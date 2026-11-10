Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
GFX Ajax Champions League Legacy 1-1GOAL

Louis van Gaal's youthful revolution: How the enigmatic coach turned Ajax into Champions League winners

After a miserable few years in Europe, a young, cocky coach emerged to lead Ajax back to the pinnacle of European football

Peter McVitie

  • "Congratulations on hiring the best manager in the world", is what Louis van Gaal supposedly told stunned Ajax treasurer Arie van Os after agreeing to take charge of the Dutch club in 1991.

    An unspectacular player who never reached the Ajax first-team, Van Gaal was taking on his first job as a head coach, replacing imperial figure Leo Beenhakker at the helm of one of Europe’s most prestigious footballing institutions.

    It was a startling display of chutzpah, but Van Gaal’s unwavering self-confidence would soon be vindicated. The egotistical Dutchman was the perfect fit for a club carrying the self-imposed nickname of the ‘Sons of the Gods’.

    Failing in continental competitions and playing second-fiddle to PSV in the Eredivisie, Ajax had lost their divinity by the time he took charge. Van Gaal, though, had ideas on how to restore Ajax to football’s Mount Olympus.

    Within four years, a youthful and exuberant team attuned to Van Gaal’s vision and strict disciplinary approach would create a new brand of football and conquer the Netherlands and Europe once again.

    This is the story of how Van Gaal’s revolution brought Ajax to the pinnacle of European football for what may prove to be the final time.

  • The stuttering rebuild

    Jari Litmanen Ajax 1995

    Stepping into the Ajax hotseat as an up-and-coming manager, Van Gaal built an exciting young team of future stars

    The seeds of Van Gaal’s coaching career were planted when he was still in school. Heading to Ajax’s old De Meer stadium to watch the team train after his lessons, a young Van Gaal saw Rinus Michels in the throes of revolution with his Total Football philosophy.

    "Someday I want to be like Michels," he thought to himself, and by the time he joined the club as a 20-year-old midfielder, he was already teaching in schools in Amsterdam while completing his studies at the Academy for Physical Education.

    Ajax, in 1971, had just won the European Cup, and there was no place for Van Gaal in a squad consisting of players of calibre of Johan Cruyff, Johnny Rep, Sjaak Swart, Johan Neeskens and Piet Keizer, so he was offloaded to Antwerp while the Amsterdammers went on to win two more continental crowns. After four years in Belgium, he returned to his homeland and resumed teaching alongside spells playing for Telstar, Sparta and AZ.

    Even as a player, Van Gaal had immense hubris and was astounded that he had not been called-up to the national team. "That boy has absolutely no self-criticism," Sparta team-mate Leen de Goeij reportedly said of him.

    The call-up never came and Van Gaal hung up his boots to start coaching at AZ before returning to Ajax as a youth coach.

    Ajax’s glorious era was over. Since their European Cup three-peat, the 1987 Cup Winners' Cup success had been the only achievement as the waning Dutch greats watched Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and AC Milan enjoy spells of dominance. They had surrendered their domestic throne, too, failing to win the league in four seasons before Beenhakker, with Van Gaal as assistant, guided them to the 1990 title.

    When Beenhakker departed for Real Madrid in September 1991, promoting Van Gaal felt to many like an uninspired choice.

    "The season had just started when Leo Beenhakker left for Real Madrid," Van Os explained to Parool. "Louis was his assistant. He had a good reputation as a youth coach, but no experience as a head coach. In that sense, it was a gamble, but we thought: why not?"

    The cocky new coach knew his radical vision would restore the club’s pride. Putting his 11 years of experience as a school teacher to good use, Van Gaal made the prestigious youth academy the core of his revolution.

    "I learned that everyone has their own approach, that every group requires a unique method," he told De Psycholoog. "In education, I learned to touch people, to stir them, to set them in motion. Especially when they were in groups."

    Young stars Dennis Bergkamp, Edwin van der Sar and Frank de Boer were already established in the team by then, but Van Gaal opened the doors for other academy gems, handing young midfielder Edgar Davids his debut early on. It may have been his way of commanding respect, too, as some of the older, established players seemed to switch off in the early stages of his tenure and had him fearing the sack after just two months.

    "I had a very difficult first year," Van Gaal said in an Andere Tijden Sport documentary. "I took over from Beenhakker and, of course, I had a different vision than Leo. I also trained differently. It’s clear that things were not running smoothly."

    It took an intervention from above to get the players on his side.

