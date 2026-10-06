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Nick Swirad Brits Abroad Brunei 1:1GOAL

Nick Swirad: Manchester to Bandar Seri Begawan and life as a professional footballer in Brunei

In the latest instalment of GOAL’s ‘Brits Abroad’ series, a man that represented FC United of Manchester, passed through the USA and Tasmania before ending up in Southeast Asia talks rubbing shoulders with royalty, spicy food and what to do in Brunei

Chris Burton

  • There was a time not all that long ago when British footballers plying their trade abroad were rarer than hen’s teeth. Individual reluctance to leave geographical comfort zones led to collective wings being clipped.

    This is, however, a brave new world, with cultural advancement meaning that no corner of the planet should be considered too far-flung. Flying the nest and enjoying a different way of life is now an experience to be embraced, rather than feared.

    Of course there are challenges - professional and personal hurdles that need to be cleared on the way - but why not embrace those instead of shying away from them? More and more players are adopting that mindset.

    Taking that into account, and as we are forever told that travel broadens the mind, GOAL will be helping to tell the story of some of intrepid explorers that have broken down barriers and found themselves in a position to impart both sporting and holidaying wisdom.

    Next up is Nick Swirad, a man who has taken the scenic route from Manchester to Bandar Seri Begawan - the capital city of Brunei…

  • Studying & security work

    Manchester Apollo band
    Getty

    Swirad spent time controlling crowds at the iconic Manchester Apollo

    “My dad's a lifelong Red, so he's always going to take me to football. He watched George Best and all that, Old Trafford back in the day, so he was always going to force football onto me. I started off in Radcliffe, I used to go training at Radcliffe and since then I've played for teams around there, played in Prestwich. I've never been scouted by a club, I've never played professionally at all. I was playing basically Saturday-Sunday football around the local area, which is Bury, down the road from Heaton Park, around there.

    “Things changed when FC United came around. My dad's been a lifelong Red, he was a match-going Red but priced out when Sky came in and I was born basically around the same time, so this was like a working-class version of United. We used to watch Bury a bit but then when FC came around it felt for him, this is what it's about. I started playing for the youth team there and eventually I got to the first team at 17, played a few games, went to Manchester College and most of my career prior to going and travelling abroad was in Manchester non-league football.

    “It's a different journey. It's the best thing. It was weird for me because when I was at FC there's lads who'd come out of City and United Academy. I had a bit of imposter syndrome there, because I'd just come from Sunday League basically! I was at Manchester College, that was the first time I got proper training in Ardwick. And I'd go play for the college, play for FC United and then play for Manchester FA. I used to train at Littleton Road in Salford and then FC United.

    “I was studying, I was doing bar work and security at the Manchester Apollo. I used to do all that stuff and then go to uni. I see lads where I am now and they've played professional football all their lives, from 16, 18, it's all they've known. And in a way I'm grateful, because I've had a very, very different background to them. But I suppose it's made me appreciate it more.”

  • South Yorkshire to New Jersey

    “I was playing for FC United and I played for Stocksbridge the year after Jamie Vardy was there. I think I played against him. He was just this lad - this lad's got a good future ahead of him kind of thing. And that's what it was. And then seeing where he is now, who could have imagined what he would do?

    “I'd done the rounds in non-league and in Manchester and working. I was sick of it - it's Tuesday night football in Stocksbridge away, it gets cold and all that. So, I went to coach in New Jersey. It was about 30 minutes outside of Manhattan in a place called Montclair. It was incredible. I was coaching at an academy. It wasn't luxury. It was staying in a pantry cupboard with a bed in it, bed bugs and everything! But it was the best nine months of my life. I love football. I absolutely adore it. And to just sit there, even though I wasn't playing, to study it, to coach it, these kids who want to learn, it was brilliant.”

  • Coaching in the USA

    Manhattan skyline
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    Manhattan was on Swirad's doorstep during a spell in the States

    “Football in the States was developing. I think it moved on a lot because I saw the older generation of UK coaches going over there. They could get a job with the accent! They go over there and because they're English, they start bowing down to them. But it's improved. It's improved a lot. The facilities were amazing. I still don't think they understand fully because it's not the culture. I don't think it ever will be. For us it’s like going to church. It's a religion kind of thing. It'll never be like that for them.

    “But the facilities were amazing. And the thing is over there as well, if you've got money, you pay to play in these academies. Everything was financially based. So I think a lot of kids will potentially have the quality and just don't have the opportunity. I think that's a big thing over there. Like all the kids are in 4x4s, rich kids living in mansions. It's definitely different to the coaching I did back in Manchester, the inner city lads. But again, it's just a different football culture isn't it? It's definitely come on a lot since then as well.”

