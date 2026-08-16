No Rodri, no hope?! Enzo Maresca facing HUGE task at Man City after Community Shield trouncing from superior Arsenal
Arsenal romped to a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, with Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scoring the goals to clinch the trophy. It was the biggest margin of victory in a Community Shield final since 2014, and could easily have been wider given Arsenal's dominance.
Indeed, Rangers legend Ally McCoist said while commentating on the game for TNT Sport: "The gap between Arsenal and Man City today is as big as I have seen between these two sides in a long time." McCoist also described City's performance as "concerningly" poor - a conclusion that will surely be shared by their supporters and Enzo Maresca.
While the traditional season curtain raiser is widely viewed as a glorified pre-season friendly, the new City boss could take very few positives away from Wembley. The Italian has much to ponder after opening his reign with a whimper, not least how to bring balance back to the midfield in the absence of Barcelona-bound talisman Rodri.
Rodri-shaped hole
After Odegaard slotted home Arsenal's third goal just three minutes into the second half, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reacted by posting on X: "Man City have to keep Rodri." If only it were that simple.
Rodri was not part of City's travelling party to Wembley, and as if to rub salt in supporters' wounds after the defeat, it has been widely reported that the former Atletico Madrid ace is now on the verge of completing a transfer to Barcelona. According to The Athletic, the two clubs have reached an agreement on a final fee of £65 million ($88m) including add-ons, which is significant for City given Rodri only has 12 months left on his current contract, but it could easily be argued his value on the pitch far exceeds that amount.
Having already lost a pair of club legends in the form of Bernardo Silva and John Stones, along with beloved manager Pep Guardiola, City were guaranteed to go through a transitional period of some kind. But Rodri is absolutely irreplaceable, a point which was hammered home by Arsenal this weekend.
Anderson falls flat on City debut
In Rodri's absence, Maresca opted for Mateo Kovacic and £116m ($157m) summer signing Elliot Anderson at the base of midfield, with underwhelming results. Kovacic did his best to keep City ticking over, but didn't look to break the lines enough, while Anderson was completely off the pace from first whistle.
The England international failed to record a single tackle or interception as Arsenal seized full control in the centre of the pitch. He was also at fault for the Gunners' first goal, with Myles Lewis-Skelly easily sidestepping his England colleague before playing a lovely pass through to Calafiori.
Maresca put Anderson out of his misery when taking him off for Rico Lewis on the hour mark, but the game was already over as a contest. An element of rust is understandable after his World Cup exploits, but pressure will build on Anderson if he doesn't drastically lift his level in the opening weeks of the new Premier League campaign.
Tzolis runs Khusanov ragged
Maresca will also no doubt have some regrets over his selection decisions. Starting Abdukodir Khusanov at right-back certainly backfired (though he wasn't helped by Matheus Nunes pulling out in the warm-up due to injury), as the Uzbekistan international toiled in vain to keep tabs on Arsenal's new left-winger Christos Tzolis.
Khusanov was caught on his heels in the build-up to Havertz's goal, allowing Tzolis to drift in and head the ball across for the Germany international to convert from close range. Tzolis' clever movement bamboozled Khusanov throughout the match and forced Ruben Dias to step out and try to cover the half spaces, leaving more room for the rest of the Arsenal attack to exploit.
He was by no means the only one at fault, though. Nico O'Reilly looked a shadow of his usual self on the opposite side, while Josko Gvardiol was uncharacteristically sloppy, and Odegaard made mincemeat of the Croatian when running through to score Arsenal's third. If City's defence continues to look so open next Sunday, Bournemouth with have a great chance of causing a big upset in the first round of Premier League matches.
Back to the drawing board for Maresca?
City didn't carry enough threat going forward either, with Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo the main culprits from the flanks. Norwegian terminator Erling Haaland, meanwhile, never got into the game, recording only seven touches before being hooked in the 53rd minute.
Phil Foden looked bright, fresh from signing his new long-term contract, but he was fighting a losing battle. Maresca was so desperate that he turned to Jack Grealish at the break, giving the former Aston Villa star his first City appearance in 15 months. Unsurprisingly, he couldn't help turn the tide, having only recently returned from a serious injury.
It is, however, the midfield situation that will be giving Maresca the biggest headache. With Spain's World Cup hero Rodri set to head back to his homeland and Tijjani Reijnders reportedly in the process of completing a switch to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah, City have a depth problem.
Nico Gonzalez can rotate with Anderson and Kovacic, but they need more. City's season could hinge on whether they close deals for Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouadd and Maresca's old Chelsea pupil Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window shuts, with the latter likely to command a fee north of £120m ($162m).
Even if they do, though, it feels like Rodri's departure will cast a lingering shadow. He is quite simply the best defensive midfielder in the world, and Maresca would have been counting on him when he initially agreed to take the City job. It could now be a case of going back to the drawing board.