    "I had the feeling that some players were slacking off and testing Louis," Van Os said. "Don’t forget, he wasn’t yet the great manager he would later become. I didn’t think that behavior was acceptable; I thought: I won’t be fooled. So I asked [chairman Michael] Van Praag, and subsequently Van Gaal, for permission to address the players.

    "After lunch they always went home quickly, but now they had to stay. They gathered in the press room at De Meer, where they had to sit. I sat behind a lectern, with Louis next to me. A bit like they were sitting in school desks.

    "I said that I had the impression they didn't support the manager, that the board wouldn't tolerate that and stood behind Van Gaal 100 percent. If there were players who didn't like that, they had to raise their hand, and I would make sure they were sold very quickly. No one raised their hand."

    He added: "Louis said afterwards: ‘You’ve got nerve, Arie.’ It was necessary to show my teeth. It is the only time I have intervened like that."

    Van Gaal’s spirits were lifted, and while PSV beat them to the league title by three points and Feyenoord knocked them out of the KNVB Beker, his men won the UEFA Cup, beating Torino over two legs in the final.

    The summer of 1992 brought vital changes. Ronald de Boer, 22, returned to the club that produced him after a two-year spell at Twente, 19-year-old Marc Overmars was signed from Willem II and Jari Litmanen, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder, arrived from Finnish side MyPa. Meanwhile, Clarence Seedorf, 16, came up from the youth academy and became Ajax’s youngest-ever first-team player.

    Van Gaal’s second season was even worse, though. Ajax finished third in the league behind champions Feyenoord and PSV despite Bergkamp topping the goal chart, and while they won the KNVB Beker, their UEFA Cup defence ended at the quarter-finals.

    That summer, Van Gaal turned the tide with an audacious changing of the guard. Bergkamp and Wim Jonk departed for Inter - losses many believed would only weaken them further, but which Van Gaal later acknowledged were essential. "The balance with those two was not ideal," he said. "It was only later that everything was so balanced that we could even win the Champions League."

    Another key piece of the puzzle was convincing 30-year-old European champion Frank Rijkaard to return after five glorious years at Milan to help fill the void in leadership while providing defensive solidity alongside skipper Danny Blind.

    "With the arrival of Rijkaard and a Finn, Litmanen, from a division where they do not play at the highest level and who had to get used to playing in Ajax for a year, the balance in the team turned out to be much better than with Jonk and Bergkamp," Van Gaal added.

    Litmanen stepped into Bergkamp's shoes as the team’s top scorer, netting 26 league goals in his first full season as a starter. "I have not seen a better number 10 than Litmanen," said Van Gaal.

    Nwankwo Kanu, 16, and Finidi George, 22, arrived from Nigeria, with the former providing height and technical skill while the latter’s relentless pace and tactical discipline proved useful on the right flank. With Seedorf, Davids and Ronald de Boer controlling midfield, Van Gaal had the mix of energy, technical proficiency and tactical intelligence needed to execute his brand of football.

    His philosophy varied from the Total Football spearheaded by Michels and Cruyff. Rather than intense pressing and fluid positional changes being at its core, his version was rigid, with players restricted to their position in a 3-4-3 diamond formation and given strict instructions.

    Training drills were repetitive, too. "It was repetition, repetition, repetition," Ronald de Boer told The Guardian. "Even with Frank. He’d won everything in the game but, like Kanu, he had quite a poor left foot and couldn’t really hit a straight ball with it. Van Gaal had a passing drill that we did every day as an extension of the warm-up, and sometimes you’d think: ‘Oh, that again.’ After three months of ‘ping, ping’, Frank’s left was perfect."

  • Ronald de Boer of Ajax and Christian Naulinger of Bayern Munich
    Getty Images Sport

    In the 1994-95 campaign, the Dutch giants went on a tremendous unbeaten run in the Eredivisie and Champions League

    As impressive as Ajax’s domestic form was that year - they won a first Eredivisie title in four years - the machine was not quite finished until the summer of 1994. 

    Michael Reiziger returned from a loan spell at Groningen and was thoroughly repurposed from a fringe player into a rapid and aggressive right-back. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Patrick Kluivert was promoted from De Toekomst, making his mark immediately by scoring on his debut in the domestic Supercup against Feyenoord.

    Facing reigning European champions AC Milan in their first Champions League game, Van Gaal’s men proved their mettle, with Litmanen and Ronald de Boer the scorers in a 2-0 win in Amsterdam.  

    "Something happened at the start of that season,” Frank de Boer told FourFourTwo. "There was an incredible chemistry between the youngsters and more experienced players. Everything just felt right inside the team. There was a solid core of roughly a dozen players who could be in the first XI, and this core was then supplemented by three or four substitutes who accepted they weren’t in the starting line-up.”