  • From America to Australia

    “Going to Tasmania was crazy. I was very naive. I thought Tasmania would be hot. I thought it would be like the Tasmanian Devil! I got there, I was scraping ice off my car and it's snowing! I'm like, ‘I've gone from Manchester halfway across the world for this’. But it was an amazing experience. I think I would have appreciated it more if I'd gone now, because I'd gone from New York, and then I went to Tasmania. You can't get much more of a difference.

    “Again, it had its own unique culture. It's a very distinct part of the world. It's in its own little bubble, and they're very passionate. The club I went to wasn't even in the capital city, it was in Launceston. It was brilliant. It's a massive family values-driven club. People are there for generations. They stay there afterwards to coach with the younger kids and all that.

    “And to be honest, it's the total opposite from where I was in New Jersey. One was obviously paying to play, it's very much kind of a performance culture where money was key. Whereas you come in here, it was a values-driven club. They've got big Italian, Croatian heritage, these clubs, so they're very much grounded in the culture and the history. It was great. I wouldn't say I enjoyed it as much as I could have done, because I was thinking, ‘what am I doing here?’ But in hindsight, it's a fantastic experience. Not many people have been to Tasmania who are Australian, nevermind those from the UK. So, it was fascinating.”

  • How move to Malaysia came about

    Petronas Twin Towers Kuala Lumpur Malaysia
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    Johor and Kuala Lumpur are a world away from Lancashire

    “I saw an article about a mixed Malaysian footballer and I saw the name of his agent, Scott Ollerenshaw, so I looked him up and sent him a random email. And yeah, basically he was very close to the Prince of Johor. He sorted me out with a passport and I joined JDT II. Johor's the most successful club in Malaysia. They're playing the Asian Champions League and all this kind of stuff. At the time, they were still developing.

    “It was madness - a lad whose family is from a working class background in Manchester to go there and see this opulent wealth, garages full of high-end sports cars, private jets, this kind of money is flaunted. It was very difficult for me to adjust from my background. It's another life experience and something that I had to adapt to. I got the passport and I was able to play as a local player. I'll always be grateful to the Prince for that because it changed my life. I've gone everywhere now for the past 10, 11 years. It's been crazy.”

  • Super cities & fanatical supporters

    “Malaysia, the culture is so deep and so different in each part you go to. I'm lucky that I've been all around Malaysia playing in different parts. Johor has its own unique culture, which is based right next to Singapore. And then KL is a super city where you can do what you want to do. The people in this country are absolutely obsessed with football. It died down a bit with COVID and I'll be honest, Johor has won the league the past 10 seasons so the interest has gone down a bit in that respect, but when I first came over here the crowds were insane. It's brilliant.

    “The standard of football is up for debate but I've been very blessed. I'm not the greatest footballer in the world. I've not had that background, but I've been able to come here and make something for myself and have some incredible experiences. I even had my own TV show for two years called ‘Man on the Street’. They got Premier League players over and we were interviewing them and took them around Malaysia for the experience.

    “It's pretty surreal. But they're obsessed with football over here. The people would stay up until 3am, 4am to watch the United games. It was hard for me because obviously my family are Reds and we're from the local area. So our connection is different to the people over here who are fanatical about the Premier League teams. It's way more than football.

    “You've got people halfway around the world and they've followed the game for longer than I've been alive, 30, 40 years. You sit in a cab, they'll be talking about Kevin Keegan. They'll be talking about people, you know, all the United players from back in the day. When you're in that bubble in the UK, you forget how big the actual game is, particularly the Premier League game. The football culture is very, very strong and especially towards English football.”

  • Cultural challenges in Malaysia

    Malaysia market
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    The temperature and food in Malaysia takes some getting used to

    “You don't get used to the heat. It's impossible to get used to it. I actually collapsed last month in training. I was unconscious for a minute. That's the first time I've ever done it. Whether it was the heat, the dehydration or whatever. They actually thought I had a heart attack in the hospital at first. But apparently my heart's fine and I'll be getting back into it. I'll be fine to start training again. But it takes it out of you.

    “You see Premier League teams who come over here to play friendly games - I think Chelsea were here a few weeks ago playing against Johor. It's a different sport. The high intensity movements, the repeated movements, it's a different ballgame. You don't get used to it.

    “And also the food as well. In KL, in the big cities, it's OK. It's a lot easier to eat clean. But when you're out in the more rural parts of the country, the Malay diet isn't the healthiest. There's quite a lot of grease and fat in the food, sugary drinks and all that kind of stuff. So that takes extra effort as well. A lot of people speak English. But I think you have to try and learn a bit of their language as well. I can get by all right in Malaysian now.”

