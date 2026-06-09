World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Colombia
Colombia finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying, behind only the untouchable Argentina and surprise package Ecuador as they secured a return to the World Cup finals after the painful disappointment of missing out on Qatar 2022.
The foundations of qualification were laid early, as Colombia suffered just one defeat in their opening eight matches, a period during which they defeated both Brazil and Argentina on home soil. Their place at the World Cup was then mathematically secured with one match to spare thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bolivia.
Colombia’s success was built largely on their attacking prowess, as they scored 28 goals, the second-most among the qualified South American teams, behind only Argentina. Defensively, however, there was room for improvement, with 18 goals conceded, the most among the top-six finishers.
What to expect
Expectations in Colombia are certainly high. Advancing from a group containing Uzbekistan and DR Congo, even if Portugal are widely expected to finish first, does not appear to be an insurmountable task.
Recent friendlies, however, have highlighted the gap that still exists between Colombia and Europe’s elite. Defeats to both Croatia and France served as reminders that there is still work to be done before they can genuinely compete with the very best.
The squad remains experienced and well-balanced, built around reliable figures such as Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, and Luis Diaz. One major question mark, however, concerns James Rodriguez. The former Real Madrid midfielder is no longer the player who dazzled the world in 2014, as injuries and age have inevitably taken their toll.
Man in charge
An Argentine is once again in charge of Colombia, as there was when Jose Pekerman became the first, and thus far only coach to guide Colombia to a World Cup quarter-final. Now, his assistant from 2014, Nestor Lorenzo, is calling the shots..
In 2022, after Reinaldo Rueda’s failure to qualify for Qatar, the Colombian Football Federation turned to Lorenzo as his replacement. The 60-year-old responded by immediately steering the national team back on course and securing qualification for the 2026 tournament.
A former defender, Lorenzo started for Argentina in the 1990 World Cup final against Germany. He then spent roughly two decades working alongside Pekerman before striking out on his own, first with Melgar in Peru and then with Colombia.
His success has been evident, not only through World Cup qualification but also through Colombia’s impressive run to the final of the 2024 Copa America.
MVP
While the soon-to-be 35-year-old James Rodriguez represents a glorious past striving to remain relevant, Luis Diaz is Colombia’s present - and a significant part of its future.
After leaving Liverpool amid considerable regret from supporters, the former Porto winger has enjoyed a sensational first season at Bayern Munich. Under Vincent Kompany, he contributed 45 combined goals and assists, becoming one of the standout performers in one of Europe’s strongest teams.
Colombia’s attack may no longer revolve around Radamel Falcao, but Diaz has more than filled the void, and his influence on the national team continues to grow.
One to watch
Richard Rios first attracted widespread attention during his time at Palmeiras, where his performances earned interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Rather than making an immediate leap to one of the continent’s elite sides, however, Rios chose a more measured path, continuing his development with a move to Benfica.
That decision has paid off. Recently having turned 26 and firmly in his prime years, Rios was one of the key figures in Jose Mourinho’s Benfica side. A modern, energetic midfielder capable of influencing matches at both ends of the pitch, he has established himself as one of the most complete players in Liga Portugal.
Napoli, Inter and Roma have all shown an interest in Rios ahead of the summer, and a strong tournament could further increase both his reputation and his market value.