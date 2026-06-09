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World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Turkiye

Not since they finished third in 2002 have the Turks appeared at World Cup - so will they be able to make up for lost time in North America?

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  • Winning by the narrowest of margins: That was the hallmark of Turkiye during qualifying as they secured their place at the World Cup thanks to back-to-back 1-0 victories over Romania and Kosovo in the play-offs. 

    They had previously finished second in UEFA Group E behind Spain and ahead of Bulgaria and Georgia, with their only defeat coming against La Roja. 

    Qualifying for 2026 marks Turkiye’s return to the World Cup finals after a 24-year absence, dating back to the 2002 tournament, where they famously finished third after losing to Brazil in the semi-finals. Qualification has reignited enthusiasm across the country, with fans eager to rally around this talented team on football’s biggest stage.

  • What to expect

    Turkiye 2026
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    Turkiye have the talent to finish top of a competitive Group D

    Despite only qualifying at the final moment, Turkiye enter the tournament as one of the favourites to progress given their kind draw in Group D.

    Co-hosts the United States remain something of an unknown quantity, with questions surrounding their level of consistency, while Australia and Paraguay appear to start a step behind Turkiye in terms of quality.

    Turkiye’s long absence from the World Cup finals creates a degree of uncertainty, but expectations are high, and the pressure of representing a football-mad nation on such a stage should not be underestimated.

    The minimum objective is clear: Reach the knockout rounds, ideally as group winners. Given the ability within the Turkiye squad, that target is well within reach, while anything less would inevitably be viewed as a major disappointment.

  • Man in charge

    Vincenzo Montella Turkiye 2026
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    Vincenzo Montella has become a national hero in Turkiye during his three-year tenure


    In Istanbul and beyond, Vincenzo Montella’s name is now synonymous with one of the most significant achievements in recent Turkish football history: Bringing the country back to the World Cup after over two decades away.

    After taking over in 2023, the Italian coach first guided Turkiye to the quarter finals of Euro 2024, and has now followed that success by securing World Cup qualification.

    "This is a country that has given me more than I have truly given back," Montella said after qualification was secured. He has already secured his place in Turkish football history, but he has no intention of stopping there.

  • MVP

    Hakan Calhanoglu Turkiye 2026
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    Hakan Calhanoglu heads to the World Cup off the back of a superb season at Inter


    Vision, intelligence, and control. Just as he was for Inter on their way to winning Serie A this past season, Hakan Calhanoglu remains the heartbeat of Turkiye’s midfield.

    "He’s one of those deep-lying playmakers who are becoming increasingly rare," Montella said of the 32-year-old. "A champion whose absence is immediately felt. You can give him the ball in difficult moments knowing it’s in safe hands."

    Those words perfectly illustrate the trust the coach places in Calhanoglu, who is preparing to play in his first World Cup as the leader of his national team.

    In Turkiye’s 4-2-3-1 system, Calhanoglu operates as one of the two holding midfielders, excelling both in possession and out of it. Almost every attacking move flows through him, and many of those passes are transformed into goals or assists by talented young attackers Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz

    Whether from open play or set-pieces, Calhanoglu remains Turkiye’s primary creative force, and for Montella, as for his club managers, the veteran is simply indispensable.

  • One to watch

    Deniz Gul Turkiye 2026
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    Deniz Gul has been in fine form for club and country

    Next matches

    World Cup

    AUS

    AUS

    World Cup

    14 Jun 2026

    TUR

    TUR

    Match preview
    Match preview

    Fresh from winning the Portuguese league title with Porto, Deniz Gul has the potential to be Turkiye’s breakout star at the World Cup.

    A centre-forward blessed with strong physical attributes and a natural eye for goal, Gul progressed through Sweden’s youth national teams having been born and raised in the Scandinavian country, before ultimately choosing to represent Turkiye at senior level.

    Gul is expected to provide Montella with a valuable alternative in attack. At Porto, he has already demonstrated his ability to hold up play, attack space behind defences, and, above all, deliver when it matters most. It is no coincidence, then, that he scored on his first two starts for Turkiye.