    After that game the players waited outside the Milan dressing room to swap shirts, a moment Ronald de Boer later described as "embarrassing". When they overpowered Fabio Capello’s side by the same scoreline at San Siro, they had no interest in such niceties. They had proven they were among the best in Europe and had no need to grovel. "I remember after we beat Milan, we all realised we didn’t need to fear anyone any more,” Frank said.

    Finishing five points clear atop the group, they outclassed Hajduk Split in the next round before Bayern Munich held them to a goalless draw in Amsterdam in the first leg of the semi-finals, setting up a nervy tie in Bavaria. 

    Ajax, though, thrashed them. Litmanen got his first of two goals just 12 minutes in, while George blasted in a thunderous effort after Bayern had equalised. Ronald de Boer and Overmars completed the 5-2 demolition of Giovanni Trappatoni's team.

    "Ajax were like a Porsche, we were like a Tin Snail [Citroen 2CV]," Bayern chairman Franz Beckenbauer moaned. Van Gaal, meanwhile, said, "The equaliser was a setback, showing Bayern's strength. But it is a measure of the class in this Ajax side that the team did not lose confidence, but just kept on going. By half-time, the match was done."

    It set up a third and final clash between Van Gaal’s sleek, audacious squad and Capello’s reigning champions. Milan had just scraped through the group stage on goal difference, though that was because they were docked two points for crowd trouble. After defeating Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, the likes of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Marcel Desailly and Zvonimir Boban were eager to win the Champions League for the second time in a row, having expertly demolished Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona 4-0 the previous year

  • The generational battle of ideology

    Van Gaal Ajax 1995

    For the third time that season Van Gaal's men faced the reigning European champions

    Having scored four without reply against Milan across the group-stage games, the Eredivisie champions were confident of making it three in a row in Vienna."I can’t remember having any doubt that we could beat them," Frank de Boer told The Guardian years later.

    Lidwina Kluivert, the mother of the rising teenage striker, told Van Gaal that her son would score the decisive goal against the Rossoneri. Patrick had been magnificent despite not yet being a regular in the starting XI, scoring 18 times across 25 Eredivisie appearances to help Ajax finish seven points clear - a substantial margin in the two points for a win era. In Europe, meanwhile, Kluivert had started five of Ajax’s 10 games in the build-up to the final, scoring a second-half winner against AEK Athens in the group. 

    While some saw a tactical chess match between Van Gaal and Capello, Kluivert embodied the battle between generations: Ajax had only two players - Blind and Rijkaard - over the age of 25, while Milan had just two - Christian Panucci and Demetrio Albertini - under it. 

    At the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Capello’s side offered greater resistance than they had during the previous meetings. Milan’s seasoned defence squeezed the space in central areas, assigning Desailly to shadow Litmanen relentlessly.  For 70 minutes, the match remained a tense, tactical stalemate, with clear-cut opportunities at a premium.

    "It was a sh*tty game, we played very poorly," Frank de Boer noticed when he rewatched the final years later. "Jesus, how bad was it?"

    With his side struggling to break down the wall, Van Gaal grew frustrated, especially after Desailly’s rough challenge on Litmanen in the box went unpunished. Dressed in his formal suit and tie, the coach complained to the fourth official and abruptly leapt into the air in a bizarre recreation of the tackle.

    "I was angry, so I did a karate kick on the touchline – about a foot away from the fourth official's face. I wanted to show him what had happened to Litmanen," Van Gaal said while looking back during his time as Manchester United boss. "It should have been a penalty, but the referee did not whistle for a penalty. And in that moment, I realised that a manager can never influence the referee by what he does on the touchline."

    Shortly afterwards, the coach made the decisive call, taking off 24-year-old Litmanen, scorer of six Champions League goals and a further 17 in the Eredivisie, to bring on Kluivert in the 70th minute.

    "[Van Gaal] told me: ‘Be there as a target man, make sure you’re available but don’t come too much to the ball, try and get into the spaces behind,’" Kluivert remembered.

    Fifteen minutes later, Lidwina’s prophecy materialised. Rijkaard drove toward the edge of the penalty area and slipped a precise pass into Kluivert’s path. Squeezing between two defenders, the teenager stretched to poke the ball past Sebastiano Rossi into the bottom corner.

