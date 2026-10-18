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GFX Football X Crime series - Ronnie Stam 1-1GOAL

Football on trial: How FA Cup winner and Eredivisie champion Ronnie Stam found himself serving seven years in prison

The former Wigan and Twente defender admitted to playing a role in smuggling drugs after accumulating massive gambling debts

Peter McVitie

  • Ronnie Stam had the makings of a cult hero. From his humble beginnings in Breda, he rose to become a local star with his boyhood club NAC Breda, won a historic Eredivisie title with Twente and helped an exciting Wigan Athletic team claim an unlikely FA Cup trophy during a respectable career.

    A hard-tackling right-back who would charge up and down the wings with incredible stamina, Stam posed a threat with his lethal shot and decent crossing ability. "People are happy to pay money to see him play," Wigan manager Roberto Martinez said of the tactically intelligent Dutchman, who took his career full circle by returning to NAC to take part in a promotion battle, cementing his status as a local hero.

    However, eight years after retiring from the game, Stam was the focus of shocking headlines in the Netherlands and England after being accused of organising the smuggling of over 2,000 kilograms of cocaine into Europe and laundering of €2.6 million. A year after his arrest, he and his brother were convicted, and the ex-footballer was sentenced to seven years in prison.

    Gambling addictions which led to massive debts resulted in his descent into the criminal underworld, Stam's lawyers said, but his is one of many sad cautionary tales that have raised fears about the connections between Dutch football and the drug trade.

  • Local legend

    Wigan Athletic v Chelsea - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    A hard-working full-back, Stam enjoyed a respectable career that saw him earn rare trophies with Twente and Wigan

    Long before Dutch, French and Belgian authorities arrested him as part of a huge raid; before he was boasting of controlling vast quantities of cocaine and mind-blowing sums of money in encrypted messages; before grenades and bullets were launched at his house; before gambling addiction and debts took hold of his life, Ronnie Stam was a homegrown star in Breda.

    Born in the Noord-Brabant city, just a short drive from the Belgian border, the tough-tackling defender first joined NAC’s youth academy at the age of eight, and was picked up by Feyenoord a few years later. Rising through the youth ranks for club and country, he returned to NAC and made his Eredivisie debut as an 18-year-old in a 4-0 win over AZ in May 2003.

    Across six seasons with the club, Stam's tenacity down the right flank established him as a fan favourite, but perhaps the biggest highlight was his phenomenal and unexpected goal after cutting in from left-back and unleashing a shot from distance in a 4-2 loss to Heracles in 2006. His reliable displays earned him a €2.5m transfer to Steve McClaren’s Twente in the summer of 2008.

    Stam's career hit new heights in Enschede. In his debut campaign, Twente finished ahead of Ajax and PSV in the Eredivisie table, but second to Louis van Gaal’s AZ. Premier League clubs began hovering, but Stam stayed to help Twente make history. In the final game of the 2009-10 campaign, the Tukkers beat NAC to secure their first-ever Eredivisie title, finishing just a point ahead of Martin Jol’s Ajax. After the game in Breda, the NAC supporters gave Stam a glowing standing ovation as he strolled around the empty field clapping back.

    Eager for a new challenge, he had the chance to join Ajax as a replacement for Gregory van der Wiel until that transfer to Bayern Munich fell apart, so he moved to Premier League side Wigan instead. It wasn’t an easy move as Twente demanded that Stam give up his contractually agreed percentage of the transfer fee, though he refused, took legal action and won. The club appealed to the Higher Court in Arnhem but lost again and Stam kept the €150,000.

    At Wigan, Stam spent three seasons with Martinez’s ambitious, attack-minded team alongside the likes of Hugo Rodallega, Victor Moses, Maynor Figueroa and Arouna Kone. "Ronnie is a player who truly comes from the Dutch school. Technically and tactically, he is one of the better players here," Martinez once said of him in 2010, calling for him to be given a chance with the national team. "He dares to play football and, as a right midfielder, has the most crosses of the entire squad to his name."

    While Wigan regularly flirted with relegation - finishing 16th and 15th before going down in 2013 - one of their many highlights came at Wembley in that last chaotic season. A Ben Watson goal in the dying stages of the FA Cup final saw the Latics shock the likes of Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez, David Silva and Yaya Toure to win the first major trophy in the club’s history, though Stam missed out due to injury.

    After Wigan’s relegation, he moved to Belgian side Standard Liege - a turbulent two-year stint he later described as "a hornet's nest". Seeking refuge, he returned home to help NAC’s bid for promotion back to the Eredivisie in 2015-16.

    Stam played a key role as his hometown club reached the play-offs, but defeat to Willem II in the final meant they had to wait another year to return to the top-flight. That was enough for Stam, though, as chronic hip issues forced him to retire at 32.

    "As a young child, I had many dreams. They have all come true," he said. "I played at the top level, won trophies, and made great transfers. My final dream was to return to NAC. That came true last year. I genuinely enjoyed it immensely. It was fantastic to play in Breda in front of my own fans.

