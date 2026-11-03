Jamie Carragher must be protected despite Liverpool legend's 'clumsy' Aston Villa dig - ridiculous lawsuit threat was an attack on pundits' free speech

Love him or hate him, Carragher's outspokenness and willingness to ruffle feathers is something that needs to be safeguarded rather than attacked. He has developed a reputation as one of the most bolshy, opinionated pundits around, but what sets him apart is that he is often considered in his thoughts and usually articulates himself well, with a sprinkling of trademark humour. The fact he divides opinion among the various fanbases suggests he is actually doing his job well.
"I was a very good player, but I'm a great pundit," Carragher joked in a fatefully timed interview that was published by FourFourTwo over the weekend. "Everybody sees the game in a different way, and I love the details - that's what gets my juices flowing. Finding something or a bit of analysis that no-one else has seen."
In truth, it's difficult to argue with him; when Carragher is on form, he's box office. Some will accuse of him of a Liverpool bias, and he make no secret of the fact he's a fan, but he still possesses the objectiveness to criticise his former club when required. He demonstrated that on Sunday during Sky Sports' coverage of Liverpool's clash with Arsenal, taking aim at Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for going down too easily in a head-to-head clash with Noni Madueke.
"Listen, I want Liverpool to win the game, I'm delighted he [Madueke] never got sent off there. We have really got to be calling people out and saying 'this is embarrassing'. It's got to stop, it's ridiculous. I can't stand it. I'm a Liverpool fan, that's a joke from Mac Allister." He added: "Stop getting red cards for this crap."
Carragher also reserved plenty of praise for Arsenal, who ground out an impressive 1-0 win over his beloved Reds - their first victory at Anfield since 2012. "They're a machine," he said, before later adding: "Liverpool played really well, but you are playing against defensively the best team in this country, arguably in Europe, and that is without arguably the best centre-back in the world in [William] Saliba."
He continued: "To come to Anfield and to be under that much pressure, and to not have a shot on target from the opposition, considering what Liverpool have got in their attack, absolutely outstanding."
Most level-headed viewers will hope that Villa's bizarre legal threat doesn't knock Carragher off his stride. Many won't want to admit it, but television coverage of the Premier League would be much worse off without him.