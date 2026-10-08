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USMNT Stock and Up 1-1GOAL

USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Gio Reyna and Alex Freeman shine, Yunus Musah misses his chance in Mauricio Pochettino's perfect four-win camp

Four wins and 13 debutants gave Pochettino plenty to celebrate, but fresh competition has left some established USMNT names with more to prove.

Ryan Tolmich

  • Before camp even started, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino outlined the challenges of it. It would be grueling, he said, and he wasn’t exactly happy about it. Four games in such a short span would be tough. It would be a hard road for his players. 

    In the end, the USMNT navigated that road better than anyone could have imagined. Four games, four wins and significant progress - Pochettino couldn’t have dreamed it up any better. 

    The same could be said for several players. Thirteen earned their first USMNT caps, making these few weeks a dream to begin with. Some built on that with big moments, making their case for more caps going forward. 

    Others, meanwhile, missed their chance. If this camp showed us anything, it’s that the player pool is evolving. Some players will now know they need to evolve with it. 

    With that in mind, GOAL looks at who raised their stock and who has more work to do going forward. 

  • Stock Up: Tyler Adams

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    Icon Sportswire

    Tyler Adams’ appointment as captain reinforced Pochettino’s trust in him to set the standard on and off the field.

    Pochettino didn’t need to name a captain now. There was no real reason to, really. At a time when the message is “no one is safe," naming someone captain would indicate that someone is. 

    Pochettino did it anyway, of course. It’s a testament to Adams’ leadership, but also his value to Pochettino. 

    The coach doesn’t have to worry about Adams. His mentality is always there, and his ability to say and do the right thing has never been questioned. That’s why, even this early in the cycle, Pochettino wanted to elevate him. Adams isn’t just one of the guys; he’s the example. 

    Now it’s on Adams to keep being exactly that as he officially becomes Pochettino’s tone-setter on and off the field. 

  • Stock Down: Yunus Musah

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    Marty Jean Louis

    Yunus Musah’s long-awaited return left questions over where he fits in Pochettino’s evolving midfield.

    This camp was a long-awaited return for Musah, who was called in for the first time since the Nations League in March of 2025. It was a chance for him to really reclaim his place, but due to circumstances both in and out of his control, that didn’t quite happen. 

    While he’s playing well as a central midfielder with AC Milan, Musah was used in different roles this camp. He played deeper against Peru and then played as a wide midfielder against Canada. He had moments in either role, but neither really suited him. 

    Pochettino’s decision to try him in these spots could indicate two things: that he is worried about depth there or that he is worried about Musah’s ability to compete with the depth in his preferred spot. Either way, this didn’t help Musah’s case. 

  • Stock Up: Alex Freeman

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    Icon Sportswire

    Alex Freeman’s confident displays underlined his growing influence and enormous potential for the USMNT.

    Everyone knew that Alex Freeman was good. We now know that he could be great. 

    There was no more impressive player than Freeman in this camp. Despite being closer in age to the newcomers than the vets, he commanded the field like a veteran himself. He demanded the ball, won it back often, and showed a new level of confidence. His time at Villarreal and the World Cup has clearly lifted his game to a new level. 

    That’s why Freeman may have the highest ceiling of anyone in this camp. He’s already one of the USMNT’s best players - and still has plenty of room to grow.

  • Stock Down: Veteran backup strikers

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    Newscom World

    Julian Hall and Justin Ellis have raised the stakes for Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright and the USMNT’s other established strikers.

    Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright have proved their worth. That’s why they were in the World Cup squad alongside Folarin Balogun.

    Now, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis have made their case, too. Suddenly, an already competitive position has become even more crowded.

    All bring something different, but the striker spot ultimately comes down to production. Hall and Ellis are now in the mix alongside the World Cup veterans, increasing the pressure on everyone to keep scoring. And there’s still Patrick Agyemang to consider once he returns from injury.

    The goal race is on, then. Pochettino has more options, and the established names have more competition.

  • Stock Up: Gio Reyna

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    ZUMA Press Wire

    Gio Reyna started all four games and emerged as a trusted mentor to the USMNT’s newcomers.

    The critics always had plenty to say about Reyna. Right or wrong, his maturity has been questioned for years. And it didn't help that he had injury issues for years. For all his talent, Reyna had plenty of questions surrounding him right up until the 2026 World Cup. 

    In his first USMNT camp since the tournament, Reyna began to answer some of those questions. He started all four games, extending his run to seven consecutive starts for club and country - the longest streak of his career. After years of injury setbacks, that consistency offered reason for optimism.

    Even more impressive was his leadership. In a camp with so many youngsters, Reyna was the bridge. He was frequently cited as a mentor to the younger players, who said he was often the first one to step in and help them with their transition. 

    As a result, Reyna looks more valuable than ever, not just because of his promise or potential, but because of what he’s actually bringing to this USMNT group