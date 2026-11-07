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MLS 1-1 GOAL

MLS Decision Day Rondo: Can Nashville SC make history? Will LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders avoid playoff disaster?

A points record within reach, seasons on the brink and star names under pressure: GOAL’s writers debate who will rise - and who could fall - on MLS Decision Day.

Tom Hindle, Ryan Tolmich and Alex Labidou

  • Right, so, Decision Day time. For those uninitiated, this is basically where all of the MLS games kick off at the same time on the final day of the regular season. In an ideal world, there are still loads of possible permutations and combinations as to who makes the playoffs and how. Decision Day is supposed to be, well, decisive.

    And this year, it might just be lacking a bit of spark. The East, from a 'who makes it' POV is sewn up. The West has a little wildcard jeopardy, but basically we're looking at one or two sides falling out of the picture late on.

    However, there is some drama to be found. Nashville SC tied the single-season points record last week. Any sort of result against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, and they will set a new one. And even if the West isn't all that pumping, having a number of games kick off at the same time means things will fluctuate throughout the night. So, what does this all look like? And does this year's Decision Day feel as decisive as it should? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Will Nashville SC set a points record this weekend?

    CF Montreal v Nashville SC
    Getty Images Sport

    Hany Mukhtar has been magnificent in Nashville's record-breaking season.

    Tom Hindle: Why not?! Sure, after securing the Supporters' Shield and tying a record, B.J. Callaghan might be tempted to rest some of his guys and make sure nothing goes too wrong. But their opponent, FC Cincinnati, are more or less locked where they're at. The smart money, based on this season? Nashville concede and then mount a furious late comeback.

    Alex Labidou: It’s been a regular season of destiny for the Boys in Gold, so why would that change on Decision Day? I fully expect Nashville to finish the job Saturday and claim the points record.

    Ryan Tolmich: It’ll be tough considering Cincinnati will have something to play for. Even so, Nashville are the best team in MLS, so it would be silly to bet against them. 

  • Which two Western Conference teams will secure wild card slots?

    Brian Schmetzer
    Getty

    Brian Schmetzer's Seattle Sounders shouldn't be counted out in the West playoff hunt

    TH: Wow, it's tight. But let's assume the results shake out in the way they should, and it will be Seattle and Colorado in a wildcard slot, with LA Galaxy sliding in at seventh place. Minnesota United have been magnificent of late, but they will need help from elsewhere, and San Jose are a tough opponent. No miracle for the Loons.

    AL: This is tough, but it’s hard to imagine Brian Schmetzer and the Seattle Sounders missing the playoffs. I’m banking on the Rave Green to secure one spot. While Colorado and the LA Galaxy have more talent than Portland, the Timbers have the most favorable Decision Day matchup: a hapless Austin FC side sitting 14th. On that basis, I’m backing Portland to get in, too.

    RT: The odds are heavily against Seattle but, in truth, the playoffs would feel a little bit weird without them in it. Similar line of thinking for the Galaxy but, let’s be honest, the West is a mess so it can be anyone. 

  • Which late season push into the playoffs has been more impressive: Philadelphia or St. Louis?

    Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union MLS 2026
    Getty

    Cavan Sullivan's form has propelled the Union back into the playoff picture.

    TH: St. Louis, mostly because there was no clear path to the playoffs for them. They lost a couple of key players, and there didn't figure to be enough leadership from the front to drag them into the postseason. But a bit of magic from the front office and a fine head coaching job has them there. A bit of a slump in recent weeks will be a concern, but St. Louis CITY really should be down and out. Take nothing away from Philly, though!

    AL: St. Louis’ story is incredible, but Philly get my vote. CITY SC lost plenty of star power, but they also landed a major difference-maker in Rafa Navarro. Philadelphia have done it on a modest budget, banking largely on the growth of their academy-developed standouts. That gives the Union the edge.

    RT: St. Louis but only just. That’s largely because they have a trophy to show for it, but you also can’t knock the Union for building their plane in the fly with a bunch of teenage pilots. Both are worth admiration, and both are not the type of team anyone will want to play. 

  • Which player is under the most pressure to perform?

    Dejan Joveljic
    Getty

    Joveljic made a big money move from Sporting KC to Seattle this summer.

    TH: Time to prove your worth, Dejan Joveljic. The Sounders spent big to bring the striker in from Sporting KC, and it's these kinds of games that he basically needs to win for them.

    AL: Let’s go with two names: Son Heung-min and Antoine Griezmann.

    It’s been a disappointing year for Son, who entered the season as an MVP candidate and, in some observers’ eyes, the second-best player in MLS. He’s fallen well short of that billing. LAFC face a desperate Seattle side, and defeat could leave them in the dreaded wild card match. For an ambitious club that has already disappointed this season, that’s the last thing they need.

    Griezmann, meanwhile, has pulled Orlando back into relevance and helped push the Lions into the playoffs. Now he has a chance to secure a home wild card match with a win over a very good New England side. It’s a tall order, but the former Atleti star has shown he can change a match with a moment of brilliance.

    RT: Marco Reus. An experienced leader with no shortage of big games under his belt, Reus leads the Galaxy into another big one this weekend. This is why you go out and get a player of his caliber. If he doesn’t win you the game himself, he can easily guide the person who does, and if he does that, everything will be okay in LA. 

  • Is there a bit of a lack of drama this decision day?

    LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders FC
    Getty Images Sport

    Sergi Roberto's LA Galaxy are battling for their playoff lives Saturday.

    TH: A little bit! From the content fans' perspective, it's a little disappointing to see the East (all but) sewn up heading into the final slate of games. In a dream world, and for the argument of 'parity', MLS should be absolute chaos in the final days. Still, the West should offer sufficient drama for this whole thing.

    AL: The East isn’t as dramatic as it could have been, but there are plenty of juicy storylines out West. The LA Galaxy missing the playoffs for a second straight year after winning MLS Cup in 2024 could force an organizational shakeup. Colorado would face serious questions if they miss out after selling Rafa Navarro. And what happens in Seattle if the Sounders don’t make it? That should make for an electric two hours out West.

    RT: Eh? The East is relatively chill, but the West is lining up to be a bloodbath. Ideally, yes, you’d want all-day chaos, but the West should give everyone enough drama to deal with. 