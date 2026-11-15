USMNT vs. Haiti player ratings: Christian Pulisic and Julian Hall shine in dominant six-goal rout

Diego Kochen - 7/10

Made an important first-half save to deny Danley Jean Jacques with the U.S. only a goal ahead. An offside decision spared him after a second-half misjudgment. Finished with a clean sheet, although there were reminders that the young goalkeeper still has things to work on.

Auston Trusty - 8/10

Opened the scoring with a well-taken finish at the back post from Sebastian Berhalter's free kick. An early goal and a clean sheet made for a productive evening for the Celtic defender.

Chris Richards - 7/10

An early error required a save from Kochen. Later made a valuable block to deny Lenny Joseph as Haiti threatened before halftime. Helped secure the clean sheet, although the U.S. defense had moments to tidy up.

Antonee Robinson - 8/10

Delivered the cross for Hall's goal, giving the U.S. the second-half breakthrough they needed. Picked up an early booking but played the full match, with his contribution going forward helping turn a narrow lead into a comfortable one.

Alex Freeman - 7/10

Added an assist with the pass for Pulisic's second goal, which the forward finished from outside the box. Both U.S. fullbacks contributed to the scoring, with Freeman playing his part as the game opened up after halftime.