Stephen Constantine: London to Kigali and life as a professional football manager in Rwanda

“The leap to Nepal was quite simple, really. Early on in my career, I did all my badges, and we moved to Cyprus. I started with a men's team in Cyprus. They were in the fourth division. I had worked at a couple of clubs in the academies. I was working for friends of mine, Nick and Demetris Gregoriou, they own the grammar school in Limassol. We've been besties since I went to the grammar school when I was in Cyprus. I think we were about 11 when we met. They were trying to develop their football programme in the school, so they asked me to go in. I'd have two lessons a day. I would coach the kids in the morning and then I'd go to the fourth division team that hired me while I was at the school.

“One of the kids in the school played for me. He told his dad that I was good. His dad said, ‘we need help’. So they were second from bottom of the fourth division, 12 points adrift with about nine or 10 games to play. Most of the players were older than I was. I was 29 at that time. We won the first four games and the president invited me to dinner. I was single then, so dinner's a dinner! He said to me, ‘coach you’ve given me a big problem’. I said, why? He said, ‘well, I know I offered you the job, but I've been trying to get out of paying 250,000’ - which was their budget for the year - ‘now you've won four games, it looks like we've got a chance to stay up’. He said, ‘it's done now, I'm not going to throw you to the wolves, let's see what we can do’. We ended up winning those first nine games. We managed to stay up by a point on the second week before the end of the season. Things took off for me from there.

“I coached a couple of teams in Cyprus, but the Nepal thing came about because while I was at the grammar school, I was faxing CVs to anybody that had a fax! I didn't care where they were. The only thing that was of interest to me was football. One of the faxes went to a thing we got from the LMA. It was called FACA at the time, Football Association Coaches Association. In one of their emails was, ‘are you interested in coaching in Asia?’ I'm sure they sent that to hundreds of other guys. There was a list of about 35, 40 countries. I ticked every box on the list!

“I decided to go back to the US to do my A license. While I was in the States at my friend's house, I got a call about three o'clock in the morning from some guy called Ganesh Thapa. I said, ‘can I help you, it's three o'clock in the morning?!’ He said, ‘yes, I'm the president for the All Nepal Football Association, we want you to come and coach the team’. I said, really? He said, ‘yeah, when can you come?’ I said, ‘well, I'm in the States’ and I had just been offered a job as head of an academy in Virginia - not that I was thinking about going to Virginia, by the way. He said, ‘when can you come?’ I said, ‘I've got to book my ticket and blah, blah, blah’. He said, ‘look, come tomorrow’. I'm in the United States, I can't come tomorrow! I need to get back to London, where by now I have a wife and a daughter. He said, ‘OK, we'll send you the ticket’. So the next day I booked the ticket. The day after, I flew back to England. It was in July, peak season for the Sherpas. There's not going to be any flights to Nepal. Everyone wants to go to Everest!

“I get home and go down to see my wife, who was working in the supermarket - just to tell you how bad things were. I went to see her and said, ‘I'm back’. She went, ‘oh, great, how long for?’ I said, ‘it should be a week, 10 days at least, I'll catch you later’. So I went home and looked after the little one, we were staying at her mum's. About five o'clock, the phone rings and my father-in-law says, ‘Stephen, someone's on the phone for you, I couldn't quite understand him but it’s Ganesh Thapa’. He says, ‘hello, how are you?’ I said, I'm good. He said, ‘great news’. What's that? He says, ‘we got you a flight’. And I'm thinking next week, this week. He says, ‘no, it's today’. Today? Yeah, you leave at 9pm UK time. And it was two o'clock in the afternoon! Really? I had only landed early that morning. And at 10 o'clock at night, I was at the airport, at Heathrow. They wouldn't let me through because there was something wrong with the name. They had put Stephen as my last name, and I'm going, ‘no, no, no, it's not’. Long story short, I jump on the plane and I fly to Kathmandu.”