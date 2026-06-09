World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Paraguay
Paraguay secured their place at the 2026 World Cup through the notoriously demanding CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, though after six matches their campaign appeared all-but doomed.
Under Daniel Garnero, Paraguay scored just one goal through the first third of their qualifying games, earning a meagre five points. Then came the 2024 Copa America, where three defeats in the group stages finally prompted a managerial change - Paraguay’s 11th in the space of 13 years - as Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro was appointed to replace Garnero.
Alfaro’s arrival marked a turning point, and Paraguay began collecting crucial points, especially at home, turning Asuncion into a genuine fortress. Victories over Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay were not particularly spectacular in terms of goals scored or overall performance, but they proved invaluable.
A series of strategic draws also helped the team remain firmly in the automatic qualification places, and their objective was achieved with one match to spare, as Paraguay ultimately finished sixth in the 10–team standings.
What to expect
Paraguay’s qualification is their first since 2010, and though matching their run to the quarter-finals from 16 years ago, where they were narrowly beaten by eventual champions Spain, might be beyond them, they should pose a problem for all their opponents.
Just as they did in South Africa, Paraguay will rely on defensive solidity, physical intensity, and tactical discipline, making them an extremely difficult opponent to face. The ‘Guarani spirit’ that carried them through qualification will once again be Paraguay’s key weapon as they look to inspire Albirroja supporters across North America.
Realistically, Paraguay’s primary objective will be to advance from a challenging Group D featuring co-hosts the United States, Turkiye, and Australia. It will require a major effort, but this is a team that has already made history once before. Thus, becoming one of the surprise packages of the 2026 World Cup is far from impossible.
Man in charge
Paraguay owe their place at this World Cup to Gustavo Alfaro, given the job he did in turning around their qualification campaign.
The Argentine coach arrived with an impressive résumé, having managed clubs such as San Lorenzo, Rosario Central, and Boca Juniors, while he guided Ecuador to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though they were eliminated in the group stage.
Alfaro has been able to restore confidence to a Paraguayan squad that had lost belief in itself. He rebuilt the team’s defensive structure while introducing several talented young players to inject fresh energy into the attack.
Alfaro’s background has shaped his character. The son of a trade unionist, he grew up during difficult times; his father was imprisoned when Gustavo was a child and publicly paraded through the streets of their hometown as an example to others. Rather than being discouraged, Alfaro developed a resilient mentality that he now passes on to his players. His mantra is simple: "Every ball will be the ball of our lives."
He has now become something of a folk hero in Paraguay. To illustrate his popularity, a story often told recounts how, in November 2025, while shopping for vegetables in a supermarket, Alfaro - nicknamed ‘Lettuce’ - was suddenly embraced by a store employee who dropped everything, ran toward him, burst into tears, and said: "The only moments of joy in my life are when the national team plays!"
MVP
Miguel Almiron was Paraguay’s standout figure throughout the qualification campaign, as Alfaro made the former Newcastle midfielder the focal point of a dynamic 4-4-2 system that often transforms into a 4-2-3-1 in possession.
Almiron spent six years in the Premier League before returning to MLS with Atlanta United, and he remains Paraguay’s primary technical and creative outlet, capable of breaking deadlocks through his acceleration, dribbling ability, and long-range shooting.
Paraguay also boast strong leaders such as captain Gustavo Gomez and Antonio Sanabria, both of whom have delivered decisive performances against top opponents like Brazil and Argentina. However, Almiron’s ability to operate between the lines and link midfield with attack is fundamental for a team that does not generate a high volume of scoring chances.
One to watch
Increasingly viewed as the future of Paraguayan football, Julio Enciso is a talented attacking midfielder who currently plays for Strasbourg, having previously caught the eye at Brighton.
Technically gifted, quick, and full of personality, Enciso brings unpredictability to Paraguay’s attack despite not possessing an imposing physical frame. He missed the now-infamous first six qualifying matches through injury, but since returning under Alfaro’s management, he has contributed three goals and four assists.
Enciso has shown he can be a genuine game-changer, capable of unsettling even elite defences. Paraguay are now praying, however, that the injury that forced him out of their pre-tournament friendly against Nicaragua isn't serious.