    "As a striker, you see an attack developing through several passes, and then you try to position yourself a bit," he explained to De Telegraaf. "Marc Overmars made a move and played the ball to Edgar Davids, who then called on Frank Rijkaard. Frank passed the ball to me in my stride, after which Zvonimir Boban and Franco Baresi came at me. Actually, I kicked the ball a little too far ahead of me, so the only thing I could do was tap the ball in with the tip of my left foot.

    "My breath caught in my throat. And I saw the ball go past the right side of the post, out of Sebastiano Rossi's reach. I decided to run and turn my shirt inside out. That really was quite a moment of ecstasy."

    At 18 years and 327 days old, Kluivert was the youngest goal-scorer in a Champions League final - a record that still stands. The single strike sealed a 1-0 victory, completing an entire season undefeated in both the Eredivisie and Champions League, and restored Ajax to the summit of the continent for the first time in 22 years.

  • The downfall

    Ajax Juventus 1996

    The Amsterdam side reached the final again the following year, but the team was soon picked apart

    Fresh off the double success, Ajax were the new benchmark for European teams, and Van Gaal a pioneer. While Seedorf left for Sampdoria and Rijkaard ended his playing career that summer, the coach managed to keep most of his team together and Ajax once again reigned supreme in the Eredivisie, winning it by six points.

    In Europe, they were tremendous once again. They started with a 1-0 win over Jorge Valdano's Real Madrid in Amsterdam and outclassed them in the Spanish capital with Litmanen and Kluivert scoring.

    "Ajax are not only the team of the ‘90s, they are approaching football utopia," Valdano said. "Their concept of the game is exquisite, yet they have a physical superiority as well. They are 'Beauty and the Beast'."

    After defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on aggregate, their unbeaten run came to an end in the semi-final first-leg against Panathinaikos, but a Litmanen-inspired 3-0 victory in Greece sent the Godenzonen to a second consecutive final, where they faced Juventus.

    The Dutch side were not in the best of shape by then, though, with Overmars missing most of the season with an injury and the De Boers’ struggling for fitness heading into the final. Juventus were in spectacular shape, though. Suspiciously so.

    Juve won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a gruelling 120 minutes ended with the teams tied at 1-1. Some members of the Ajax team were immediately sceptical of their opponents’ inexhaustible stamina, suspicion that would be vindicated years later. An investigation into Juventus' practices in the mid-1990s concluded that club doctor Riccardo Agricola had engaged in systematic doping. However, because the statute of limitations had expired by the time the final appeals concluded, no titles were revoked and no punishment handed down.

    While that defeat in May 1996 was a brutal blow for the Amsterdam giants, it was a court ruling in December 1995 that sparked their downfall. When the European Court of Justice ruled in favour of Belgian midfielder Jean-Marc Bosman, the transfer landscape transformed overnight. Out went foreign player quotas and the privilege of clubs retaining a player's registration rights after their contract expired. For a club like Ajax, whose success relied on developing raw talent and tying them to long-term deals, the ruling was a death sentence.

    Immediately, Europe’s wealthiest sides picked off their prized assets like vultures. Davids and Reiziger joined AC Milan on free transfers in the summer of 1996, with Kanu being sold to Inter and George leaving for Betis. A year later, Kluivert went to AC Milan without Ajax receiving a penny in compensation, while Overmars was sold to Arsenal.

    Any hope of a rebuild evaporated when Van Gaal departed for Barcelona and by 1999, Litmanen and the De Boers had followed him to Camp Nou. Within four years of lifting the Champions League in Vienna, every single pillar of Ajax’s greatest side of the modern era was gone.

    Van Gaal had proven that tactical discipline and youth integration could conquer Europe. But the Bosman ruling ensured that the delicate conditions required to create a team like Ajax’s ‘95 squad would never exist again.

    Again, they slipped into European irrelevance and lost their stranglehold on Dutch football. Relegated to UEFA Cup appearances or Champions League group-stage exits at best, they soon slipped to sixth- and fifth-placed finishes in the Eredivisie. After winning the league title in 2004, Ajax went seven years without a domestic crown until Frank de Boer arrived to bring back a style reminiscent of Van Gaal's.

    De Boer won four titles in a row, going one further than Van Gaal, but he could never get Ajax out of the Champions League group stage before his unspectacular departure. Beyond their 2017 Europa League final loss and solitary Champions League semi-final run in 2019, they have been unable to sustain any lasting presence at Europe’s top table. Instead, Ajax have become a finishing school for a selection of wealthier leagues across the continent.

    Van Gaal’s 1995 side was both the club’s peak and end of an era for European football. They were last team built entirely on patience, tactical dogma and local identity to reach the summit of the game. Ajax were unbeatable on the pitch, until the money took over.