'Stop the game!' - How Ireland's Nations League clash with Israel became the most controversial fixture in football
Ed Sheeran's recent refusal to stand up for Macklemore, a free Palestine or even free speech put the rest of his tour's support acts in an unexpectedly awkward position - but none more so than Aaron Rowe and the members of the folk band Beoga.
They weren't anywhere near as well-known as either Finneas or Lukas Graham. Truth be told, they weren't even particularly well-known within their native Ireland. Consequently, they were immensely grateful to their "friend" Sheeran for affording them the opportunity to play before thousands of fans in stadiums across the United States. It was an unprecedented and priceless level of exposure for them, a barely believable experience, "the stuff of dreams", as Beoga put it, but the brutal reality of the situation demanded action.
Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the Gillette Stadium in which Sheeran and his support acts were due to appear this weekend, made it clear that Macklemore could not be part of the show and, for Beoga, continuing to perform "in venues that silence anyone advocating for a Free Palestine was simply not an option for us".
Rowe explained that "as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation", so both the Dubliner and his compatriots from Beoga walked away. They refused to play.
And the question everyone in Ireland is now asking themselves is whether any members of the men's national team will do likewise ahead of Sunday's Nations League clash with Israel.
'Enormous amount of external pressure'
From the moment Ireland and Israel were placed in the same group in February's Nations League draw in Brussels, it was clear that the teams' two fixtures were going to generate a colossal amount of controversy.
The previous September, Bohemian Football Club, FairSquare and Irish Sport for Palestine wrote to UEFA requesting the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association (IFA) for breaking both UEFA and FIFA statutes related to matches in illegal settlements, and racist and discriminatory conduct. The request came just two days after the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israeli authorities were committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, where now more than 70,000 people have been killed by the Israeli military since October 7, 2023, when Hamas and other Palestinian groups murdered 1,200 people on Israel-occupied territory and took 251 hostages.
Two months later, at a Football Association of Ireland (FAI) extraordinary general meeting, assembly members voted to submit a motion to UEFA to ban Israel from its European club and international competitions. However, at the annual general meeting that immediately followed, FAI president Paul Cooke said, "straight off the bat, we would play [Israel], provided it was part of UEFA competition".
"He shouldn't have said that," Bohemians chief commercial officer Dan Lambert tells GOAL, "as it wasn't representative of the mandate that was given at that meeting. Ninety-three per cent of people backed that motion.
"But I do think from a very early stage the FAI were put under an enormous amount of external pressure. For instance, when the motion calling for the expulsion of Israel was carried last November, the American senator Lindsay Graham immediately came out on Twitter saying that if the FAI were to proceed with this course of action, there would be economic repercussions for Ireland."
'Invented' threat
In the immediate aftermath of the Nations League draw, the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Michael Martin also praised the FAI for taking "the correct decision to fulfil the fixtures" and expressed his confidence that the home game could be played "in a secure environment in Dublin". But that was never remotely realistic due the strength of feeling in Ireland, and the October 4 clash with Israel was subsequently switched to Serbia due to "operational challenges", where it will be played behind closed doors - much to the disbelief of many Irish football fans.
A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel on October 10, 2025 may have led to UEFA shelving plans to ban Israel from continental competition, but the ongoing loss of life in Palestine meant there was no weakening of the resistance to the Nations League fixtures in Ireland.
However, at another FAI EGM in July, delegates backed a motion to proceed with the games, with 75 votes in favour, 32 against, and three abstentions. According to the association, any boycott would have been futile and caused "significant and lasting harm" to Irish football - a claim repeatedly challenged by Brendan Ogle, one of the key figures involved in the 'Stop the Game' campaign.
"The FAI suggested, quite disingenuously, that there would be hitherto unparalleled penalties applied to the association for boycotting the game, but UEFA never made any such threats, as [FAI chief executive] David Courell has since stated that on the record himself," Ogle tells GOAL, alluding to unfounded speculation at the time thata boycott could impact future attempts to qualify for major tournaments, and even the country's co-hosting of Euro 2028.
"Furthermore, there have been numerous boycotts in recent years involving the likes of Belarus, who have been boycotted by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and there was nothing more than the usual 3-0 forfeits, along with minuscule fines. So, the idea that the FAI might have been targeted or singled out had no legal precedent. Put quite simply, there was no threat to the FAI, other than the one the FAI invented itself."
'Total impunity'
The FAI continues to maintain that it has been left with no option but to proceed with the fixtures - primarily due to the intransigence of UEFA, who did not reply to a request to comment on the issues raised in this piece.
"We wish we weren't in this position," Courell told RTE Sport just last week. "We have publicly called for, and formally called for, Israel's removal from international football. We were the only federation in UEFA out of 55 that has done so formally. But at an institutional level, that hasn't happened yet...
