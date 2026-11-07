From landing Kylian Mbappe to a classy Arsenal collab: How eyewear specialists Oakley have broken into the football space

Oakley have now delved deeper into the world of football to reinforce their unexpected presence in the space, announcing a partnership with another global powerhouse - but this time with an entire club, rather than an individual player.
The sportswear brand has joined forces with Premier League champions Arsenal, launching their collaboration with a slick film called 'We Go Again' that features midfielder Declan Rice wearing the Vanguard smart glasses on a run in north London, retracing the steps of the summer's trophy parade, when Gunners fans rammed the streets in scenes of pure jubilation after their side ended a 22-year wait for a league title.
The 90-second video is interspersed with beautifully shot, black and white cinematic montages recreating the day as well as real-life clips, as Rice relives it through his eyewear and is motivated to 'go again' for the title in 2026-27. It's a video that captured the imagination, going viral on social media. One tweet that picked up 5,600 likes read: "Yeah...Arsenal's media team is genuinely Hollywood level."
"The film reflects a mentality shared by Arsenal and Oakley Meta: celebrate what you've achieved, then get back to work. It is the first project of a new partnership, bringing together two brands united by a shared ambition to keep pushing forwards," a statement from the Gunners reads.
Arsenal's chief revenue officer, Omar Shaikh, added: "The trophy parade showed the extraordinary connection that brings Gooners together, from those who filled the streets of north London to the millions around the world who were part of our success. Winning has given us the confidence to think bigger about what Arsenal can be and how we bring our supporters with us.
"Our partnership with Oakley Meta is part of that ambition, bringing together the power of Arsenal and our communities around the world with Oakley Meta’s technology and creativity to create new experiences that bring supporters closer to our club. We're excited to deepen that relationship and see what we can achieve together."