    "I was born with a bad hip and I have been having more and more trouble with it lately. The doctors have said that if it is no longer necessary, I should stop thinking about my body. I can absolutely still compete at the highest level, but I also feel that I have to work harder and harder to maintain that level. My body is rebelling. That is why I have made this decision."

    By then, Stam’s parents were under suspicion of money laundering after police found €40,000 in cash stuffed in bags behind their washing machine. They also found a BMW X5 worth €50,000 that had been paid for in cash despite the parents living on government benefits. They claimed the money was given to them by Stam while he was still earning big wages from football and were cleared of all charges.

  • Spiralling into the underworld

    Wigan Athletic v Arsenal - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Gambling debts and connections to underworld figures resulted in intimidation and Stam's descent into a life of crime

    Stam talked of starting a coaching course in Belgium, but that career didn't materialise, and as the rush of top-flight football evaporated, so did the financial comfort that came with it. A combination of inner demons and questionable surroundings filled the vacuum.

    Stam’s severe gambling addiction resulted in huge debts to dangerous people, it was explained in court. The escalating financial crisis was exacerbated by his failure to retrieve a €200,000 loan given to a friend during his time at Twente 15 years prior. Owing hundreds of thousands of euros himself, Stam relocated his family to Eindhoven in a bid to escape his unpleasant creditors, but they tracked him down and the intimidation tactics intensified.

    Bullets were fired at the home where he and his children slept, he claimed, and on another occasion a grenade was thrown at the property. They went so far as to confront him on the sidelines of a PSV youth game that Stam’s son was playing in, and forced the ex-footballer to download an encrypted messaging app so that the underworld figures could reach him directly.

    Cornered by extortion and fearing for his family’s safety, the former defender says his role shifted from target to participant and he began brokering massive drug shipments into European ports.

    In June 2024, police arrested Stam in Eindhoven, his parents were also arrested while his girlfriend was detained in Hoogstraten, Belgium. An arrest warrant was also issued for his brother, Rudi, but he was already on the run after being sentenced to 54 months in prison in March of that year in another major drug trafficking case.

    Searching six homes and a camper across Breda, Eindhoven and Hoogstraten, police seized €100,000 in cash, a yacht, three homes, three vehicles and six luxury watches, as well as fitness equipment and details to secret bank accounts.

  • The trial begins

    Ronnie Stam NAC Breda

    After intercepting encrypted messages, prosecutors were able to tie Stam and his brother to large drug shipments and sums of cash

    Stam, along with Rudi, was found to have played a "decisive and coordinating role" in the smuggling of 2,217 kilograms of drugs from South America and laundering €2.6m between 2020 and 2021. They were also accused of preparing to export 5kg of cocaine and 5kg of MDMA to Paris in 2023.

    Initially refusing to attend the court hearings, Stam denied all involvement and asked to be released as he awaited trial, but the judge dismissed his plea and he was kept in custody.

    "My sons both play football at a high level and they are going to break through. I want to be there for that," he said, arguing he posed no flight risk. He was shocked by the prosecutor’s request for a 13-year prison sentence, too, saying: "I am not a major player in the drug world. My children cried because of it. The youngest thinks he will never see me again, and the oldest thinks I am going to miss his entire football career."

    He later said in court that the requested sentence was “more than for the biggest drug criminals, and that is only because this is a media case, because I was good at football."

    Eventually, Stam expressed a willingness to talk, but on his own terms. He would address his involvement in the preparation of trading 4kg of cocaine and the MDMA, provided he spoke only about himself and did not have to name co-conspirators.

    He admitted to mediating the 2020 shipment of 20kg of cocaine from Brazil to Frankfurt, claiming his payment was the equivalent of a single kilogram, and acknowledged making contact with figures in the drug world. But he fiercely denied being a major player or running supply lines, insisting he was merely 'stringing along' the men who were intimidating him out of fear. "I never actually exported drugs."

    The prosecution’s case, however, did not rely on physical seizures of drugs or weapons - none were found in the raids. They relied on the half-metre-thick file generated by the law enforcement cracking of encrypted SkyECC messages - similar to the crackdown on Quincy Promes' criminal activity.

    They tied four accounts to Stam via location data and intercepted an uninterrupted stream of high-level talk of criminal activity with Rudi. The messages included pictures of stamped cocaine blocks, container numbers and messages confirming that batches were "home safe". The pair shared details about cash, crypto accounts, underground bank transfers and discussed the state of South American peso exchange rates, police said.

    Prosecutors painted a picture of a full-time job of keeping track of the flow of money, where to stash it and the management of crypto accounts - an image at odds with Stam's explanation.

    Faced with the evidence, he dismissed the messages as silly "boasting", "nonsense," and "bravado" rather than actual drug management. He added: "It was stupid to go along with those men, but I have nothing to do with those big shipments of cocaine and nothing to do with setting up lines. That was them, and they kept me out of it.

