PDC World Darts champions?

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Score

2026

Luke Littler

Gian van Veen

7-1

2025

Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen

7-3

2024

Luke Humphries

Luke Littler

7-4

2023

Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen

7-4

2022

Peter Wright

Michael Smith

7-5

2021

Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson

7-3

2020

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

7-3

2019

Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith

7-3

2018

Rob Cross

Phil Taylor

7-2

2017

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

7-3

World Darts Championship tickets - Starts Dec 11Book now

Frequently asked questions

Ticket prices can vary widely depending on the round and the viewing location. Table seats start at £75, and the standing tier tickets start from £55. 

The initial ticket ballot open and closed in September 2026, official tickets are now available only through authorized travel packages, hospitality, or resale.

The PDC World Darts Championship will take place at Alexandra Palace in North London from Friday, December 11, through to Sunday, January 3, though no matches are being played between December 24-26 or on December 31 either. The tournament breaks down as follows:

Round 1 & 2: December 11-23

Round 3: December 27-29

Round 4: December 29-30

Quarter-Finals: January 1

Semi-Finals: January 2

Final: January 3

This year's World Darts Championship will feature £5million in total prize money, with the winner's share remaining at £1,000,000.

PositionPrize money
Winner£1,000,000
Runner-up£400,000
Losing semi-finalist£200,000
Losing quarter-finalist£100,000
Fourth round losers£60,000
Third round losers£35,000
Second round losers£25,000
First round losers£15,000

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