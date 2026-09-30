'Sell the legacy' - How the Dominican Republic moved beyond baseball to become a CONCACAF threat ahead of a long-awaited rivalry clash with Haiti
Marcelo Neveleff used to have to say ‘yes’ to everything. Now, he can say ‘no.’
There was a time when the head coach of the Dominican Republic Men’s National Team had to watch every second of every tape sent to him by every single dual-national-eligible footballer. They came in from everywhere: Spain, Argentina, USA, parts of South America. Neveleff would sit there diligently, looking for glimpses of quality - some sort of spark to contribute to a team that, before his hiring, was losing to the likes of French Guiana (a team that is currently not even ranked or affiliated with FIFA).
For a while, he was head coach, chief scout, recruiter, and the cultural figurehead of a national team that was barely part of the footballing landscape. These days, things are different. The DR is not a global footballing power - not yet, at least. But they have improved immensely in Neveleff’s three years in charge. And the hard yards of recruitment, coaching, and belief have paid off.
Once an afterthought, the DR are a real presence in CONCACAF. They have won their first two Nations League games since being promoted to the top tier of the competition this year. A baseball country that didn’t care about soccer has started to believe.
“It’s no surprise,” Neveleff told GOAL. “We've been working here for the last three and a half years. We always believed in the potential and the talent that we had here in the country.”
The next test comes with more than soccer at stake. Thursday’s meeting with neighboring Haiti, their first in 13 years, will renew a rivalry that stretches beyond the pitch - and show just how far the DR have come.
'It takes a lot of convincing'
In truth, this looks a lot like the right kind of growth for a small nation in international football. The DR can draw from a local population of 11 million, as well as a diaspora of nearly three million - a significant chunk of which live in the United States. But not many of them, historically, played all that much soccer. Indeed, this is a baseball nation through and through. DR has always developed athletes. But footballers? Not so much.
Christian Polanco, DR-born but New York-based and co-host of The Cooligans podcast, remembers being part of a minority when it came to liking soccer. He grew up watching his neighbors hit the caps of milk bottles with broomsticks, trying to work on their baseball swing.
“It's not the predominant sport, and it takes a lot of convincing to the public to get them on board and interested in the sport. It’s similar to when MLS started [in the United States]. You have to do the work, like boots on the ground, grassroots, get people just aware of the sport,” Polanco said.
A new manager couldn’t change that overnight. But Neveleff knew that there was talent to be found; he just had to seek it out.
And so started a massive scouting mission. First, it was looking internally. The DR’s top flight, Liga Dominicana de Fútbol, was small but improving, a place for hidden gems that could be developed into internationals.
'It wasn't something that was only words'
After that came a focus on the diaspora. There were, admittedly, some more obvious names in the mix. The first? Junior Firpo, a Santo Domingo-born full back who had been on the books at Real Betis and Barcelona. He represented Spain at a youth national team level, but Neveleff convinced the marauding left back that he could be a central figure in a movement.
Even that wasn’t easy. First, he made phone calls. Then, an in-person visit sealed the deal.
“I speak to them first of all with my heart because I wanted to make sure that they knew they were wanted here,” Neveleff explained. “It was concrete. It wasn't something that was only words.”
Others followed. Steely defensive midfielder Pablo Rosario, who used his one-time switch to leave the Netherlands National Team setup, was next. Mariano Diaz was a miraculous third piece to the puzzle. He hadn’t played a club match for 303 days when Neveleff named him to a squad for a friendly in March 2025. Diaz scored in a 2-0 win. Suddenly, this national team had a strong spine.
Fast forward to this international break, and DR now have a dozen Europe-based players on their roster - and a handful of others from the rest of the world.
'We have everybody we always wanted'
Neveleff, despite spending the majority of his adult life in the United States, seems the perfect man for the job. Born in Argentina but developed by the U.S. coaching system, he had a fine resume of working with young players for Orlando City, New England Revolution, and the U.S. Youth National teams. The DR wanted him as early as 2019, but he turned down the job - opting instead to stick with New England.
When they returned in 2023, the time was right. He was ready for a new challenge. And perhaps more importantly, his experience in the U.S. could be applied elsewhere.
“I basically was part of the build-up or the beginning of the development academy back in the U.S. I saw the whole development over there, and when I came to this country, I saw that we were going to be able to replicate the model and the way we needed to do things,” Neveleff said.
Chief among them? Quite simply, he had to form a plan - and sell the dream.
“When they saw that there was an organization, there was a plan, they were willing to come. Thank God we have everybody we always wanted in the national team,” Neveleff said.
Getting Mexico to apologize
And so, with a revamped squad, came the football. The DR rolled through the Nations League B in 2024, topping Group D. They scored 27 goals in six matches. Veteran forward Dorny Romero, one of Neveleff’s foreign recruits, bagged 10 of them - more than anyone else in the league. That earned them a spot at the Gold Cup.
They were so good that Mexico had to apologize. The DR were Gold Cup debutants. After watching the film to prepare for their opening fixture, manager Javier Aguirre admitted that the DR was no longer just a baseball country - as he had assumed.
"If I have to be honest, I remember as a young player many years ago, the Dominican Republic had no visibility in soccer," he said, according to The Athletic. "It was known for baseball and very kind people. I have to apologize because I watched the film and they are good. They are really competitive, and they aren’t just here to make up the numbers."
This was a bona fide soccer nation. And they made a good account of themselves.
The DR failed to get out of their Gold Cup group, but took a respectable point off Suriname and lost late to both Mexico and Costa Rica. That was the start of something, though - far from the end. The fans knew it, too.
“The performances in the Gold Cup did two things. They got the public excited about the sport, and then they also let dual nationals know: we got something real going on here,” Polanco said. “We scored two goals against Mexico. There's a real opportunity.”
Besides, winning - or, at the very least, improving - helps.
“Sports fans, they want to jump on a wagon when teams are winning. That's a reality. And that's what I told the federation and everybody here,” Neveleff explained.
About the winning, then. Well, the DR have slotted into Nations League A remarkably smoothly. Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago have both been dispatched - the former thanks to a 97th-minute winner that had President Luis Abinader showing his support on social media. This Caribbean island - or, rather, half of it - is doing away with those teams it used to dream of beating.
'It's going to be a really tough game'
And now, Haiti. The relationship between the two countries is complex, to say the least. They are historically united in their antagonism towards European colonizers. But they have also been at war at various points throughout history. There are uncomfortable undercurrents of racism and cultural clashes between two nations that share the same island.
“I hate the way in the Dominican Republic they treat Haitians as like these second class citizens,” Polanco said. “From a footballing perspective, we have a few players that are comparable and can compete.”
They haven’t met on the pitch since 2013. Thursday will be the renewal of a rivalry that has simmered away for decades.
“We've been watching [Haiti]. They're very, very strong, but we are growing. We have the mentality that we can compete, and we can beat them. It's going to be a really tough game,” Neveleff said.
Haiti qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Neveleff believes the DR can achieve a similar feat. They, too, scouted heavily and called on players from everywhere. It’s a model that works.
Proving that they can do the same will make the yeses, the nos, and the blurry-eyed late nights finding footballers all worth it.
“What I needed to sell was the legacy that they were going to leave behind. Everybody wants to go through this world and leave something behind when they're gone,” Neveleff said.
That legacy could be forming in real time.