Harry Kane isn't the world's best footballer - but Bayern Munich and England star is most deserving of the Ballon d'Or in 2026

On Monday, London will host the Ballon d’Or ceremony for the first time, with the great and good from around the footballing world set to descend on the English capital to celebrate the past 12 months of the beautiful game.

Despite the ever-increasing number of prizes that will be handed out by hosts Thierry Henry and Kate Scott, the eventual recipient of the men’s Golden Ball remains the biggest topic of debate even when there are only two or three deserving candidates. In 2026, however, the conversation around the Ballon d’Or has reached fever pitch due to the sheer number of contenders.

Convincing arguments could be made for between five and 10 of the players on the 30-man shortlist to go on and claim the most prestigious individual gong in global football, with a whole host of characters having made their case over the course of the 2025-26 season, as well as the subsequent World Cup.

However, there are also not insignificant holes to pick in the cases for each of the pre-ceremony favourites, making this the most open - and contentious - Ballon d’Or race in decades. Long gone are the days of the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly; every season now starts with a whole bunch of players believing themselves capable of being crowned the best player on the planet.

And yet that description of the eventual winner is perhaps muddying the waters when it comes to the player who is obviously the most deserving winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Harry Kane.