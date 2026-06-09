World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: DR Congo

After a wait of 52 years, the Democratic Republic of the Congo have finally returned to the World Cup finals. Their only previous appearance, as Zaire, came in 1974, when the then-sole African representative became part of football folklore through defender Ilunga Mwepu, who infamously broke away from the defensive wall to kick the ball away before a Brazilian free-kick could be taken.

What was initially treated as a humorous incident was later understood in a very different light: Congolese players had reportedly been threatened by dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, who warned them that losing by four or more goals could have severe consequences upon their return home.

This time around, DR Congo secured qualification by finishing second in their African qualifying group before first beating Nigeria in the CAF play-offs, and then Jamaica in their intercontinental clash in March. Their successful campaign confirmed the progress they had already shown at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, where they reached the last 16.