Juan Roman Riquelme: The man who froze time and outshone Diego Maradona as Boca Juniors' greatest legend

Maradona’s shadow loomed over Riquelme after the legendary No.10 bowed out, but Carlos Bianchi made sure the prodigy shone through. Upon his arrival as Boca coach in 1998, Bianchi realised the need to build the team around Riquelme, and the two formed a trust that became the foundation of the club's golden era.

"He treated me in a special way,” Riquelme later reflected. "He would come to my room when no one else was there. I have a very special relationship with him.”

Bianchi would send the credit back to his playmaker: "It's his fault. The fact that people love us is because he taught us how to compete, how to be better. I just have to say thank you. I love him very much, I feel like part of his family."

Despite the ever-increasing intensity of football at the time, Riquelme managed to slow the world down to his leisurely pace, freezing time on the pitch to wait for the perfect run so that he could execute a killer pass. If that pass wasn’t available, Riquelme would shield the ball with his body, swivel his hips and knock the ball from boot to boot to keep it away from his opponent - all, seemingly, in one smooth movement - until the time came to release it.

Former Real Madrid forward and fellow Argentine Jorge Valdano described it: "He chooses the clear paths, the right timing, the pass to the player whose foot best suits his team-mates, the pace of every area of the field he occupies… It’s a pleasure to watch a player of his intelligence, because it seems his brain holds the memory of football throughout history.

"He’s a player from a time when life was slow and we’d take our chairs out to the street to chat with our neighbours. There’s something pedagogical about Riquelme’s game, as if every time he touches the ball, the game stops; as if Riquelme knows the forgotten truths of football."

That mastery was best expressed through Riquelme's connection with striker Martin Palermo - though that would also eventually turn sour.

"With Roman, it was about drifting behind the centre-backs, making a run of my own that would easily leave me one-on-one with the goalkeeper," Palermo recalled. "That also comes from talking about it and so much training on a daily basis that it just connects."

Under Bianchi, Boca were unstoppable. They dominated domestically, winning the Apertura and Clausura championships, before turning their sights to the continent.

Leading Boca to the 2000 Copa Libertadores title, Riquelme pulled off the kind of magic that would define his career. In a tense quarter-final second leg against River Plate at La Bombonera, Riquelme received the ball on the right wing with his back to goal. In one fluid motion, he rolled the ball backward through the legs of River defender Mario Yepes, leaving the Colombian completely stranded.

“The day of the nutmeg was wonderful," Riquelme recalled years after the 3-0 win. "The Clasico is something else entirely. I played in the Barcelona-Madrid match, but it doesn't compare. La Bombonera is the only stadium in the world that moves. You bring joy to people's lives. You win the Clasico and the only thing you have to pay for is gas. After that, everything else is free."

Boca went on to beat Palmeiras in the final, but the true masterpiece arrived later that year when they faced Real Madrid in the Intercontinental Cup in Tokyo. Madrid had won two of the last three Champions Leagues and boasted a roster featuring Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Claude Makelele, Luis Figo, and Raul.

Catastrophe struck Boca before the game amid fears Riquelme would miss the game with a knee injury, but he dismissed his importance, saying: "I don’t think the team depends on me. I believe we have a good team." He heavily underestimated his impact. Over the 90 minutes in Japan, Riquelme put on a masterclass.

After Palermo opened the scoring in the third minute from a Marcelo Delgado cross, Riquelme helped double their lead almost immediately. Picking up a loose ball deep in his own half, he took a quick glance upfield and spotted Palermo making a run down the flank and casually launched the ball up the field and into the striker's path, allowing Palermo to fire past a teenage Casillas and make it 2-0 after just six minutes.

For the rest of the match, Riquelme essentially played keep-away against the champions of Europe. Madrid’s revolutionary midfielder, Makelele, was left in his wake time and time again.

Riquelme used his body, his perfectly-timed shoulder drops and his mastery of his famous ‘la pausa’ to leave Madrid without an answer. Boca held on to win 2-1, and Riquelme’s status as world-class was now undisputed. When they went on to claim the trophy yet again the following year, it established a new golden era in the club's history.