"We have spoken to UEFA extensively over the last year, yes. And their response? It's the same as it has been for some time. They recognise the strength of conviction from the FAI on this topic and how that reflects the solidarity the Irish people have of the Palestinian plight. But equally they have to consider the sentiment of 54 other nations. And unfortunately, at this moment in time, it's not universal."
Lambert, though, feels that a lack of support for the FAI's motion should not have prevented them from "doing the right thing".
"For me, the most frustrating aspect of this whole affair is that the FAI have never looked at the upside, and primarily the respect that the FAI would gain nationally, and internationally, from a boycott," he says, "It would never be forgotten.
"There would have been financial implications, but I've no doubt that whatever the costs, we'd have raised multiples of that figure by appealing to fans in Ireland and also fans of clubs and countries all across the world that recognise genocide. I also don't accept this idea that we should stay quiet because nobody else is speaking up, because let's not forget that the majority of western European nations inflicted this kind of colonial oppression on other countries, including Ireland.
"So, while it's a disgrace that other European nations have done nothing, we shouldn't be surprised by that fact. Nor should be surprised by UEFA's handling of the situation. Israel operates with total impunity in every arena. They are in breach of more than 30 United Nations Council resolutions. They are in breach of the European Union's human rights charter. And the list goes on. So, while it's an insane stance, it's hardly a shock that Israel is given special treatment by UEFA. And FIFA, for that matter."
'Abandoned the Palestinian people'
Israel's continued participation in UEFA and FIFA competitions is particularly puzzling when one considers that both organisations banned Russian teams just four days after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
"It's hypocrisy, sheer hypocrisy," Dublin-based Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed tells GOAL. "It's one rule for Israel, and another for everyone else. It's the clearest case of double standards you could ever imagine.
"FIFA and UEFA have said for a long time that politics and sport shouldn't mix. Even if we take that at face value for a second, it simply begs the question, 'So why did you ban Russia?' Because it makes it look like they're cosying up to the major imperial states of the west, and the United States in particular.
"We've seen that political interference in plain sight during the World Cup, when the U.S. president Donald Trump effectively ordered a red card for the United States to be overturned. And how can the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, be on the so-called 'Board of Peace'? How was that allowed?
"What Russia has done in Ukraine pales in comparison to what Israel has done in Gaza and yet, two weeks ago, Aleksander Ceferin said there was almost no political pressure on UEFA to ban Israel from their competitions, which means that the countries that pushed for the expulsion of Russian are hypocrites. And why? Because they don't see us Palestinians as human beings.
"It is absolutely heart-breaking that we are living in 2026 and some people within the footballing community do not view us as equals - but what other possible conclusion can you draw? Because FIFA and UEFA have long since abandoned the Palestinian people.
"Israel has obliterated the whole sports scene in Palestine. Fifty-one of the 54 clubs have been destroyed or damaged by the Israeli military during its campaign. Nine of the 10 stadiums have been destroyed. The one stadium left is now a shelter for displaced people. Two of the three clubs left have also been turned into displacement shelters.
"Players have been killed or had limbs amputated or lost their entire families. I remember Hamdi Lubbad was killed in an Israeli air-strike along with his wife and all four of his daughters. And that was two years ago. Two years."
'Power of sport'
The ongoing attempts in Ireland to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people have been praised by some but criticised by others, with former minister Alan Shatter, who is Jewish, repeatedly claiming that the calls for a boycott are driven by antisemitism. Meanwhile, the IFA accused Ireland's Icelandic manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, of "stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy" for stating last last week while defending the fixtures going ahead that his team "weren't playing with genocide" but against it.
"The IFA statement just makes you even angrier," Irish TD (MP), and former league of Ireland footballer, Daniel Ennis tells GOAL, "because this isn't about antisemitism; it's about doing whatever we can to stop a genocide.
"And be under no illusions about the potential effects of a boycott. Sport saved my life. I know the power of sport. We fought racism in my community through football. I teach the kids at our local club that there are only three colours on a football pitch: the colour your team is wearing, the colour your opponents are wearing, and the green grass we all have to share. And the message is always that when you step onto that pitch, you treat absolutely everyone with the respect they deserve.
"I didn't always like my opponents back in the day, but I certainly had respect for them. Believe it or not, I even ended up becoming great friends with some of my toughest opponents. But how can we step onto the same pitch as someone that's proudly representing a genocidal regime? How can we share the pitch with people that don't share the same respect for human life? All human life.
"We've all seen videos of crimes committed by IDF soldiers in Gaza and sent to the Israeli national football team to 'inspire' them in international competition. It's horrifying, it's disgusting. Language doesn't cut it anymore, words don't properly convey what we're seeing, meaning the only thing we can do is take action.
"Because the old argument that sport and politics shouldn't mix is only ever employed by people trying to push their own agendas. And, I'm sorry, but sport and politics have always been intertwined, and particularly in international football, where it's about representing your values and principles as a people. Also, let's be very honest about this, playing this game is as much a political decision as not playing it.