  • Feeling the heat in Thailand

    “I went to Thailand for a bit as well. We won the second division, but I couldn't play in the top division because I didn’t have national caps, unfortunately. Thailand is crazy. I was near the Golden Triangle. I was nine hours from Bangkok, near the Laos border. It was a village where some guy had made money and then he started investing in the team. No one spoke English. There was a translator and even he didn't speak English! The coach started speaking in Thai, then the translator started speaking in what's meant to be English, and I think I understood the coach better than the English! It was crazy.

    “And the food up there, it's spicy as hell. You ask them not to make it spicy, but they still put chilies in it. You need to tell them, like, literally, ‘no chilies, don't use them, don't touch them’. It's like it doesn't make sense to have food without it being spicy for them. So that was interesting. Thailand's a very filled out culture compared to Malaysia. Bangkok's a crazy city. In terms of the fans, I found Thai fans to be a little bit more supportive. Let's say Malaysian fans can be quite critical if things aren't going well, they can be quick to get on your back, which isn't a bad thing, it's just the culture. The Thai fans, we were playing for a team that was top of the league so maybe that was why! Another interesting experience over there.”

  • Different way of life in Brunei

    Nick Swirad Brunei DPMM
    DPMM

    Swirad is loving life in his current surroundings with DPMM

    “Everywhere in the region is different. Brunei is very different. It's a dry country. I don't use tobacco, but you can't bring tobacco in if you're Muslim or smoke in the street. It's not what I thought it would be. I'll be honest, I was a bit apprehensive coming to it for the first time, because you hear the stories. But I've come here and the people are amazing. Because of the wealth of the country, they have a strong welfare system here, the education, everyone's highly educated and everyone's got their basic needs taken care of. Everyone's got a very good quality of life.

    “Aitor and Angel brought me over. They gave me the opportunity to come here and it's been fantastic. It's a very professional club. We've got a good group of lads and we've got a Scottish coach. It's a lot more chilled out than Malaysia, even though it's the same kind of ethnic group, the Muslim Malay culture. You can tell that the infrastructure here is different to back in Malaysia. Everything's quiet here and at 10pm everything closes, like literally everything closes, whereas in Malaysia it's like a 24-hour city.”

  • Cost of living in Brunei

    “Brunei is expensive. In terms of cost of living, I'd say Brunei's pretty similar to the UK. It’s similar because it's matched to the Singapore dollar, the Brunei dollar. So everything's more expensive, whereas in Malaysia it's cheap as hell. Thailand, probably even cheaper, especially where I was. When they put it in the contract this would be the wages, it’s like, ‘oh, that's not bad’. And then you come here and you realise, ‘okay, the living expenses are quite a bit higher’. But I'm loving it.

    “The Sultan of Brunei's son, he runs the team. He's next in line to be the boss of Brunei and he's coming down from the stands and all that. The wealth level, I can't get my head around it. But he still comes out and meets all the players and knows about the players as well. He knows about the history of each of the players. I'm not the biggest royalist in the world, but someone of that stature in this culture here, the fact that he still has the humility to know the team, know the players and he watches most of the training sessions, I think that says a lot about him and how invested he is in the club.”

  • Seven-star hotels & life in Brunei

    Orangutan
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    The local wildlife helps to make Borneo a rather unique destination

    “In Brunei, there is a lot of coffee shop culture. It's mainly you make your own fun with the lads, chilling out. We're traveling quite a lot, every other game is in Malaysia, so we're here, there and everywhere. So the downtime, there's a seven-star hotel called the Empire Hotel. It's crazy. There's a nice beach there and it's quite opulent and you can chill there, enter it for free. Thailand, I was in the middle of a village, in the middle of nowhere. So it was difficult.

    “Just a little story on that. So we won the league and we had the open-top bus parade around the village. And literally the village is two streets! But the whole village came out and we were in the open-top bus, throwing down drinks, everyone's absolutely steaming. And I think it took us about six or seven hours until the sun went down just to go up and down. It couldn't go any slower! It was absolutely brilliant.

    “Thailand, just on that point, there is a big difference when it comes to culture. So drink is quite a big part of the culture of football around the world in certain areas. Obviously in the UK non-league, goes without saying. Australia, it was there as well. Malaysia, it's interesting because there's the foreign players and there's the local players. And usually there's a divide in the teams, not in a bad way, but obviously one's Muslim, they have their own way of going about things. And the foreigners have their own vibe.

