World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Cape Verde

Among the most exciting newcomers at the 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde defied the odds to book their spot in North America. The island nation secured their first-ever qualification in impressive fashion, winning their CAF group ahead of experienced campaigners Cameroon.

Though they managed just 16 goals in 10 matches, Cape Verde’s strong defensive record ensured they were able to record seven victories, and only succumbed to one defeat on their way to securing a spot at the finals for the first time.