    "Not a kilo or euro was mine. I didn't set up a supply line and I didn't manage anyone. As if I could. A batch of 893 kilos is already an investment of €7 million. I don't have that. Not even for 10 kilos."

    His lawyer argued that the cash found during police searches was legitimately earned from Stam’s lucrative football career and repaid personal loans. "No money was found, no cocaine, no firearm, no police uniforms, nothing," he said. "Only some conversations, and those aren't even complete. Ronnie earned millions from playing football and also received a lot of cash. He had also lent out half a million, and that was partly returned in cash.

    "He is not a professional criminal. He wants to make something of his life. He does deserve a punishment, but not that much. You don’t get six years for just those 20 kilos."

    On August 12, 2025, the District Court of Breda delivered its judgment. Stam was acquitted of the two largest allegations - the 893kg shipment from Costa Rica and the 600kg batch from February 2021 - ruling there was insufficient concrete evidence proving his direct involvement. However, the judges deemed his overall defence "uncredible" and found Stam guilty of importing 700kg of cocaine from Chile bound for Rotterdam, while also convicting him for the 20kg Frankfurt run and laundering €2.6m.

    "He and his brother Rudi thought they could go about their business unnoticed for a long time and earn a lot of money from drugs," the judge said. "Ronnie, and to a slightly lesser extent his brother, formed a link in the global trade in hard drugs."

    Stam was sentenced to seven years in prison, while his brother Rudi received three-and-a-half years in absentia. Both were ordered to repay around €3m in illicit profits to the state as well as a €30,000 fine.

    Having described the van journeys from prison to court as "hell," Stam chose to remain in his cell in Middelburg when the verdict was announced.

  • Worrying trend

    FBL-RUS-CUP-DYNAMO MOSCOW-SPARTAK MOSCOW
    AFP

    Stam is one of a long list of players who have been caught up in the Dutch criminal underworld

    Stam’s conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering came just a year-and-a-half after Promes, another ex-Twente player, was sentenced to six years for his role in smuggling 1,363kg of cocaine. Both former players were convicted alongside a family member.

    A year prior, David Mendes da Silva, Stam's old NAC Breda team-mate, was handed a seven-year sentence for importing a total of 179kg of cocaine over two shipments and bribing a shipping clerk. Like Stam and Promes, police uncovered his role via encrypted messages.

    In March this year, ex-Feyenoord winger Romeo Castelen was sentenced to 18 months and made to repay €2m after he was arrested in Amsterdam's Schiphol airport with almost €140,000 in cash in his possession. He said he was going to buy a watch in China, where he was playing, that the money was a bonus and that he earned extra as a hairdresser, but investigators believe he hoped to launder it with a director of a football club in China.

    There have been even darker cases, too. In 2019, ex-Volendam and Royal Antwerp right-back Kelvin Maynard was shot and killed, allegedly because of a feud over 400kg of cocaine. The ties between professional players and the criminal underworld likely go deeper than the authorities know. Defendants in a massive drug trial went so far as to turn up to court in a car that belonged to an Ajax player, Mohamed Ihattaren, and De Telegraaf reported that the vehicle was later incinerated.

    Other bizarre connections with active players have been reported, suggesting a concerning culture is growing around the game. Explaining how players fall into these traps, Evgeniy Levchenko, the chairman of the Dutch players' union and former Groningen midfielder, told BNDeStem: "Some guys get roped in: 'Can I borrow your car for a moment?' And then they commit a crime with it. Or they ask: 'You travel a lot anyway, so could you bring those expensive watches for me [from another country]? I pay well.'

    "Some don't think about the consequences and succumb to the temptation. Before they know it, they are trapped. But there are also players who make a conscious choice to enter a life of crime, for example by investing in drugs and participating in match-fixing. In all cases, the truth is that they can never get out."

    He added: "Professional footballers who come from socially disadvantaged neighbourhoods sometimes have the wrong friends they knew from their youth. You can't forbid them from associating with those friends. But the line does become very thin. On the other hand: there are also many footballers with bad childhood friends or family members who do not become criminals."

    Former Amsterdam detective Arno van Leeuwen has spoken out about the need for action from both Dutch football’s governing body and prosecutors, telling De Gelderlander: "These are no longer isolated incidents; it is starting to become a structural problem. So why aren't clubs and the KNVB really doing something about this to prevent it?"

    He added the legal system should "process a few of those cases involving professional footballers with priority. They do, of course, serve as role models; young people look up to them. Associating with criminals should not be considered normal. Show that you do not tolerate this."

    For many young men, a career in football offers a rare escape from tough backgrounds, but the growing list of names linked to criminal activities shows that some simply never escape those troubled environments. In the case of Stam, the kid who went from an eight-year-old in NAC's youth ranks to Eredivisie and FA Cup winner ultimately proved as vulnerable to the lure of the underworld as those from the poorest walks of life.

    As Stam begins serving his seven-year prison sentence while his brother Rudi remains a fugitive, his story ends as a brutal case study in how easily some can fall into the downward spiral.