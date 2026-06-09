World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Brazil
After rotating through three different managers amid some awful results, Brazil eventually secured their spot at the World Cup with a fifth-placed finish in CONMEBOL qualifying.
The increased number of teams at the tournament meant they were never at risk of missing out, but they still lost six of their 18 matches, while only Colombia conceded more than the 17 goals that the Selecao shipped among the six automatic qualifiers from South America.
One source of optimism comes from a curious historical parallel: Brazil’s road to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, the tournament that delivered their fifth world title and remains their most recent triumph, was remarkably similar. Back then, Brazil finished third behind Argentina and Ecuador after spending long stretches of qualifying looking ordinary, yet ultimately ended up lifting the trophy. Will history repeat itself 24 years on?
What to expect
Brazil are not the outright favourites to win this World Cup, but they are among the leading contenders. The general expectation is that they will comfortably progress from what appears to be a manageable group featuring Morocco, Scotland and minnows Haiti, but still need to prove themselves against the elite European sides.
The burden of making the difference will fall largely on Vinícius Jr. However, the Real Madrid star's performances for the national team have never quite matched his club form, and Brazil need that to change. The same applies to Raphinha, the other marquee name in attack.
One concern is the lack of world-class full-backs. Brazil no longer possess players in the mould of Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves, or Marcelo, and veterans Danilo and Alex Sandro look likely to be pressed into service once again.
And what of Neymar? Having battled age, recurring injuries, and the responsibility of carrying an underperforming Santos side, he benefitted from injuries to Estevao and Rodrygo to make the final squad. Another fitness setback may see him miss the opening group games, but the most expensive player in history will still hope to make an impact at the age of 34.
Man in charge
There is little left to say about Carlo Ancelotti that has not already been said. Set to turn 67 on the eve of the tournament, he has won virtually every major trophy available at club level during his stints in charge of AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.
The Brazilian Football Confederation pursued Ancelotti for months before finally securing his signature in the summer of 2025, thus making him the first foreign coach in the history of the Selecao. Yet even Ancelotti does not possess a magic wand. While he successfully guided Brazil to qualification, the team's football has often lacked fluency, and a number of disappointing results in both competitive matches and friendlies have brought criticism his way.
Defeat to France in March highlighted the gap that currently separates the two nations, and there is still work to do if the five-time winners are going to produce the goods come the latter stages.
MVP
There is little doubt that Vinicius Jr is the most talented player in Brazil’s squad. The Real Madrid forward has been widely regarded as Neymar’s heir for some time, and occupies a similar role on the pitch. On paper, he is the obvious centerpiece of this generation.
The problem is that his international statistics are surprisingly modest: just nine goals in 49 appearances, including only two during the qualifying campaign.
The issue becomes even more apparent against elite opposition. Against the strongest teams Brazil have faced in recent years - Argentina, Spain, England, France, and even Croatia - the former Flamengo star has neither scored nor registered an assist.
There is a strong sense that Brazil’s hopes of winning the World Cup will depend heavily on Vinícius taking the next step at international level. If he can reproduce for the Selecao the form he regularly displays for Madrid, Brazil will become a far more dangerous proposition. If not, their chances of ending a 24-year wait for another world title will be significantly reduced.
One to watch
Ancelotti surprisingly opted against selecting Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, meaning there is an almighty battle brewing when it comes to who will play as Brazil’s central striker this summer. The role has remained surprisingly difficult to fill given the scarcity of top-class traditional centre-forwards produced by the country over the past two decades.
Igor Thiago though, could well prove to be Ancelotti’s surprise weapon. Thiago emerged almost out of nowhere at Brentford this past season and proved to be Erling Haaland’s closest challenger for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, netting 22 times in the English top-flight.
Ancelotti rewarded his remarkable form with a call-up for Brazil’s March friendlies, and the former Cruzeiro forward did not disappoint, scoring in a 3-1 victory over Croatia. Matheus Cunha and Endrick are also fighting for that starting spot up front, but Thiago could barely be doing more to prove himself worthy of Ancelotti’s trust.