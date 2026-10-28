'I cut my hair to look like a boy' - Ster Habibzadeh's incredible journey from playing on the streets of Tehran to coaching OH Leuven in the Champions League

When Ster Habibzadeh was a young girl, cutting her hair short so that she could play football on the streets of Tehran with her brother, she’d have “never believed” that she would grow up to coach in the Women's Champions League.
“I would have wanted to laugh and then I would have said, ‘Hey, don’t make jokes. That is not possible, no way’,” she tells GOAL now, with a chuckle.
But that’s exactly what has happened. Thirteen years after leaving Iran and starting “not from zero, I think under zero” in the Netherlands, Habibzadeh stands on the touchline as the head coach of OH Leuven, the surprise package of last season’s Women’s Champions League who have defied the odds to return to the league phase this year.
“We are in with the best 18 teams in Europe. This is something really crazy,” she remarks.
It’s not been an easy ride, full of big shocks, with plenty of hard work, sacrifice and patience required. But to reach a stage like the Champions League makes it all worth it. “I left a lot of things behind for this, so I'm really happy and proud,” Habibzadeh says. “It was not for nothing, everything that I did.”