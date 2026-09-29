Sixteen seconds in Munich: Lars Ricken's career-defining goal that broke Juventus' hearts and sealed Borussia Dortmund's first Champions League crown
Sixteen seconds. That's all it took for Lars Ricken to score the goal that would define his career and ensure Borussia Dortmund won the Champions League final.
The German side were leading Juventus 2-1 when the 20-year-old was brought on in the second half of the European title decider in Munich. The message from coach Ottmar Hitzfeld was simple: "Lars, go on and score the winning goal."
The midfielder already had a clear plan in his mind. Incensed over being left out of the starting XI, the German spent the first 65 minutes on the bench studying the opposition's big weakness: goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi.
"I'd had plenty of time on the bench to think about what I'd do when I came on," Ricken told Bild. "I even said to [fellow substitute] Heiko Herrlich: 'Perruzzi always stands so far out of his goal. No matter where I get the ball, I'll shoot it straight at the goal from anywhere.'"
Seconds after his arrival, that’s exactly what he did. Racing onto a through ball from Andreas Moller, the cocky substitute checked Peruzzi’s position and scooped the ball over him from outside the box. It sailed beyond the stranded Juventus goalkeeper, who had advanced past the six-yard line, and dropped into the net.
With his first touch, Ricken had dethroned the European champions as Dortmund completed a journey from domestic revival to continental champions in six years under Hitzfeld. And it all boiled down to those 16 seconds.
Dortmund's unlikely rise
It was an incredible scalp for the German side. Their progress under Hitzfeld had been phenomenal. The coach lifted them from a 10th place finish in the Bundesliga to second in his first season and guided the Westfalenstadion side to the UEFA Cup final the following year. It was a step too far though, as they were outclassed by Giovanni Trapattoni's Juve, losing 3-1 on home soil before suffering a 3-0 defeat in the second leg in Turin.
Two years later, the Bundesliga side were again paired with Juventus – this time coached by Marcello Lippi – in the semi-finals and again lost in Germany, going out 4-3 on aggregate. The Italians, who won the domestic double that year, lost the UEFA Cup final to Parma.
Dortmund, meanwhile, went on to end their 38-year wait for a domestic title that season. The success booked their return to Europe's top club competition for the first time since 1964, but the campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat to Louis van Gaal’s famous Ajax team.
The 1996-97 season was a domestic disaster. Kaiserslautern beat them on penalties in the DFB-Supercup before fourth-tier Wattenscheid eliminated them in extra time in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Their Bundesliga challenge endured for a while, only to fade in March and leave them settling for a third-place finish.
In Europe, however, Dortmund thrived. Hitzfeld’s side advanced from a group containing Atletico Madrid, Widzew Lodz and Steaua Bucharest before beating Auxerre 4-1 on aggregate in the last eight to set up a semi-final against Manchester United.
Having now made it further than ever before, they were starting to become aware of their potential. "It was eerily quiet," Rene Tretschok remembers of the dressing room atmosphere before the first leg against Alex Ferguson's team. "Before a Bundesliga match, there was usually some joking around. This time it was different. You could tell everything was at stake. Every player, regardless of what they had experienced before, was completely focused."
After Tretschok's goal delivered a 1-0 win over the Red Devils at the Westfalenstadion, Ricken downed the English giants at Old Trafford, taking Moller's pass in his stride and firing past Peter Schmeichel to secure a place in the final.
The European champions await
Waiting in Munich were the defending champions and the side widely regarded as the strongest in Europe. Lippi’s Juventus combined the control of Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane with the threat of Alen Boksic, Christian Vieri and Alessandro Del Piero.
Since having their dreams crushed by the Old Lady on two occasions, Dortmund had become resilient and a real threat on the European stage. Compared to the traditional Italian giants though, they were still young upstarts.
Building on the fantastic foundations laid by Giovanni Trapattoni, Lippi restored Juventus to the summit in his first year with the domestic double, and they only improved after the UEFA Cup final upset vs Parma.
While they lost the Scudetto race to AC Milan in Lippi's second year, they were solid again in the Champions League, dominating a group that included Dortmund, Rangers and Steaua Bucharest. After a comeback win against Real Madrid and a narrow aggregate victory against Nantes, they faced Dortmund’s quarter-final conquerors Ajax in the 1996 final and won on penalties.
On the road to Munich the following season, the Italian side slipped up just twice and beat Man United, Fenerbahce and Ajax twice each along the way to meeting Dortmund.
The German side were under no illusions. "I think all the betting shops had given us a 1% chance, so from that perspective, it was obviously a huge moment," star forward Karl-Heinz Riedle recalled years later. "Juventus had an incredible team at that time with Zidane, Boksic, and everyone else.
"They were basically almost unbeatable."
He added to Sport1: "Back then, we were a mid-range car and Juventus a Rolls Royce... That made the victory all the more incredible."
