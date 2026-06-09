World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Algeria

Drawn into a challenging group alongside Argentina, Austria and Jordan, Algeria enter the tournament with realistic ambitions. Argentina are the clear favourites to top the group, but the battle with Austria and Jordan looks far more balanced, and so the north Africans could push for a second-placed finish

Algeria’s stated objective is at least to match the achievement of 2014, when the Fennecs reached the round of 16 for the first time in their history. Much, though, will depend on the balance between experience and youth, with a number of veterans set to earn one final shot on the grandest stage while some talented youngsters look ready to emerge as key men.

There are still some question marks, particularly regarding the team's ability to consistently perform against top-level opposition, but if Algeria can find defensive stability and make the most of their attacking opportunities, as they did when beating the Netherlands on the eve of the tournament, they could become one of the surprise packages.