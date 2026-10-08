Lauren James experiment or Erica Parkinson debut? England & Sarina Wiegman's No.10 options amid concerns over Ella Toone's 'level'

Since the Lionesses’ triumph at the 2022 European Championship, and Fran Kirby’s retirement from England duty in the months that followed, the No.10 shirt in Sarina Wiegman's team has almost exclusively belonged to Ella Toone. The Manchester United star started five of England's seven games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, as the Lionesses made the final, and five of their six outings at Euro 2025, as Wiegman's side retained their continental crown.

There have been times when others have come into the position, especially with Wiegman trialling Lauren James in a particularly free role, but Toone has almost always got the shirt back. But after the 27-year-old was not initially included in Wiegman's latest squad, for this week's Women's World Cup qualifier against Greece, for the first time for non-injury related reasons since the Dutchwoman took charge of the Lionesses more than five years ago, could change be afoot?

Explaining the snub, Wiegman was keen to stress her belief in Toone - and Chloe Kelly, who was also omitted - her ability to return to top form and, in turn, the England squad. When Lucy Bronze had to withdraw due to injury a few days later, it was Toone who she bring back in, too. But what the No.10 role looks like this week, after the United star was not meant to be involved, is going to be very interesting, and potentially very consequential for the future.