The aerial monster and the young sharp-shooter
Hittzfeld was not worried, however. Although Juve boasted some terrifying talent in the form of Zidane, Deschamps, Vieri, Del Piero and Boksic, the German manager had spotted Peruzzi as a key weak point.
"We knew that Juventus had Peruzzi in goal, a goalkeeper who wasn't as strong coming off his line – very strong on his line, but not when coming out," he told UEFA. "And we also knew that we had strikers who were very strong in the air, especially Kalle Riedle, who was an aerial monster, so we specifically practiced set pieces."
Juventus began confidently, but Dortmund protected the spaces around their box and waited for the moments Hitzfeld had prepared them to exploit. The Italians controlled possession but were somewhat wasteful, whereas Dortmund were ready to pounce on any opportunity.
Juventus were angry to see a penalty claim waved away early in the game and saw Vieri pull off a difficult shot after squeezing between two defenders and receiving a long pass, but his effort hit the side-netting.
Dortmund's first big chance came in the 29th minute when Juventus' poor clearance landed perfectly for Scottish midfielder Paul Lambert to send a first-touch cross deep into the box. Completely unmarked, Riedle jumped to pluck the ball out of the air and sent it bouncing under goalkeeper Peruzzi as he came off his line.
With Zidane pulling the strings, Juventus kept applying pressure around their opponents' box but couldn't put Stefan Klos under any real pressure. Again, the efficient Dortmund made them pay as "aerial monster" Riedle fought off a challenge to meet Moller's corner and send a powerful header into the net.
"Of course, when I scored those goals the euphoria inside me was just crazy," he said.
Riedle sustained an injury and required an injection at half-time to play in the second half. "I experienced that evening in Munich as if in a trance," he added. "I didn't even register Hitzfeld's speech; I just went for it."
While the Germans had a bright start to the second period with Riedle seeing a diving header go wide, Juventus were getting closer shot-by-shot and finally testing Klos. Midway through the half, a fine passing move ended with Boksic squaring to substitute Del Piero whose neat flick beat the goalkeeper.
With Del Piero's goal, Juventus had finally reaped the reward for their pressure. Dortmund’s lead suddenly looked vulnerable and Hitzfeld responded by sending on the player who had spent the evening studying Peruzzi and was determined to prove a point.
“Our team was packed with national team players. Since everyone was fit, I already suspected I’d be on the bench," he reflected, later saying: "I was a bit annoyed that I had to stay on the bench for so long. After all, my goals against Auxerre and Manchester United had helped us reach the final in the first place. Although Hitzfeld explained the reasons to me the evening before the game, I wasn't exactly happy about my role as a substitute."
The 20-year-old replaced top scorer Stephane Chapuisat and within seconds was chasing down a Moller through ball. Juve defender Paolo Montero was closing in but the midfielder wasted no time as he met it outside the box and immediately lobbed the hopeless Peruzzi.
"That was probably just youthful recklessness," he joked. "Out of 10 attempts, I probably would have missed nine. But against Juve, everything really clicked."
For the first time in their history, Borussia Dortmund were European champions.
"Those are moments that don't come around very often in life," Riedle said to Sport1 18 years later. "To be honest, winning the Champions League was even more significant for me than winning the World Cup in 1990."
After the summit
The triumph proved to be a summit rather than the start of a dynasty. Hitzfeld moved upstairs that summer while Nevio Scala came in as the new coach. Dortmund plummeted to 10th in the Bundesliga the following season in another brutal domestic showing.
However, European competition remained a source of pride. The holders reached the Champions League semi-finals, eliminating Bayern Munich before eventual winners Real Madrid ended their defence.
It would be 16 years before Dortmund returned to the final, when Jurgen Klopp’s side reached Wembley in 2013 after restoring the club with back-to-back Bundesliga titles. They put up a great fight against favourites Bayern in that game, but were undone by a late deft touch by Arjen Robben.
Juventus recovered more quickly, reaching a third successive Champions League final in 1998, but just like Dortmund were crushed by Los Blancos in Amsterdam.
Lippi’s first spell in charge of the Bianconeri ended midway through the following season, with Carlo Ancelotti arriving as his replacement. Although the Italian great returned to win two more league titles with Juventus and reach a fourth Champions League final before going on to claim the World Cup trophy with the national team, the night in Munich appears to have left a sting. In 2022, he was asked if the '97 loss was his biggest regret. He said nothing, just walked away smiling.
The night in Munich was a significant one for both clubs. Dortmund’s promise could not be sustained, while Juventus remained among Europe’s elite but have not been able to reclaim the European crown since.
As for Ricken, he spent his entire playing career at Dortmund, adding a third Bundesliga title to his record in 2002. After retiring in 2009, he took on a background role with the club and eventually took on his current job as managing director.
For all he has achieved though, the one-club man is mostly known for the humiliation of Peruzzi and Juventus. "There's nothing better than scoring a goal that has stuck in people's minds so vividly,” he said. “Others are defined after their careers by dives or brutal fouls. I'm defined by my goal against Juve."