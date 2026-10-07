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The Shortlist: Why Man Utd and more should be targeting Paris Brunner as Monaco sharpshooter catches eye of Germany boss Jurgen Klopp

The 20-year-old striker has made a superb start to the season in France, and has so much potential still to unlock

James Westwood

  • Paris Brunner started on the path to stardom at just 14 years old when he joined the academy ranks at Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Over the next four years, he scored a staggering 56 goals in 74 appearances across the club's various youth levels, and also made his mark on the international stage.

    Germany stormed to glory at the Under-17 European Championship in the summer of 2023, and Brunner landed a share of the Golden Boot with four goals while also scooping the Player of the Tournament award. That winter, Brunner was the hero again as Germany lifted the U17 World Cup in Indonesia, scoring five goals, including one in their final victory over France, and was rewarded with the Golden Ball.

    Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic describer Brunner as "an extraordinarily talented player" and the club made an effort to tie him to a professional contract. However, a full agreement was never reached, and to avoid losing him on a free, the German giants sold Brunner to Monaco for €4 million in August 2024.

    It was a bold move to swap his comfort zone for a new country at just 18 years of age, but Brunner never had any doubts. "Monaco showed me a clear, sporting path, how they want to plan with me and develop me," Brunner said to Sport BILD. "This appreciation and clarity immediately convinced and impressed me. I had the feeling that they really wanted me."

    Fast-forward to present day, and the German striker is beginning to reward Monaco for placing their trust in him. Brunner is quickly becoming one of the most feared strikers in Ligue 1, attracting the attention of new senior national team boss Jurgen Klopp in the process, and it may not be long before he also emerges on the radar of Europe's elite clubs.

  • Promising signs

    NK Olimpija Ljubljana v Cercle Brugge KSV - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD5
    Getty Images Sport

    Brunner showed glimpses of his unique talent on loan in Belgium, despite being hampered by injury

    Monaco's plan for Brunner involved sending him out on loan immediately to Belgian Pro League side Cercle Brugge, where he would get his first taste of senior level football and European competition. It would not be an easy transition, though, not least because of the expectations placed on him by head coach Miron Muslic.

    Muslic favoured a high-pressing system that demanded full-throttle physical output from every member of the team, and Brunner struggled to break into his starting XI. "Paris has the qualities, but the adaptation to this intensity takes time," Muslic told reporters after restricting Brunner to just two substitute appearances in his first three months at the club.

    Brunner had to make the most of limited opportunities throughout the season, and his cause wasn't helped when he suffered a serious injury that kept him out of action from mid-December to late February. Still, there were enough moments of quality to provide encouragement for his Monaco bosses.

    Indeed, he scored six goals in just eight starts, with his standout performances coming in the Conference League group stage. Brunner ran Hearts' defence ragged as Cercle Brugge secured a 2-0 win on home soil, and scored a vital late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir, producing a superb looping header after peeling away to meet an in swinging free-kick at the back post.

    With his explosive physical traits, dazzling footwork and sharp eye for goal, Brunner was a handful every time he took to the pitch. His decision-making in the final third clearly needed work, though, and Monaco brought him into the first-team ranks at Stade Louis II for the 2025-26 season instead of sanctioning another loan.

  • 'World-class for his age'

    Germany v Romania - U20 International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Brunner's first full season at Monaco was frustrating, but he continued to thrive in Germany colours


    Breaking into Monaco's starting XI was a daunting task, though. Brunner sat behind Mika Biereth and first choice No.9 Folarin Balogun in the pecking order, and according to Nice-Matin, then-manager Adi Hutter had reservations about his attitude.

    Brunner only made two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 under Hutter before he was sacked, and the German youngster's fortunes didn't improve under his successor, Sebastien Pocognoli. The Belgian tactician only handed Brunner 127 minutes of action across all competitions, and frequently sent him to play and train with the club's U21s.