    “In Thailand, that was the first time over in this part of the world where I’ve experienced this… we've finished the game, everyone's having a drink together, everyone's enjoying themselves after winning the league. That's something which you don't get over in Malaysia or Brunei as much, because of the culture. I feel like sometimes that is a bit old school, but it brings the team together - that bonding.”

  • What to do in Borneo & Southeast Asia

    “I want to go and see the orangutans in Borneo. I've not done that. And it's something I should do. They're native to this island, this area, which is absolutely massive, by the way. So I think first of all, going to see the orangutans is something I need to do myself. And then I think Malaysia, this part of the world, is going to the islands. You can go to Thailand, you can go to the more well-known islands. But there's a lot of quiet, more secluded islands where you get that beach kind of vibe. You don't need to go to the party ones all the time. There's loads off the coast of Sabah, which is Borneo. Off the coast of East Malaysia, too. These are your proper paradise kind of islands, and they're a lot less touristy than perhaps going to your usual Bali or a resort in Thailand.

    “Thirdly, I think a night in Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur, you cannot go wrong. The street foods, the vibe, the hustle and the bustle, and it makes you just realise how insignificant we are. I love that you have a few drinks, have some good food, and these are 24-hour cities, 24-7 cities, so you don't know where you're going to end up. You'll meet a mate or meet someone who knows a place, they know another place after that, and the night just keeps going until the sun comes up. Those are some of the best nights I've had in my life - Bangkok and KL. And every single one's different.”

  • Priceless life experience

    Nick Swirad Brunei DPMM
    DPMM

    Swirad has lived the dream after leaving his comfort zone

    “I would massively encourage players to go abroad. I've got my mum's heritage, it's been a massive part of helping me, but it's opened that door for me. But there's options there, especially now with the transfer market, you've got all these sites where you can speak to people, send messages. If it's your first time, if you've not played at the highest level, you might have to go for a trial or something like that. But 100% I'd do it because I come back and say the same thing every time - UK football's a high level. I don't think people realise how high it is. I say to players here about how high it is, the standard, and they're like, ‘no, surely not, it's the fifth level of English football’ And I'm like, ‘no, it's professional, it's a good standard’.

    “I’d definitely try and get away because as much as making it in the UK is a nice thing, there's life experience out there which I think is priceless, and I don't think you'd ever actually regret taking that step. I was fortunate that I went, I took that first step to go to New Jersey, New York, and it kind of opened my eyes to the fact that there's a huge world out there, different cultures. It's not even about football, it's about life experience, and that’s priceless. You're going to grow as a person, grow as a human being, and that's a fulfilling way to live life.”

  • What does the future have in store?

    “I’d like to play for a few more years. I still feel I've got a little bit left, I've still got the spark for it. I've got a bit more adventure in me. But I honestly don't know what the future holds. Manchester's always home, so I'd always have a foot there. But as well as that, I feel like I've laid a foundation over here as well. So ideally, having a foot in both camps would be nice. I'm still not sure. I went to uni, so I've got my degree in sports science behind me. So that should hopefully open some doors.

    “Back in the UK, football, everything's changed so much. When I left, we used to play Salford City with FC United. We used to play them on a Tuesday night in training as a team we could get confidence. We used to play them to get some minutes in. And now they're my local Football League team. It's crazy.

    “I've got roots over here as well. My mum's from an island called Penang in Malaysia, a beautiful, beautiful island. I would like to stay here. I love the UK, I love Manchester, but there's a lot of other great places to stay and live and experience as well. And the quality of life can be comparable, and some people might say better in other places in the world. You've got to go and try and experience. For me now, living in the cold in November, December, when it's dark most of the day, it would be hard for me to go back to that.”

  • LIVABILITY INDEX

    Brunei flag
    Getty

    How life in Brunei ranks across five important areas

    Weather: 9/10. “Sometimes it gets too hot, that's the only problem!”

    Food: 10/10. “I think each part of Southeast Asia has its own unique food culture and usually it's distinct, it's flavourful. I can't speak highly enough of it.”

    People: 10/10. “You're going abroad, there's different cultures, there's different ways of living, but obviously coming to Brunei or Malaysia, it's a Muslim country. You go to Thailand, it's Buddhist. Each one is very, very different to the way things are back home, particularly in terms of the respect towards the elders, respect towards the royalty. There’s sometimes a bit more of a submissive feature to people's mentality. But amazing people.”

    Things to do: 10/10. “Everything - beaches, food, cities. I love the city, having some food, rooftop bars.”

    Cost of living: 5/10. “Singapore, Brunei, I’d probably put as a five because it's expensive, everything's imported. When you're talking about Malaysia, Thailand, I'd probably say seven or eight.”

    Total: 44/50

    Access to Nick was provided courtesy of Ruiz Eleven XI.

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