"But even if we were to separate sport and politics here, in some sort of alternative universe where such a thing were possible, the Israeli forces have killed more than a thousand Palestinian athletes, according to the latest figures, so, unfortunately, the onus is now on the players to express solidarity with the more than 500 footballers who have lost their lives over the past three years."
'Difference between right and wrong'
The FAI has attempted to deflect attention away from Hallgrimsson and his squad, with director of football John Martin pointing out that "people like me and David Courell made this decision - not the players."
"We need to protect the players," Martin added, "and look after the players because we shouldn't find a situation where they’re being criticised."
But as even Martin acknowledged, the pressure will "fall on them naturally because they're on the pitch" - which is exactly where the FAI have put them. Veteran defender Seamus Coleman even stated publicly in May that the players should never have been placed in a position where they had to answer questions on the matter.
"It should have been dealt with above us," he said. "I am a dad, I am a husband, I've got a heart, I know the difference between right and wrong. I mean, if I ask you the same question, I'm sure you're all of the same opinion of what's happening. It's awful, it is extremely sad but it should not have landed on 22, 23, 24-year-old lads that just want to play for their country."
The 'Stop the Game' campaigners staged a protest at Ireland's team hotel in Dublin on Monday in a bid to convince the players to boycott Sunday's game. However, Ogle says they have the utmost sympathy for each and every member of Hallgrimsson's squad, as he feels they have been let down not only by the FAI, but also government ministers such as Patrick O'Donovan and Charlie McConalogue, who have said that they will not attend the Israel fixtures on a point of principle, even though both men feel the games should go ahead as scheduled.
"How dare ministers say that they will boycott the matches but insist that young men play in them! How dare they be such hypocrites!" Ogle says. "The players have been betrayed by their government here, and now we're in this horrendous situation where the FAI have railroaded the players into going ahead with these games.
"Players are athletes, they live in a bubble. They're all about their team-mates and togetherness - and those basic tenets of sports have been utilised by the FAI to corral those young men into a decision that will follow them for the rest of their careers. We recently spoke with John Robbie, the former Ireland rugby player who took part in a tour of South Africa in 1981, and he still regrets that decision today.
"Because let's be clear about this, it's the players who will be the ones who will be remembered for Ireland sharing the field with representatives of a genocidal regime - not John Martin, not David Courell, not Michael Martin or anyone else. It will be the players. And that is an absolute dereliction of duty on behalf of the FAI and the Irish government."
'Still time to take a stand'
The Republic's regular captain Nathan Collins, who is presently injured, said all the way back in May that while the goal was for the squad to remain united on the issue, "if individuals want to take a stand, we will not hold them back", and stand-in skipper Dara O'Shea revealed ahead of Thursday's clash with Kosovo that the players would have an open and honest discussion among themselves on Friday about what action - if any - to take in relation to Sunday's meeting with Israel.
"I cannot even begin to comprehend the pressure that they're feeling at the moment," Ennis admits, "They know the gravity of the situation and scale of the suffering, because what's unfolding in Palestine is the most-watched genocide in world history. We're all seeing it play out on the TV or on our phones.
"But the boycott should not have come down to them, and what really disgusts me about the FAI is that we've seen no real, concrete evidence that the players would be supported if they refuse to play. How do they know if they're ever going to get a cap again? That's a horrible place to be in.
"There's no denying that UEFA have completely washed their hands of this situation, which is shameful, but we're hearing the FAI say 'We wish we weren't in this situation', so why have they put the players in the very same situation? One of the basic principles of any sporting body is that you protect and support your players. And the FAI are not doing that. They're hanging these lads out to dry, and that's very hard to stomach for me as a former player."
At this stage, it seems as if the games will go ahead, that Ireland will take to the field to face Israel, first in Hungary this weekend, and then again in Serbia seven days later. However, midfielder Jason Knight said after the 1-0 loss to Kosovo that he does not think Sunday's match should go ahead, meaning those calling for a boycott have not yet given up hope that the players will take a decision that should never have been left to them.
"History will remember them if they don't play the game," Abed says. "They will be lauded as heroes forever. People will remember every single one of them. But if they play, they will be cast as cowards. I'm not trying to insult them, but these are not kids. They are grown men. And they are smart. They have brains. They have a conscience. And they have hearts.
"My message to them even at this late stage is that it's not too late. There's still time to do what's right, to take a stand, in spite of the consequences.
"Don't end up having to explain to your own kids why you played against a team representing a nation responsible for the deaths of more than 20,000 children. Represent your country, represent the real Ireland and its proud history of resistance. Pay tribute to the more than 1,000 fellow footballers that have been killed. Respect them, and honour them, by taking action - no matter the consequences.
"Don't be complicit. Don't stay silent. Make your voice heard. Don't be Ed Sheeran. Be Macklemore. Be Aaron Rowe. Be the Beoga of football. Refuse to play."