    It was a frustrating year for Brenner, but he kept a positive mindset and stayed patient, buoyed by his performances for Germany's U20s. He hit eight goals in just four Elite League appearances for Germany, including a brace in a 4-0 win over Italy and a hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Romania.

    "Paris is a player who thrives when he feels the absolute trust of the staff. What he does at the youth level for Germany is a testament to his character," said U20s manager Hannes Wolf. "He doesn't look like a player who is struggling for minutes at his club; he comes here, assumes leadership, and delivers. His efficiency in front of goal remains world-class for his age bracket."

  • Finally proving his worth

    FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-MARSEILLE
    AFP

    Under the stewardship of new Monaco boss Filipe Luis, Brunner has emerged as the team's main man

    Monaco sacked Pocognoli in June after his failure to deliver Champions League qualification and subsequently turned to Filipe Luis to take the club forward. The former Flamengo boss, who enjoyed successful spells at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea as a player, immediately recognised Brunner's potential and has given him the platform to prove himself.

    With Balogun and summer signing Matthias Abline forced to miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign due to injury, Brunner was thrust into a central striker role in Monaco's first game, the first leg of their Champions League qualifying round clash against Gornik Zabrze, and marked his first European start for the club in style, scoring the decisive third goal in a 3-2 victory in Poland.

    The 20-year-old has scored another five goals in six appearances for Monaco since then, including a memorable double to down Marseille on August 30. His first was a well-placed header from just inside the six-yard box, and his second encapsulated everything that makes him such an exciting prospect, as he raced onto a goal-kick from the half-way line all the way into the penalty area, cut in onto his left foot and calmly stroked the ball into the bottom corner - leaving two defenders in the dust along the way.

    Luis described that solo effort as a "masterpiece" as it wrapped up a 2-0 derby win for Monaco. "It was outstanding from Paris," the manager added. "He was fantastic today. Since the beginning, he has done his talking on the pitch, in training, with goals, with his pressing, coming to defend, wanting to learn. I like these kinds of players. As long as he talks on the pitch, he will be there."

  • Courting controversy

    FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-MONACO
    AFP

    Brunner got himself into hot water after performing a controversial celebration in front of Strasbourg fans

    Brunner also scored a Goal-of-the-Season contender to earn Monaco a 1-1 draw away at Strasbourg. Luis' side were a goal down heading into the final 20 minutes and in desperate need of inspiration, when Brunner turned to receive a pass just outside the centre-circle.

    The German starlet then strode forward and set himself to strike from 25 yards, unleashing a wicked shot that swerved in off the inside of the post. Strasbourg goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen - on loan from Chelsea - couldn't get near it at full stretch, such was the pace and power Brunner managed to generate on the run.

    However, what followed soured the moment somewhat. Brunner ran over to the Strasbourg support and performed a throat-slice celebration, which was completely unnecessary

    "The supporters were talking about my family, about my mum, my dad. I could see them," he said in the mixed zone after the draw. "There was a lot of emotion. I didn’t want to be disrespectful. I wouldn’t say that I regret it, but it isn’t the message that I wanted to send. It was misunderstood. I wanted to say, ‘What a goal; it’s over!‘"

    Luis, meanwhile, jumped to his player's defence in a press conference, saying: "The truth is that he is a very passionate kid, very intense; in that moment of celebration, he made a mistake. Instantly, he apologised. He apologised through social media. Everyone knows he made a mistake. We hope that it doesn’t happen again, these things can happen in football. He is a good kid; everyone likes him."

    Unfortunately, abuse from the stands is part and parcel of the modern game, and nine times out of 10, ignoring it is the best approach. Brunner also seemed to make an apology gesture when scoring again six days later in a 2-1 win over Lens, but the damage was already done.

    The LFP issued him with a suspended four-match ban, which means he will miss Monaco's first two Ligue 1 games after the international break against Toulouse and Lorient. With Monaco sitting top of the table on 13 points, five ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, they really could have done without losing their most in-form player due to ill-discipline.

