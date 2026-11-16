The Supercoppa Italiana (aka Italian Super Cup) returns to a two-team format and to Italian soil, with reigning Serie A champions, Inter, taking on Lazio, who were Coppa Italia runners-up last season, at the San Siro on December 22. Book your tickets today for the festive thriller in Milan.

While Inter Milan have been involved in each of the past six Supercoppa Italiana editions, wrapping up three straight titles in-a-row between 2021-2023, you have to go back to 2019 for Lazio's last success in the competition. Napoli took the honours last December, beating Bologna 2-0 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Cristian Chivu's Nerazzurri will have the psychological edge heading into the encounter. Not only will have their home advantage, with the match being played at the San Siro, they've also gone 10 matches unbeaten against Lazio, including clinching a 2-0 victory in May's Coppa Italia Final.

But how can you take in all the thrilling action in person? GOAL takes you through all the Supercoppa Italiana ticket options available, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When's Supercoppa Italiana 2026?

The latest edition of the Supercoppa Italiana, Inter Milan vs Lazio, takes place at the San Siro in Milan and is scheduled to kick-off at 9pm local time (CET).

How to buy Supercoppa Italiana 2026 tickets

Official tickets for the Supercoppa Italiana 2026 are sold primarily through Vivaticket, the official ticketing partner of Serie A, and the participating clubs' portals.

Club sales for Supercoppa fixtures typically roll out in phased waves, starting with season-ticket holder priority windows weeks ahead of the match, followed by fan card/CRN holder phases, and then a general public sale, if any tickets remain available.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are Supercoppa Italiana 2026 tickets?

Based on comparable major domestic cup finals in Italy and San Siro's standard tier pricing, official general sale tickets are expected to range from €35-€250+ depending on the stadium ring and stand.

Assumed official face-value tiers break down across San Siro's three rings (Anelli) and four stands as follows:

Seating Section Location & View Assumed Official Price Terzo Anello (3rd Ring) High upper tier (Blu, Verde, Rosso) €35-€55 Secondo Anello Blu / Verde Behind the goals (Curva Sud & Nord) €50-€80 Primo Anello Blu / Verde Lower tier behind the goals €75-€110 Secondo Anello Rosso / Arancio Upper-mid sidelines €110-€160 Primo Anello Arancio Lower main sideline (opposite benches) €150-€210 Primo Anello Rosso & Poltroncine Lower main stand (behind benches) €190-€260+ VIP / Hospitality Lounges Executive boxes & pitch-side clubs €400-€800+

Keep tabs on the official club sites for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Supercoppa Italiana

The most recent winners of the Supercoppa Italiana are as follows: