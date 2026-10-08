USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Gio Reyna and Alex Freeman shine, Yunus Musah misses his chance in Mauricio Pochettino's perfect four-win camp

Before camp even started, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino outlined the challenges of it. It would be grueling, he said, and he wasn’t exactly happy about it. Four games in such a short span would be tough. It would be a hard road for his players.

In the end, the USMNT navigated that road better than anyone could have imagined. Four games, four wins and significant progress - Pochettino couldn’t have dreamed it up any better.

The same could be said for several players. Thirteen earned their first USMNT caps, making these few weeks a dream to begin with. Some built on that with big moments, making their case for more caps going forward.

Others, meanwhile, missed their chance. If this camp showed us anything, it’s that the player pool is evolving. Some players will now know they need to evolve with it.

With that in mind, GOAL looks at who raised their stock and who has more work to do going forward.