  • 'Doors not closed'

    Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - U19 Championship Final
    Getty Images Sport

    Dortmund had problems of their own with Brunner, but they remain keen admirers of the German ace

    "He has been perfect apart from this. He has never complained about his situation when he didn’t play," Luis added when pressed on Brunner's behaviour. "He basically knocked my door down, saying that he has to play, not with words, but with facts: scoring goals, running for the team, pressing, defending, and doing his job. I cannot complain about his character. I just want him to keep doing what he does."

    This is not the first time that Brunner has been at the centre of controversy, though. His participation in the 2023 U17 World Cup was initially thrown into doubt when he was suspended indefinitely by Dortmund after being present at a party where criminal damage was allegedly caused.

    Dortmund also sanctioned him for being late to team meetings, and he subsequently blew his biggest opportunity to force his way into Terzic's thinking when he joined the first team for a warm-weather training camp in Marbella. Brunner broke curfew, and as punishment, he was left out of a friendly clash with Standard Liege.

    In the end, he never made the grade, and BVB didn't bother inserting a buy-back clause when he joined Monaco. However, none of that means that he wasn't highly thought of at Signal Iduna Park.

    "I don’t know if he could have progressed as much with us, even with the excellent attackers we had in his position. And then he chose another path. He’s a great guy," Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken recently told BILD. "Even at Dortmund you sometimes hear stories about him, but he has always performed well on the pitch. The doors are not closed for Paris."

    Those comments speak volumes about how impressive Brunner has been in a Monaco shirt over the last two months. His stock is rising with each passing game, and more doors will open up if he continues to perform at such a high level.

  • Ideal target

    FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-LENS
    AFP

    Manchester United would be remiss not to swoop for Brunner as one of the best cut-price strikers on the market

    One of them could easily be a senior international call-up, perhaps as early as November. Brunner was not included in Klopp's first Germany squad, but the former Liverpool boss has hinted that he is on the right path.

    "I haven’t spoken to him, but I know Paris. He’s done a fantastic job so far… football-wise," Klopp said to reporters with a wry smile. "He's been a huge talent for years and – I don't want to pre-empt anything – he might be involved with the U21s. There was no room with us, but we did talk about him."

    Klopp may no be regretting not taking a gamble on Brunner, having seen his goal-shy Germany side win only one of their four Nations League matches and find the net just three times in the process. Meanwhile, Brunner did indeed secure a place in the U21 squad, and could hardly have wished for a better debut as he scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Latvia in European Championship qualifying.

    Brunner admitted he was "over the moon" with his display, while Germany U21 boss Antonio Di Salvo said "we don't want to slow him down", indicating that he will either be one of the first names on his teamsheet going forward, or fast-tracked into Klopp's squad in the next international break.

    Speculation over his future will likely ramp up as the January transfer window draws closer, too, with it reported that Liverpool scouts have been monitoring his progress. If Manchester United have any sense, they will be considering a swoop for Brunner, too.

    Of all the Premier League's top clubs, no one is crying out for a new striker more than the Red Devils, with first-choice No.9 Benjamin Sesko sidelined due to a persistent shin injury, and Joshua Zirkzee offering little in terms of cutting edge. Brunner is currently valued at €15m on Transfermarkt, which is a bargain price for a player with such a high ceiling, and he is thus an ideal target for United as they continue to operate on a tight budget.

    His blend of raw athleticism and sharp instincts in and around the box make him ideally suited to the Premier League, while he also has the versatility to play on the left wing if required. If United are in the market for a player who thrives in one-vs-one situations and has a knack for turning half-chances into goals, they really should look no further than Brunner.

    Of course, experience is an issue and Brunner obviously still has some maturing to do, but the potential rewards far outweigh the risks. Monaco's new talisman is the gamechanger United need. Now is the time to make a move, before all of Europe's heavyweight sides are on his tail.