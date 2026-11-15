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Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League QuarterfinalGetty Images Sport

USMNT vs. Haiti player ratings: Christian Pulisic and Julian Hall shine in dominant six-goal rout

Christian Pulisic scored twice and Julian Hall continued his strong start to international soccer as the USMNT beat Haiti 6-0 in Miami.

Staff Writer
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  • Christian Pulisic returned to the USMNT with a brace as Mauricio Pochettino's side scored five second-half goals to overwhelm Haiti 6-0 at Nu Stadium on Saturday.

    Auston Trusty's 10th-minute opener separated the sides at halftime, with Haiti threatening an equalizer and forcing Diego Kochen into an important save. The U.S. pulled away after the break, though, as Julian Hall doubled the lead before Pulisic struck twice in quick succession. Weston McKennie and substitute Folarin Balogun completed the scoring.

    The result leaves the Americans firmly in control ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Cincinnati, which will be Pochettino's final match in charge before his move to Manchester United.

  • Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Trusty opened the scoring as the USMNT combined six goals with a clean sheet against Haiti.

    Diego Kochen - 7/10

    Made an important first-half save to deny Danley Jean Jacques with the U.S. only a goal ahead. An offside decision spared him after a second-half misjudgment. Finished with a clean sheet, although there were reminders that the young goalkeeper still has things to work on.

    Auston Trusty - 8/10

    Opened the scoring with a well-taken finish at the back post from Sebastian Berhalter's free kick. An early goal and a clean sheet made for a productive evening for the Celtic defender.

    Chris Richards - 7/10

    An early error required a save from Kochen. Later made a valuable block to deny Lenny Joseph as Haiti threatened before halftime. Helped secure the clean sheet, although the U.S. defense had moments to tidy up.

    Antonee Robinson - 8/10

    Delivered the cross for Hall's goal, giving the U.S. the second-half breakthrough they needed. Picked up an early booking but played the full match, with his contribution going forward helping turn a narrow lead into a comfortable one.

    Alex Freeman - 7/10

    Added an assist with the pass for Pulisic's second goal, which the forward finished from outside the box. Both U.S. fullbacks contributed to the scoring, with Freeman playing his part as the game opened up after halftime.

  • Midfield

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Berhalter's set piece delivery continues to be an invaluable asset for the USMNT.

    Tyler Adams - 7/10

    Captained the side and brought a physical presence to the center of the pitch. Also tried his luck before halftime with an effort over the bar as the U.S. searched for a second goal.

    Sebastian Berhalter - 6/10

    His free-kick delivery created Trusty's opener, providing an early reminder of his value from set pieces. Picked up a yellow card before halftime and made way in the 66th minute, having supplied the assist that got the U.S. going.

  • Forwards

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Pulisic marked his USMNT return with a quickfire double, helping put the Americans firmly in control of their quarterfinal.

    Weston McKennie - 8/10

    Marked his first USMNT appearance since the World Cup with a goal, heading in Tillman's delivery for the fifth in the 68th minute. His threat in the penalty area gave the Americans another route to goal before he came off late on.

    Malik Tillman - 9/10

    Finished with two assists, supplying McKennie for the fifth goal before releasing Balogun for the sixth. His contributions came from a set piece and open play, helping the U.S. turn a comfortable lead into a rout.

    Christian Pulisic - 9/10

    Won and converted a penalty in the 62nd minute, then struck from outside the box a minute later. Two decisive finishes on his first international appearance since the World Cup, with the second putting the U.S. 4-0 ahead and leaving Haiti facing a long final half-hour.

    Julian Hall - 8/10

    Continued his impressive start to international soccer with his fourth goal in five appearances, finishing Robinson's cross to double the lead. His clever backheel also helped create the move that ended with Pulisic winning a penalty. Another productive outing before his 66th-minute withdrawal.

  • Substitutes & Manager

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Folarin Balogun came off the bench to complete the scoring in Mauricio Pochettino’s penultimate match in charge of the USMNT.

    Folarin Balogun - 7/10

    Came on in the 66th minute and completed the scoring in the 82nd, finishing from Tillman's pass. Had already seen an effort disallowed, but still left his mark on the game with the Americans' sixth goal.

    Bryan Reynolds - 6/10

    Entered alongside Balogun in the 66th minute with the U.S. already 4-0 ahead. Played out the remaining stages as the Americans added two more goals and secured the clean sheet.

    Adri Mehmeti - 6/10

    Had a hand in the final goal soon after his 81st-minute introduction, winning possession before Tillman supplied Balogun. A brief appearance with a tangible contribution to the scoreline.

    Mathis Albert - 6/10

    Replaced Pulisic in the 81st minute with the result already settled. Had limited time to influence the contest.

    Justin Ellis - N/A

    Replaced Tillman in the 86th minute. Too little time for a meaningful assessment.

    Mauricio Pochettino - 9/10

    His decision to start Hall was rewarded with a goal, while Balogun also scored after coming off the bench. The five-goal second half gave Pochettino an emphatic win in his penultimate match in charge and a commanding advantage to take into his farewell in Cincinnati.